Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/08/2020 00:26:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Korean man arrested for swindling $3.5 million from investors

12/08/2020    00:24 GMT+7

The HCM City People’s Procuracy announced on August 11 that it has approved decisions on commencing criminal proceedings against and arresting a Korean man and a Vietnamese woman on charges of “swindling to appropriate assets.”

Korean man arrested for swindling $3.5 million from investors

Kim Bumjae. Photo: Tuoi Tre

Fifty-two-year-old Kim Bumjae and 27-year-old Nguyen Thi Huong from Tan Binh district's ward 2 in HCM City were arrested for appropriating property by fraud.

Initial investigations show that between March 2019 and June 2020, the Investigation Police Agency under HCM City’s Police Department received 119 letters from individuals denouncing Raon Vietnam Co., Ltd and Khanh Asset Co., Ltd. for appropriating nearly 82 billion VND (3.5 million USD).

Local police found that the two companies were among others opened by Kim to attract investors under business cooperation agreements, with monthly interest rates ranging from 1.5 percent to 11.9 percent.

 

To win the trust of investors, Kim promised to invest the money abroad, organise foreign exchange classes, and open coffee shops.

However, he is thought to have misappropriated the funds remaining after paying the interest and expenses.

Huong assisted him in creating the two companies and running them./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Electronic toll collections begin on Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway
Electronic toll collections begin on Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Electronic toll collection (ETC) services were officially introduced along the entirety of the Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway on August 11.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 11
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 11
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

COVID-19: Vietnam registers 16 more cases, 16th fatality

Schools in HCM City urged to go cashless
Schools in HCM City urged to go cashless
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

HCM City’s education and training sector plans to embrace electronic payments at the kindergarten, primary, secondary and high school education levels by 2022.

Students support O Du ethnic minorities
Students support O Du ethnic minorities
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Pham Van Hung has finished a 15-day campaign of supporting ethnic Ơ Đu minorities with his friends from university.

Vietnam gov’t spends nearly US$770 million to support efforts against Covid-19
Vietnam gov’t spends nearly US$770 million to support efforts against Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

As of July 20, the government delayed a payment worth VND47.6 trillion (US$2.04 billion) of land rental fees and taxes for enterprises, organizations and household businesses.

Dozens of Lao students in Vietnam return home illegally
Dozens of Lao students in Vietnam return home illegally
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Up to 56 Lao students studying at a college in the central province of Quang Tri have returned to their country without permission from authorities amid the complicated Covid-19 pandemic.

New central square to be built on Phu Quoc
New central square to be built on Phu Quoc
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of Kien Giang has approved a project to build a new central square in the island district of Phu Quoc.

HCM City: Surveillance cameras installed to prevent violations
HCM City: Surveillance cameras installed to prevent violations
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

After four months of surveillance cameras in Ho Chi Minh City, traffic in these places has become better.

Wages cut amid pandemic, HCM City’s labourers have their burdens shared
Wages cut amid pandemic, HCM City’s labourers have their burdens shared
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had enormous impacts on the labour market in Vietnam and being in one of the main economic hubs of the country, labourers in HCM City are suffering greatly.

People with disabilities to get more assistance
People with disabilities to get more assistance
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a programme to support people with disabilities in 2021-2030.

The trouble with testing
The trouble with testing
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

On August 6, patient No. 714, who travelled to Da Nang from July 14-17, went to work on July 18.

Phu Quoc longs to become Vietnam’s first island city
Phu Quoc longs to become Vietnam’s first island city
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

The island paradise of Phu Quoc has significant potential to develop into a leading tourist destination in Southeast Asia. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 10
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

Khanh Hoa closes bars, dance clubs from August 10 as Covid-19 infections rise

Commercializing research works: the gaps that need to be filled
Commercializing research works: the gaps that need to be filled
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

While many universities around the world consider research activities as an important part of their operation, Vietnam’s universities mostly focus on training.

Tropical depression likely to develop into storm
Tropical depression likely to develop into storm
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

A tropical depression currently located in the East Sea is likely to strengthen into a storm, therefore triggering torrential rain, possible landslides, and flashfloods throughout northern mountainous provinces.

Vietnam deports 21 Chinese citizens due to illegal entry
Vietnam deports 21 Chinese citizens due to illegal entry
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

Police in Quang Nam province said on August 9 they are completing procedures to deport 21 Chinese citizens who have illegally entered the locality in recent times, reported VOV.

More diphtheria infections confirmed in Quang Tri
More diphtheria infections confirmed in Quang Tri
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

The central province of Quang Tri has reported eight more diphtheria cases, comprised of children aged between 1 and 12.

Foreign experts commend Vietnam's response to latest COVID-19 outbreak
Foreign experts commend Vietnam's response to latest COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

Foreign experts have praised Vietnam’s response to the current COVID-19 outbreak that has caused the country’s first fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

National high school exam held nationwide amidst COVID-19 concerns
National high school exam held nationwide amidst COVID-19 concerns
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

Some 867,000 high school students across Vietnam sat the national graduation exam on Sunday amid the complex developments of the coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

HCM City to use 20,000sq.m of public lands to resettle Thu Thiem residents
HCM City to use 20,000sq.m of public lands to resettle Thu Thiem residents
SOCIETYicon  10/08/2020 

HCM City has decided to convert some 20,000 square metres of public land into residential land to resettle nearly 200 households in the Thu Thiem new urban area whose lands it wrongfully took over.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 