15/10/2020 16:26:37 (GMT +7)
Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam

15/10/2020    15:15 GMT+7

Rescue forces have been urgently searching for the 17 missing victims of the landslide that has hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien district, Thua Thien Hue province, central Vietnam.

Excavators are utilised to remove soil as the search for missing victims at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant gets underway
Excavators are utilised to remove soil as the search for missing victims at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant gets underway
Construction staff working at the power plant have been buried by falling debris from the landslide.
Construction staff working at the power plant have been buried by falling debris from the landslide.
Rescuers make use of canoes as they search the landslide-prone area for victims
Rescuers make use of canoes as they search the landslide-prone area for victims
A scene of devastation as the landslide changes the landscape around the power plant
A scene of devastation as the landslide changes the landscape around the power plant
Rescue workers use all equipment available to survey the landslide area where 17 workers have been buried
Rescue workers use all equipment available to survey the landslide area where 17 workers have been buried
A drone is used by rescue forces to locate areas for the search.
A drone is used by rescue forces to locate areas for the search.
Rescue teams discuss their plans to search for the missing
Rescue teams discuss their plans to search for the missing
An excavator is used to clear mud that has hit the route leading towards the site
An excavator is used to clear mud that has hit the route leading towards the site
 
Specialised-military vehicles are ready to be used in rescue efforts
Specialised-military vehicles are ready to be used in rescue efforts
Experts and local residents discuss rescue plans when rain ceases
Experts and local residents discuss rescue plans when rain ceases
About 19 people, including two Indian experts, have been rescued and transferred to Rao Trang Hydropower Company headquarters in Hue
About 19 people, including two Indian experts, have been rescued and transferred to Rao Trang Hydropower Company headquarters in Hue
Rescue teams are able to recover the body of the first victim of the landslide and transfer it to a waiting boat.
Rescue teams are able to recover the body of the first victim of the landslide and transfer it to a waiting boat.

VOV

19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised

19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised

Rescuers managed to bring 19 victims, including one fatality, from the Rao Trang 4 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue to hospital on the afternoon of October 14, while rescue efforts continue at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant.

 
 

.
Latest news

