Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 10

10/08/2020    10:38 GMT+7

 Two more COVID-19 fatalities reported, death toll at 13

Two more COVID-19 patients died early August 10, raising the country’s total death toll to 13, said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son later the same day.

Both are women residing in the central city of Da Nang who had been suffering from end-stage chronic kidney failure.

One of the latest fatalities was Patient No.430 who also had history of heart failure, high blood pressure and sepsis. The cause of her death were diagnosed as COVID-19-related acute pneumonia, multi-organ dysfunction, septic shock on end-stage chronic kidney failure and heart failure.

The other was 47-year-old patient No.737, who had record of heart problems and hypertension. She died of heart problems, end-stage chronic kidney failure and COVID-19.

Vietnam reported no new coronavirus cases between 6 pm August 9 to 6 am August 10, keeping the national count at 841, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Of the total cases, there are 317 imported ones who were quarantined right upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the number of patients related to the Da Nang outbreak since July 25, the current pandemic hotspot, has amounted to 384.

Vietnam confirms 29 new COVID-19 cases 

Vietnam reported another 29 COVID-19 cases on August 9 afternoon, taking the national count to 841, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 10

People returning from Da Nang - the outbreak of COVID-19 - register for testing 

All of the new patients are related to the central city of Da Nang, the current pandemic hotspot.

Of the total cases, 317 are imported who were quarantined right after their arrival

There are currently 178,695 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 5,252 at hospitals, 27,798 at other concentrated quarantine facilities, and 145,645 at home.

As many as 395 of the total patients have made full recovery. Among those under treatment, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease once, and 37 others at least twice. 

Vietnam confirms 11th COVID-19-related death

A 55-year-old woman in the central city of Da Nang died on August 9, becoming the 11th fatality from COVID-19 in Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

She died of the COVID-19-related complication of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), multiorgan dysfunction syndrome, and gastrointestinal bleeding.

All the COVID-19 fatalities in the country so far have either been residents of the city or the nearby Quang Nam province, and had suffered from serious chronic diseases such as cancer, renal failure, and diabetes prior to becoming infected./.

Foreign experts value Vietnam’s response to latest COVID-19 outbreak

Foreign experts have highly evaluated Vietnam’s response to the recurrent outbreak of COVID-19.

In a BBC article published on August 8, Prof Michael Toole, an epidemiologist and principal research fellow at the Burnet Institute in Melbourne (Australia), said: “Like in the first wave, Vietnam has responded quickly and forcefully” when talking about the sudden resurgence of the coronavirus in Da Nang.

This central city sealed itself off from visitors and retreated into full lockdown after Patient 416, the first case of local infection after 99 days without community transmission in Vietnam.

Each resident is set to be tested for the virus, and a field hospital has been erected as every resource is thrown at slowing the spread of the disease, according to the article.

Meanwhile, Hanoi has closed down bars and karaoke parlours as an extra precaution, and several cities, including the capital and Ho Chi Minh City, have made face masks compulsory again in public places.

Prof Rogier van Doorn, director of the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit noted: “What was successful before is being done again. I'm again impressed.”

Dr Justin Beardsley, a senior lecturer in infectious diseases at Australia’s University of Sydney, told BBC that Vietnam showed exceptionally strong community engagement when it came to curbing spread of the virus.

"There was big national pride about controlling the pandemic,” he added.

For her part, Dr Huong Le Thu, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the new deaths reported shows that there is transparency in reporting COVID-19 in Vietnam and that previous 'no deaths' should have not been questioned in the first place.

All the fatalities so far have been older patients with co-morbidities.

Everyone must stay on guard against COVID-19 outbreaks: Deputy PM

The risks of further coronavirus outbreaks remain ever-present and everyone must absolutely stay on guard, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said.

While the recent explosion in locally infected cases recorded in Vietnam can mainly be traced back to Da Nang, especially the three hospitals in the city, the risks of virus spread in the community remains significant, Dam said, requiring all localities and the public to be cautious.

He was addressing an emergency meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control held in Hanoi on August 9.

“No one can tell for certain that the coronavirus has been completely eliminated in the community,” he said.

The vigilant spirit must be held high at all times, or a resurgence of the virus could appear like it did recently after months of relaxed measures with no new locally transmitted cases, Dam continued.

He added that if the country continues to well implement anti-pandemic measures, which have been tightened in the last two weeks since the discovery of the first case in Da Nang’s outbreak, "we have the confidence that the outbreak will not explode on a wider scale.”

