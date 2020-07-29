Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/07/2020 14:17:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

JICA helps to strengthen maritime security and safety capability

29/07/2020    11:49 GMT+7

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has pledged to help Vietnam increase maritime security and safety capacity.

JICA helps to strengthen maritime security and safety capability
There has been an increasing risk of maritime accidents in recent years in Việt Nam. Photo for illustration.


 

The JICA signed a Loan Agreement (L/A) with the Government of Vietnam on Tuesday in Hanoi to provide a Japanese ODA loan of up to 36.626 billion yen (US$341 million) for the Maritime Security and Safety Capacity Improvement Project.

 

Vietnam is a narrow, long country lying along a north/south axis with a long coastline. There has been an increasing risk of maritime accidents in recent years due to an increase in fishery activities and freight transportation, and a rise in natural disasters in the form of typhoons in summer and tidal waves in the monsoon season.

In addition, there has been a rising risk of maritime crimes including smuggling and piracy.

This project will provide the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) with financing to procure vessels, supporting an improvement in maritime rescue operations and maritime law enforcement. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Two women arrested for arranging illegal entries into Vietnam
Two women arrested for arranging illegal entries into Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Border Guard High Command of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son have arrested and launched criminal proceedings against two Vietnamese women alleged to have organised the illegal entry into Vietnam of nine foreigners.

Four Vietnamese students pick up medals at 2020 European Physics Olympiad
Four Vietnamese students pick up medals at 2020 European Physics Olympiad
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Four of the five Vietnamese students participating in the 2020 European Physics Olympiad (EuPhO) have won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals between them.

Transport Ministry tightens measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Transport Ministry tightens measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be tightened by the transport sector for every vehicle on the roads, waterway, railway and by air, with all those in vehicles required to wear masks.

Nine detained for illegally entering from Cambodia
Nine detained for illegally entering from Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai have detained nine people for illegally entering from Cambodia.

Universities face problems as students, lecturers stuck overseas
Universities face problems as students, lecturers stuck overseas
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the life and work of hundreds of university students and lecturers.

Hanoi prepares for new Covid-19 cases
Hanoi prepares for new Covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said about 15,000 people have returned to Hanoi from Danang.

PM asks for quickly addressing earthquake consequences
PM asks for quickly addressing earthquake consequences
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 sent an urgent notice asking relevant units to address any consequences of recent earthquakes in the northern provinces of Son La, Lai Chau and Hoa Binh.

Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
FEATUREicon  28/07/2020 

In March 1968, Ho Dai Dong and Stephens Nash Edmunds were on two sides of the battle in Chu Tan Kra Mountain.

HCM City to spend $41 billion for transport infrastructure
HCM City to spend $41 billion for transport infrastructure
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

HCM City needs more than VND950 trillion (US$41 billion) to invest in transport infrastructure from 2020 to 2030.

SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam now genetically modified and highly contagious
SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam now genetically modified and highly contagious
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

The Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has analyzed and sequenced the SARS-CoV-2 virus gene on samples of newly-infected patients.

HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children
HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

The HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has instructed district health officials to either send messages or call parents of children born between January and September in 2019 to remind them about vaccination schedules this year.

VN makes great efforts in citizen protection tasks amid pandemic
VN makes great efforts in citizen protection tasks amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Vietnam has spared no efforts to protect its citizens in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in many countries and territories to ensure the best health conditions for Vietnamese people.

Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg
Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

When he was growing up, Le Hieu Hien had one dream in life, to become an army officer.

Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam
Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Police in the central province of Quang Nam announced on July 27 that they have found a group of Chinese nationals staying at a beachside villa in Dien Duong ward, Dien Ban town, who are believed to have entered Vietnam illegally.

Quang Ninh sets up 74 checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings
Quang Ninh sets up 74 checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Hundreds of border guards, in addition to eight mobile teams, have been placed on duty around the clock to monitor 74 border checkpoints across major border routes in an effort to prevent future illegal border crossings.

10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

10 Chinese people have been arrested while trying to get into Lao Cai Province on July 27.

Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative
Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

The recent detection of new local infections of COVID-19 has proved the efficiency of Vietnam’s communicable disease surveillance system, according to WHO Representative in the country Kidong Park.

Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28
Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

The central city of Da Nang will introduce social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening
Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Vietnam recorded an additional 11 COVID-19 cases connected to Da Nang Hospital on July 27 evening, raising the country’s total infections to 431, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Retired soldier gets rich from macadamia trees
Retired soldier gets rich from macadamia trees
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Veteran Pham Huu Duong is busy all day in the garden to look after 8ha of crops that are bringing high profits to his family as well as creating jobs for dozens of locals.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 