Vietnam records three new imported cases on Wednesday morning

Three Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Japan have all tested positive for COVID-19.

The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases' second branch in Dong Anh District, Hanoi. — Photo cuocsongantoan.vn

They are a 36-year-old woman from Nghi Loc District, in the central province of Nghe An and two men, both aged 33, from Cam Giang District in the northern province of Hai Duong and My Loc District in the northern province of Nam Dinh.

They were onboard a repatriation flight that arrived in Vietnam on Monday at Van Don International Airport and were immediately quarantined after landing.

The three are currently being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases' second branch in Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

So far, 866 people have tested positive, with 399 making a full recovery. Sixteen people, all with underlying medical conditions, have died of COVID-19-related complications. VNS

Multi-layered border control demanded as VN enters 3rd phase of Covid-19 fight

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has tasked border provinces to coordinate closely with border guard force in ensuring multi-layered control of entry and exit to prevent Covid-19 importation.

Dam, who is head of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, stressed the point during his visit to the Viet Nam Border Guard Tuesday.

All foreign experts and skilled workers, who are allowed to enter the country, must be quarantined in accordance with the current regulations on Covid-19 prevention, Dam reiterated.

He tasked the Ministry of Public Security to direct local police forces to intensify inspection in order to timely detect and fine those who bring foreigners into Viet Nam illegally.

Dam took the occasion to appreciate the great efforts by all the border guard and police forces as they have always been the front-liners in fighting the pandemic over the past eight months.

Viet Nam entered the third phase of Covid-19 fight since the first community transmitted case was confirmed in Da Nang on July 25. Over the last 18 days, the country confirmed over 400 community infection cases, including 16 deaths.

In pursuing the dual goal of Covid-19 containment and economic recovery, the Government has allowed foreign experts, investors and skilled workers to enter the country but borders still remain closed to foreign tourists.

As of 6:10 pm on Tuesday, Viet Nam had 863 Covid-19 patients, of whom 399 have been cleared of the virus, reported the National Steering Committee. VGP

Preventing the pandemic in border areas

Coordinating with local authorities to patrol and control open trails, setting up quarantine posts along the border, and temporarily quarantining citizens passing through border gates are the key measures adopted by border forces in central Quang Nam province to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially after a series of illegal entries.

Located adjacent to Sekong province in Laos, Quang Nam welcomes a large number of Vietnamese returning from business trips to the neighbouring country through the border gates. In order to prevent people from illegally entering Vietnam, 21 field control posts have been set up along the border with the two Lao districts of Dak Chung and Ka Lum.

Acknowledging that anti-pandemic work in border areas is extremely difficult, many organisations and individuals in Quang Nam are visiting and giving gifts to anti-pandemic forces in border areas.

Controlling border areas, tightly managing trails, and closely linking border protection with pandemic prevention have created a steel fence to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Philippine citizen recovers from COVID-19 in Vietnam

Pictured is the Phu Quoc District General Hospital where the Philippine citizen had received COVID-19 treatment upon her entry into Vietnam in late July

A Philippine patient infected with COVID-19 has been discharged from hospital in Kien Giang’s island district of Phu Quoc after making a full recovery from the disease.

The 37-year-old woman, an education expert, has tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus four times since her hospitalization, meeting the criteria for being discharged from hospital, said Vo Thanh Dung, director of the medical centre of Phu Quoc island district.

The patient is required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period at home to ensure she is clear from virus infection, Dung added.

The Philippine citizen took flight QH9461 from the Republic of Korea to Phu Quoc Airport in Kien Giang province, southern Vietnam, on July 19.

She tested positive for the virus the following day and was transferred to the Phu Quoc Island District Medical Centre for medical observation and treatment.

She is the only COVID-19 patient in Kien Giang province.

Kien Giang is placing 165 people in concentrated quarantine facilities, including 41 cases returning from Da Nang, the epicenter of the current coronavirus outbreak. In addition, 331 other cases are in self-quarantine at home. VOV

Da Nang continues social distancing measures

The central city of Da Nang, now Vietnam’s major COVID-19 hotspot, will continue with social distancing measures in line with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Directive No 16/CT-TTg dated March 31.

Under a document issued by the Da Nang City People’s Committee on August 11, all agencies, organisations, and residents will have to observe COVID-19 prevention and control measures from midnight on August 12 until further notice. Such measures were imposed upon Hoa Vang district at 1pm on August 11.

People are advised to stay home except for buying necessities like food and medicine, taking care of emergencies, or working at factories and production facilities deemed to provide essential goods and services.