Not only in the current epicentres of the outbreak like Da Nang or Quang Nam, all protocols are in all localities – with health workers and public security officers at the forefront – have been restarted and been constantly active, Dam said.

Recently, the health ministry sent five inspection teams to local level to assess the readiness, he said.

 

Assoc. Prof. Tran Dac Phu, former Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, said anti-pandemic measures have been carried out aggressively and effectively in Da Nang, which is now under lockdown.

At this point, it could be said that the outbreak in Da Nang is under control, Phu said.

Le Quang Cuong, former Deputy Minister of Health, asked that information campaigns be enhanced in the future so that public awareness and community-minded spirit would be raised, and everyone would not let their guards down, maintain proper hygiene to protect themselves, their family, and the community in the new normal.

Regarding tests, the steering committee said capacity has been improving a lot compared to previous outbreaks, including the production of test kits and diagnostic machines.

In Da Nang, with the massive number of people needed to be tested in the community, the health ministry decided they would implement ‘pool testing’, where specimens collected from five people would be combined and tested via a single test, said Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.

If the test’s results return positive, then all those five people will be tested again individually, Long said.

This will significantly speed up population-level screening, especially in the high-risk groups, the minister said.

“However, no matter how much we raise our testing capacity, we could never be able to conduct testing of all people, even in just a province, in a short timeframe,” Dam said.

“Therefore, the most important and effective measure is to identify cases, fast trace and focus testing on high-risk groups.”

In Da Nang, health workers are processing about 8,000-9,000 specimens a day.

Dam said through the practical lessons and experience obtained in Da Nang recently, guidelines need to be compiled so that other localities could quickly deploy necessary measures when community cases are discovered.

He also urged people to install health declaration and contact tracing apps like NCOVI and Bluezone to better identify potential cases.

Over 310 Vietnamese citizens in RoK brought home

A Vietnam Airlines flight brought home 313 Vietnamese citizens from the Republic of Korea on August 9.

The onboard citizens included under-18-year-old children, the elderly, sick people, labourers having expired contracts, students without accommodation due to the closure of schools’ campus, and people facing other difficulties.

The Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK sent officials to support the citizens at the airport in the RoK.

As part of efforts to prevent COVID-19 pandemic from spreading, security, safety and hygiene measures were strictly implemented throughout the flight.

Right after landing on Tan Son Nhat International Airport, all passengers and crew members received health checks and were sent to quarantine areas.

Laos strengthens COVID-19 prevention measures

The Lao Government has decided to tighten COVID-19 prevention measures in the face of transmission risks.

The Lao Prime Minister’s Office on August 7 issued an urgent announcement of the enhancement of some measures against COVID-19 amid this country’s relaxation of virus containment actions.

The announcement noted that facing the risk of a resurgence of COVID-19 amid the disease’s complex developments in the region and the world, the Lao Government decided to strengthen the enforcement of prevention measures.

In particular, relevant agencies were asked to enhance examination of those exiting from or entering the country so as to detect any illegal entry cases, monitor entertainment venues and karaoke parlours which had been ordered to close temporarily, and deal with any violations of the government’s directives.

Notably, the Foreign Ministry of Laos was assigned to coordinate with the country’s national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control and relevant agencies to prepare for the implementation of “green lane” (fast procedure handling) for Vietnam and China.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Laos has recorded 20 cases, and the only patient still under treatment is a national of the Republic of Korea who was confirmed positive for the coronavirus on July 23. The remaining 19 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Over 270 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Cyprus, Saudi Arabia

The Vietnamese embassy in Italy, which is also in charge of the Republic of Cyprus, along with the Vietnamese Embassy in Saudi Arabia and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with the hosts’ relevant agencies to bring home over 270 Vietnamese citizens from Cyprus and Saudi Arabia on August 8-9.

Passengers included children under 18 years of age, pregnant women, the elderly, sick people and those facing other special difficulties.

Vietnamese representative agencies abroad worked with counterparts in these countries to facilitate the movement of Vietnamese citizens to the airports as well as support them in the completion of all necessary procedures before boarding.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were seriously implemented during the flight. After landing in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, all passengers and crew members had to undergo medical check-ups and were brought to concentrated quarantine establishments as regulated.

