Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam

Rescue forces have been urgently searching for the 17 missing victims of the landslide that has hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien district, Thua Thien Hue province, central Vietnam.
VOV
19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised
Rescuers managed to bring 19 victims, including one fatality, from the Rao Trang 4 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue to hospital on the afternoon of October 14, while rescue efforts continue at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code