The local Health Department will continue to instruct the city’s Centre for Disease Control to coordinate with relevant agencies and localities in tracing COVID-19 cases.

The document also highlighted testing, especially group testing, quarantine, and treatment to minimise fatalities from the pandemic.

COVID-19 prevention and control will be stepped up at markets and supermarkets, the document read, noting that apart from social distancing measures, plans on reserving goods are needed in case the pandemic lasts for a long period.

Any violations of regulations must be strictly punished.

Vietnam had confirmed 847 COVID-19 cases as of the morning of August 11, of which 389 are linked to the outbreak in Da Nang that started around July 25.

Among the total, 318 cases were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

As many as 399 patients, or 47.1 percent of cases, have recovered, but the country has also recorded 15 fatalities.

Of the active patients, nine have tested negative once for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and 36 at least twice.

There are 165,983 people now under quarantine who had close contact with confirmed cases or who came from pandemic-hit areas. VNA

HCM City sends medical staff to Da Nang

Since the COVID-19 outbreak flared up in the central city of Da Nang late last month, Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray Hospital has dispatched six medical teams to help contain its spread.

Eight doctors, five nurses and three laboratory technicians have been sent to hospitals in Da Nang and neighbouring Quang Nam province in the last two weeks.

Tran Thanh Linh, deputy head of Cho Ray’s intensive care unit, is assisting doctors at Da Nang Lung Hospital to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients.

His team members take turns at night to ensure round-the-clock assistance to the medical teams and care for patients, he said.

The Da Nang Lung Hospital’s intensive care unit currently houses dozens of patients with COVID-19, many of them on ventilators, some on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines and being treated with continuous blood purification.

Dr Le Kinh Luan, head of a medical team from Cho Ray dispatched to Hoa Vang Hospital, said his team was helping treat nine COVID-19 patients and the number was expected to rise to 16 this week.

Huynh Quang Dai, deputised to Quang Nam province’s General Hospital, said the pressure on the health care workforce on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 in Da Nang and Quang Nam has intensified with an unprecedented workload and high risk of infection.

“But we do our best to treat infected patients with a sense of optimism and determination.”

On August 8, HCM City’s Department of Health dispatched three doctors and five nurses from Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, People’s 115 and ThuDuc District Hospital to support Da Nang in the fight against COVID-19. VNA

HCM City steps up surveillance of COVID-19 transmission sources

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Health should continue to thoroughly check transmission sources and risks in the community, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said at a meeting with the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Phong told the meeting on August 10 that hospitals must comply with the Ministry of Health’s regulations on safe hospitals. They should pay attention to safety for patients aged more than 60 and to those who have underlying disease such as chronic kidney failure or cancer. Steps should also be taken to prevent COVID-19 from breaking out in their facility.

Home-based health examination and treatment services for patients aged more than 60 should start again, he added.

The department was asked to give more tests to high-risk groups such as drivers, receptionists, and traders at wholesale markets.

Phong said the department would work with the people’s committee in district 8 to conduct surveillance at Binh Dien wholesale market where 10,000-20,000 people enter and leave daily.

He also required the department to conduct surveillance to prevent the spread of dengue fever, hand, foot and mouth disease, and diphtheria.

Other departments and relevant agencies should strictly follow criteria and regulations about disease prevention and control, he added.

The Department of Health said the city has so far reported 71 COVID-19 patients and one patient transferred from Bac Lieu Hospital. Of these, 62 have recovered and are free of COVID-19. The rest are being treated at the city’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases and Cu Chi COVID-19 Treatment Hospital.

The city has also recorded two patients who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 again. They have been quarantined and are being treated at the Cu Chi COVID-19 Treatment Hospital.

Of the people who have returned from Da Nang, 51,337 have completed health declaration forms as of August 10. Of these, 45,019 have been tested; 43,414 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2; and six people have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

On August 13 and 14, three flights will bring 625 tourists who have been stranded in Da Nang to HCM City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Of these, 438 people are from HCM City. The city will place them under quarantine after they arrive at the aiport.

Five days after the city began imposing a fine on people not wearing masks in public, the city has fined 841 violators. VNA

Over 1,450 stranded tourists to return to Hanoi, HCM City from Da Nang

As many as 1,453 tourists stranded in Da Nang due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the central city will be flown back to Hanoi and HCM City on August 12-14, announced the city’s Department of Tourism.

Social distancing measures are being applied in Da Nang in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 after locally-transmitted cases have been emerging in the city since July 25.

The tourists will be transported on flights arranged by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and budget airline Vietjet Air.

There will be two flights from Da Nang to Hanoi on August 12 and two more on August 13, carrying a total 828 passengers, including 799 Vietnamese and 29 foreigners.

