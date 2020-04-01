Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response

 
 
02/04/2020    09:53 GMT+7

Japanese medical equipment firm Metran plans to make 15,000 ventilators for Vietnam to help the country combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is ravaging the globe, according to Founder and Chairman Tran Ngoc Phuc.

Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response hinh anh 1

Founder and Chairman of Metran Co., Ltd Tran Ngoc Phuc (left)

Metran has received orders of ventilators from many countries, including Japan, but the company’s capacity is limited so it is working with the world’s leading consulting firms to legally share design specifications of its ventilators to other producers to boost production capacity, said Phuc, a Vietnamese – Japanese.

Metran will transfer its patent to a partner in Vietnam to produce about 15,000 ventilators for the Vietnamese market.

According to the founder, his company is confronting shortage of workers and components for the production and is working to fix the problems.

Once the company resolves issues relating to insufficient supply of components, it is capable of making 5,000 – 10,000 ventilators per month, Phuc noted.

 

Metran Co., Ltd, based in Saitama, was founded by Tran Ngoc Phuc in 1984, 16 years after he left Vietnam to begin study in industrial chemistry in Tokai University in Japan.

The company has developed a high frequency oscillatory ventilator (HFO), named Hummingbird. Metran’s HFO would allow for diffusion of air supply at a rate thousands of times faster than machines available then.

From a heavy “mechanical beast,” the effectiveness of which recognised by the US renowned medical research centre National Institutes of Health (NIH), the device has undergone several revisions – with the latest sporting a slimmer body and a full touch control panel.

The new machine’s efficiency ensured its widespread presence in Japan, with a reported 90 percent of Japanese hospitals and medical facilities being outfitted with machines made by Phuc’s company. The paediatric ventilator is also present in hospitals in 12 other countries and continues to expand its global presence./.VNA

Other News

.
Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19
Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Authorities of Japan’s Chiba city will discuss the adjustment of the training schedule for Vietnamese practitioners who are expected to work at nursing homes in the city, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Youth union with kind-heartedness
Youth union with kind-heartedness
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vu Manh Linh, a 32-year-old youth union leader from Nam Dinh City, donates blood every four months as he wanted to share his blood for a more healthy community.

Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

An English language high school teacher in the northern province of Phú Thọ has been employing a “borderless classroom model” to connect her students with their international peers via Skype.

Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic
Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Nearly 70,000 labourers had lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 crisis as many enterprises in Hà Nội have been forced to scale down production or temporarily suspended operations, the city’s Confederation of Labour has announced.

Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research
Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam has delivered 6,000 test tubes to Germany from the Hanoi-based Vietnamese-German Centre of Excellence in Medical Research (VG-CARE) for COVID-19 drug development research.

Vietnam’s 32nd COVID-19 patient discharged, confirms will lead charity fund
Vietnam’s 32nd COVID-19 patient discharged, confirms will lead charity fund
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam's 32nd COVID-19 patient, who returned to Vietnam from London by private jet, was given the all clear on Tuesday.

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing
Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing
PHOTOSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 31 issued a strict order on social distancing, starting April 1. On the first day of implementing the order, Hanoi’s streets are much more deserted than usual.

Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam total 212
Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam total 212
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

The number of COVID-19 cases has amounted to 212 after five more patients were confirmed as of 6am on April 1, according to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
FEATUREicon  01/04/2020 

Hanoi is eerily quiet these days as most shops and stores have closed after restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Russia includes jail terms to enforce crackdown
Coronavirus: Russia includes jail terms to enforce crackdown
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

New Russian laws impose tough penalties for violating lockdown rules.

Coronavirus: US Navy captain pleads for help over outbreak
Coronavirus: US Navy captain pleads for help over outbreak
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The captain warns of an "accelerating" coronavirus outbreak on his aircraft carrier docked in Guam.

Coronavirus: India's race to build a low-cost ventilator to save Covid-19 patients
Coronavirus: India's race to build a low-cost ventilator to save Covid-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A group of young engineers are racing against time to develop a $650 ventilator for Covid-19 patients.

Adapting to life during the epidemic
Adapting to life during the epidemic
VIDEOicon  01/04/2020 

With Vietnam in the grip of the COVID-19 epidemic, it has changed and disrupted the daily life of people in an unimaginable way. 

Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out
Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

With people wanting to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, apps like Be and Grab are piloting new services in Ho Chi Minh City to help them buy more and more things without leaving home.

Hospital visits limited, tour service suspended in central VN to fight virus
Hospital visits limited, tour service suspended in central VN to fight virus
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

Da Nang has suspended all visits to patients at hospitals and health consultancy at private clinics to help stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2, while schools and universities will stay shut until April 15.

Mekong Delta’s “start-up farmer” in search of organic rice
Mekong Delta’s “start-up farmer” in search of organic rice
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

Graduating from the Mekong Delta’s prestigious Can Tho University, 24-year-old Pham Thanh Vu still refers himself as a farmer in the truest sense of the word.

Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19
Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has decided to suspend cross-border activities of individuals at main and secondary border gates, and trails in border areas sharing with Cambodia and Laos from April 1.

Limiting transport from, to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
Limiting transport from, to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
PHOTOSicon  01/04/2020 

Buses operating on frequent routes which depart from or arrive in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and cover less than 100km can still run two trips per day at maximum with no more than 20 passengers.

Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts
Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has proposed the government to lift a ban and allow on a priority basis for 8,459 highly skilled foreign workers to enter Vietnam since it has been difficult to find replacements for them.

Airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam from April 1
Airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam from April 1
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has asked airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam as from 00:00 of April 1 until the end of April 15 as part of measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