.
Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cyprus, Saudi Arabia and Australia
Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cyprus, Saudi Arabia and Australia
16 giờ trước 

More than 270 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Cyprus and Saudi Arabia on Saturday and Sunday on a repatriation flight run by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

Traffic safety must be ensured in face of COVID-19: PM Phuc
Traffic safety must be ensured in face of COVID-19: PM Phuc
17 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered relevant ministries, authorities and heads of the provincial and centrally-run cities to exert efforts so as to ensure traffic safety in face of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19: Hanoi scrambles to test returnees from Da Nang hotspot
COVID-19: Hanoi scrambles to test returnees from Da Nang hotspot
17 giờ trước 

Hanoi is racing against time to conduct contact tracing and complete the ongoing extensive testing campaign after several COVID-19 patients were detected in the capital.

COVID-19: Vietnam reports 29 new cases, another fatality
COVID-19: Vietnam reports 29 new cases, another fatality
17 giờ trước 

Vietnam has confirmed 29 new coronavirus cases and another fatality of the disease, all closely tied to Da Nang outbreak, the Ministry of Health said in its August 9 update at 18.00hrs.

Octogenarian runs charity clinic for pets
Octogenarian runs charity clinic for pets
19 giờ trước 

Pham Xuan Van, 88, a retired lecturer of the Animal Health Department under Vietnam National University of Agriculture, has run a charity clinic to examine and treat thousands of pets for free for more than seven years.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 9
09/08/2020 

PM orders localities to prepare sufficient materials for COVID-19 tests

Nearly 867,000 12th graders sit graduation exams in tight security
Nearly 867,000 12th graders sit graduation exams in tight security
23 giờ trước 

Nearly 867,000 12th graders in Vietnam began graduation exams on August 9 in the context of the latest coronavirus outbreak spreading across three regions of the country.

Value harvested from superior salt
Value harvested from superior salt
09/08/2020 

Blanketing 110 hectares of one of the longest and most beautiful stretches of coastline in central Vietnam, the Sa Huynh salt fields

Soldiers work day and night to take care of quarantined people
Soldiers work day and night to take care of quarantined people
08/08/2020 

Vietnamese citizens quarantined after their repatriations flight back home have only three words to say: “Thank you soldiers.”

Students show how far 1,000 dong can go
Students show how far 1,000 dong can go
08/08/2020 

Money raised by saving 1,000 dong each day by Tran Quang Khai High School’s students has helped build houses, roads and power lines in Khoai Chau District, the northern province of Hung Yen since 2015.

First online heart surgery operation implemented via Viettel Telehealth
First online heart surgery operation implemented via Viettel Telehealth
09/08/2020 

Doctors at Hanoi Heart Hospital have successfully carried out the first online heart surgeries in Vietnam for patients at Phu Tho General Hospital through the Telehealth system developed by Viettel Group.

Charity class gives poor kids an education
Charity class gives poor kids an education
08/08/2020 

On an area of 20 square metres in a narrow alley in HCM City’s District 12, there is a special classroom which gathers dozens of students who try to write letters and repeat the multiplication tables they learned the day before.

COVID-19 prevention work in Da Nang on the right track
COVID-19 prevention work in Da Nang on the right track
08/08/2020 

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, who led a ministerial special task force to Da Nang to help with COVID-19, speaks to the press on pandemic prevention and combat work.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 8
08/08/2020 

COVID-19 tracing app Bluezone hits 10 million users

Da Nang C Hospital reopens after a COVID-19 lockdown
Da Nang C Hospital reopens after a COVID-19 lockdown
08/08/2020 

Da Nang, the centerpiece of the current coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam, decided to lift a lockdown measure imposed on C Hospital in the city as of 0.00hrs August 8 after the hospital is said to be clear of infection.

Heavy rains wreak havoc up and down nation
Heavy rains wreak havoc up and down nation
08/08/2020 

Heavy rains in the north and the south have caused a great deal of damage, according to the National Steering Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention.

Soldiers on the front line of COVID-19 battle
Soldiers on the front line of COVID-19 battle
08/08/2020 

“Thank you, soldiers!” This is the heartfelt sentiment of Vietnamese citizens returning home from overseas and quarantined at facilities in south-central Khanh Hoa province’s military units towards those who have cared for them in recent days.

Vietnam to start building North-South Expressway in September
Vietnam to start building North-South Expressway in September
07/08/2020 

The three sub-projects set for construction in September are sections of Mai Son – National Highway No.45, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet, and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 7
07/08/2020 

Hanoi reports one more Covid-19 case

Hanoi to conduct real-time PCR testing on large scale to tackle COVID-19
Hanoi to conduct real-time PCR testing on large scale to tackle COVID-19
07/08/2020 

Hanoi has announced a plan to carry out large-scale real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests starting from August 7 on local people who arrived home from COVID-19 hotspot Da Nang between July 15 and 29.

