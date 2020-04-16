Lam Dong to discipline leaders for failure to prevent deforestation

The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands’ province of Lam Dong has announced it would discipline leaders and forest owners who failed to prevent deforestation in their localities over the past three weeks.

Pine trees have been chopped down in Da Lat City.

The committee took the bold move after reviewing the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s reports on the deforestation in Di Linh, Dam Rong districts and Da Lat City between March 23 and April 9.

Pham S, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said related collectives and individuals, including forest owners, leaders of the communal people's committees and forest rangers in the area where deforestation occurred would have to take responsibility for their lax management.

He requested the authorities of Dam Rong and Di Linh districts and Da Lat City to urgently investigate the deforestation and strictly handle violations.

From March 25 to April 9, at least five deforestation cases have been reported, including one case in Di Linh District’s Dinh Trang Thuong Commune under the management of Tan Thuong Forest Management Board, three cases in Dam Rong District’s S’roonh Commune under the management of Sêrêpốk Forest Management Board and one case in Da Lat City’s Ward 3 under the management of Lam Vien Forest Management Board.

Those who caused wrongdoing and irresponsibility would be disciplined.

The work must be reported to the provincial People's Committees before May 30.

S also asked forest owners and the People's Committees of communes and wards to strengthen patrols and clear the deforested area for re-planting work.

Those who were found to use the deforested area for personal purposes must be strictly punished. — VNS