Meanwhile, 625 passengers will be flown to HCM City on three flights on August 13 and 14. All of them tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 on August 10. VNA

Border guard force plays key role in COVID-19 prevention: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam affirmed the key role of the military, including the border guard force, in battling COVID-19 during a working session with the Border Guard High Command on August 11.

As head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, he noted that the pandemic may last for a long time, asking the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to devise plan to ensure equipment and fortify checkpoints along the border for soldiers, especially in unfavourable conditions and weather.

He also urged authorities of border localities to closely team up with the border guard and public security forces to keep a close eye on people entering Vietnam, particularly in industrial zones.

The MoD was requested to join hands with the Ministry of Public Security to submit to the Prime Minister a plan on enhancing capacity for border protection and management in the new context, which pays due attention to the application of information technology.

Deputy Commander of the Border Guard Major General Le Duc Thai reported at the meeting that there are complicated developments regarding the illegal movement across the land border after Vietnam imposed restrictions of entry and compulsory quarantine for those who enter the country to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Thai, from February 2 to August 7, as many as 16,530 illegal immigrants were discovered and handled.

He said the Border Guard High Command has enhanced personnel along the border, devised plans to receive Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad and tackle rings that organise illegal travel across the border, adding that the force has stationed nearly 9,800 soldiers at more than 1,600 checkpoints since July 25.

The forces also launched proceedings and handed over 41 cases of organising and brokering illegal migration to competent agencies.

In the coming time, the force will continue to keep a close watch on border gates, trails and crossings, maintain the number of patrols, checkpoints and staff, and send more personnel to major and complicated locations.

COVID-19 patient in Phu Quoc fully recovers

Patient 409 in Phu Quoc island district off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang was declared to have recovered from COVID-19 on August 11.

The patient is a Filipino citizen who arrived in Phu Quoc from the Republic of Korea on July 19. She was quarantined upon arrival and moved to the district medical centre after testing positive for the virus.

She is now in good health and has tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 four times.

She is the only COVID-19 case recorded in Kien Giang to date.

There are now 165 people in the province quarantined at facilities and 331 at home.

How Hanoi penalizes offenders of Covid-19 pandemic prevention rules?

Hanoi has listed 13 acts of violation and corresponding punishments ranging from administrative fine to criminal prosecution.

The Hanoi Department of Justice has made public a list of penalties for violating Covid-19 pandemic prevention regulations, with the highest penalty up of to VND20 million (US$849.23) and criminal prosecution, Kinh te & Do thi newspaper reported.

The list details 13 acts of violation and corresponding punishments ranging from administrative fine to criminal prosecution in accordance with the Criminal Code.

1. Not wearing a face mask in public places is punishable with a fine of VND300,000 (US$12.74).

2. Indiscriminate dumping of used face masks will be subject to a fine of between VND5 million (US$212.31) and VND7 million US$297.23).

3. A person who conceals his or her own Covid-19 infection or others infected with Covid-19 will be fined VND2 million (US$84.92).

4. Those who evade medical examination and supervision before entering and leaving epidemic-hit regions will face a fine of VND20 million (US$849.23).

5. Those who deliberately make wrong or dishonest medical declarations that cause infection of Covid-19 to others will be handled in accordance with Article 240 of the Penal Code.

6. Those who sell food and drinks in public places, contravening the social distancing policy, will be subject to a fine of between VND10 million (US$424.61) and 20 million (US$849.23).

7. Those who contravene the decision to suspend businesses and services leading to public gatherings will face a fine of between VND10 million (US$424.61) and 20 million (US$849.23).

8. Those who flee quarantine places and fail to comply with the isolation regulations will be fined VND10 million (US$424.61) or handled in accordance with Article 240 of the Penal Code if causing Covid-19 infection to others.

9. Those who flee quarantine places and fail to comply with the quarantine regulations that causes losses of VND100 million US$4,246.13) or more in expenses for Covid-19 prevention and control will be handled in accordance with Article 295 of the Penal Code.

10. Those who post fabricated information or misrepresent information on the Covid-19 epidemic situation will face a penalty of VND15 million (US$636.92) or handled in accordance with Article 288 of the Penal Code.

11. Those who obstruct the enforcement of regulations on prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic will be handled in accordance with Article 330 of the Penal Code.

12. Owners of business establishments such as bars, dancing halls, karaoke parlors, massage services, beauty salons, among others, who violate the regulation on business restriction to prevent and control Covid-19, causing losses of VND100 million (US$4,246) or more in expenses for epidemic prevention and control, will be handled in accordance with Article 295 of the Penal Code.

