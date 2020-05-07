Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/05/2020 17:01:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Kenya and Uganda hit by deadly flooding

 
 
07/05/2020    15:44 GMT+7

Heavy rains across the region have also destroyed homes, crops and some infrastructure.

Flooding as a result of recent heavy rains has killed almost 200 people across Kenya, the government says.

The water has also washed away 8,000 acres of crops and some vital infrastructure.

Neighbouring Uganda, where Lake Victoria has reached unprecedented levels, has also felt the impact of heavy rains, which are expected to continue for weeks.

East African countries have also been hit by a locust invasion and Covid-19.

 

The authorities in Kenya have told people in some of the affected areas to move away from "potential danger".

In western Uganda, rivers have burst their banks, causing people to flee for safety to the town of Kasese, the Daily Monitor newspaper reports.

In recent weeks, the rising levels of Lake Victoria have forced shoreline communities to abandon their homes and caused erosion along the River Nile, which is fed by the lake.

Last month, a huge floating island of loose vegetation triggered a nationwide blackout in Uganda after clogging a turbine in a hydroelectric power station.

At the end of last year, rain-triggered disasters, including flash floods and landslides, killed at least 250 people and affected some three million people across East Africa. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream
Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A woman and her three small children have been found dead in a stream in the northern province of Hoa Binh in a suspected suicide case.

Expensive medical devices gather dust in health care facilities
Expensive medical devices gather dust in health care facilities
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Many medical devices worth hundreds of billions of dong in health facilities have not been used for years, Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper has reported.

Southeastern region to see high tides
Southeastern region to see high tides
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

High tides could reach a peak this week in coastal areas in the southeastern region, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Hoi An: Five women disguised as beggars fined nearly $3,000
Hoi An: Five women disguised as beggars fined nearly $3,000
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

The People's Committee of Hoi An announced on Tuesday it would issue a fine of VND67.5 million (US$2,870) to five people who disguised themselves as beggars in some areas of the city.

Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US to return home on May 7
Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US to return home on May 7
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A flight carrying Vietnamese citizens from the US is scheduled for May 7, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday
Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

An array of activities are scheduled by Hanoi authorities to celebrate the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2019).

Tornado tears through district in Nghe An, one injured
Tornado tears through district in Nghe An, one injured
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A tornado ripped through the district of Tuong Duong in central Nghe An Province on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a woman injured and destroying hundreds of houses.

Vietnamese and Japanese researchers develop test kit for SARS-CoV-2
Vietnamese and Japanese researchers develop test kit for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Fifteen researchers from Vietnam’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Japan’s Nagasaki University have successfully produced antigens to develop quick test kits for SARS-CoV-2.

Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a birth rate adjustment programme towards 2030 which encourages people to get married before the age of 30 and women to give birth to the second child before they get 35 years old.

About 240 Vietnamese return home from France
About 240 Vietnamese return home from France
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

About 240 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated from France on Vietnam Airlines flights on May 5 and 6.

Online teaching: long-term investments needed
Online teaching: long-term investments needed
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Non-state education establishments had to close the doors during the epidemic, but some of them began using online teaching activities.

Hanoi’s chairman calls for continued social distancing measures at schools and hospitals
Hanoi’s chairman calls for continued social distancing measures at schools and hospitals
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has called for continued social distancing measures, especially at schools and hospitals, when daily activities have resumed.

Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again
Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Nine coronavirus patients in HCMC had tested positive for the virus again after being discharged from the hospital as of this afternoon, May 4.

Financial breakdown of VAS revealed through dispute with parents
Financial breakdown of VAS revealed through dispute with parents
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

The recent disputes over school fees between VAS and parents have revealed painful weaknesses in financial management and training quality at the institute.

Essential Flavours donates rice to vulnerable people through COVID-19 pandemic
Essential Flavours donates rice to vulnerable people through COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

In response to the call of the Vietnamese Prime Minister and the Vietnam Fatherland Central Committee on Covid-19 prevention, Essential Flavours has donated hundreds of rice sacks to support vulnerable people in Vietnam.

Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice
Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH), under the Ministry of Health, is testing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine on mice, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Coronavirus: UK death toll passes Italy to be highest in Europe
Coronavirus: UK death toll passes Italy to be highest in Europe
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

The figure of 29,427 deaths is "a massive tragedy", the foreign secretary says, but steers clear of comparisons.

Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Nguyen Son Hai, Director of the Ministry of Education and Training's Department of Information and Technology talks on changes in learning and teaching methods to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Vietnam recently celebrated the National Reunification and victory over a global superpower, but it has also been praised internationally in the past few weeks for initially winning the battle against an invisible enemy – the novel coronavirus.

Frontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fight
Frontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Late on March 6, the Hanoi 115 Medical Emergency Centre received a call. Three workers were quickly scrambled and donned hazmat suits before setting off for Ba Dinh District, sirens wailing. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 