13. Those who take advantage of shortages, making products in short supply during the Covid-19 pandemic, or hoarding goods subject to price stabilization schemes for unfair gains will be held liable for speculative offenses in accordance with Article 196 of the Penal Code.

Health ministry checks two high-risk hospitals in Hanoi

The two hospitals specializing in lungs and kidney diseases in Hanoi are treating patients who will be vulnerable if acquiring Covid-19.

As the Covid-19 pandemic drags on, medical facilities need to ensure utmost safety, Zing.vn quoted Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, head of the Administration of Medical Examination and Treatment under the Ministry of Health, as saying at a recent inspection to two high-risk hospitals in Hanoi.

According to Dr. Khue, two hospitals specializing in lung and kidney diseases in Hanoi are treating patients who will be vulnerable if acquiring contracting coronavirus. In fact, of the eleven Covid-19 deaths in Danang, Vietnam’s biggest epicenter now, most of them were with chronic kidney failure, pneumonia and other chronic illnesses.

The Hanoi Lung Hospital provides medical checkups to over 100 patients a day. It also treats patients with tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary, multi-resistant tuberculosis, among other illnesses. Thus, the hospital needs to closely supervise and manage its patients, said Dr. Khue.

The Hanoi Kidney Hospital currently treats 444 hemodialysis patients with underlying diseases (for example, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes) and 517 patients with chronic kidney. Meanwhile, most of the dialysis machines are old. Currently, 77 machines are fully operated from three to four shifts per day.

Checking the safety criteria would reveal gaps that need to be addressed in time, as well as preventing, isolating and transferring patients in a timely and effective manner.

The Ministry of Health’s inspection team also checked Dolife International Hospital. Dr. Khue suggested that the hospital should pay attention to the ventilation system for the patient's chamber.

He added that medical facilities have to learn from the disease outbreaks at Hong Ngoc General Hospital, Bach Mai Hospital, Hanoi Kidney Hospital in order to not repeat the same mistakes made by these health centers.

Khue also suggested that Hanoi’s hospitals need to improve their Covid-19 testing capacity in order to be ready to cope with the pandemic.

Hanoi hospitals curb admissions

Hanoi hospitals are strengthening Covid-19 prevention measures, monitoring hospital admissions and recommending patients that they should be cared for by only on family member and should not receive visitors.

Hospitals across the country are now highly vunerable to Covid-19. Four hospitals in Danang city had to be closed, more than 10 medical staffers were infected, and 15 Covid-19 patients died. From Danang experience, hospitals in Hanoi need to tighten up control of visits and apply safety measures.

"With only one patient being infected with coronavirus, a the hospital would be at risk of being closed," Dr. Khue stressed.

At the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, Dr. Nguyen Viet Hung, head of the Department of Infection Control, said that his hospital’s primary goal is to prevent cross-contagion among medical staff, patients, caregivers, and related people in the hospital.

Dr. Le Van Quang, director of the Hanoi K (Cancer) Hospital and head of the hospital's Covid 19 prevention steering committee, asked the patients and their family members to report online before going to the hospital. The hospital has built a website at https://www.khaibaoyte-bvk.com and requested patients to make online medical declarations through it.

"Online medical declaration is not only compulsory for the patient, family members, and visitors to the hospital, but 100% of health workers must also take it seriously. Those failing to declare would not be allowed to enter the hospital," Dr. Quang emphasized.

Hanoi to quarantine nearly 1,000 people evacuated from Danang

The returnees will be quarantined at a military school in the city's suburb.

The Hanoi Capital High Command has prepared facilities for quarantining nearly 1,000 people who will return from Danang, a coronavirus outbreak hot spot.

Major General Nguyen Quoc Duyet, chief commander of the command, has checked the preparations for the quarantine of the stranded people who will be back on August 12 on flights operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

They will stay at the command’s Military School in Son Tay town.

Those people are stuck in Danang after the government put this beach city on lockdown on July 28. Since then no flights have been allowed to and from Danang.

After Danang detected the first local infection on July 25, some 96,000 people have arrived in Hanoi from that beach city.

The influx of returnees from the outbreak hot spot has put the city government in high alert, prompting the authorities to take preventive measures, especially testing and quarantining.

Hanoi has so far found out seven returnees from Danang infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The situation prompted Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung to demand polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for all people coming from Danang, with the priority given to around 80,000 who returned from July 15, to ensure no positive cases would be missed by quick tests.

Vietnam detected the first local infection in Danang, one of the most famous tourist attractions, on July 25 after 99 days without community transmission.