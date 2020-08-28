No new COVID-19 patients overnight

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases during the past night, keeping the national tally at 1,040 on August 31 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Taking samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing (Photo: VNA)

Among the confirmed patients, 550 are related to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang which started on July 25.

The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that as many as 695 patients have been given the all-clear and there have been 32 COVID-19-related deaths so far.

Among the active patients, 40 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 48 twice and 27 three times.

The sub-committee said there are six patients who are in very serious conditions, five of them may die any time.

Currently, 57,097 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 1,111 people quarantined at hospitals, 16,006 people at concentrated quarantine establishments and 39,980 at home.

Over 30 tonnes of food presented to epidemic-affected people

People in 10 mountainous communes of Nam Tra My District, Quang Nam Province, have contributed more than 30 tonnes of food including fruits and vegetables to support people areas affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

On August 28, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Nam Tra My District transported more than 10 tonnes of food to present people in the epidemic areas of Tam Ky City, Hoi An City and Dien Ban Town in Quang Nam Province; and supported Da Nang City with more than 10 tonnes of additional food.

Also, on the same day, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Da Nang City held a meeting to praise typical volunteer groups who have actively participated in the prevention and control of Covid-19 epidemic.

At the ceremony, the Organizing Committee awarded certificates of merit to 20 clubs, groups, associations and individuals who represented 60 volunteer groups across the city who have made great contributions to the epidemic fight.

The groups have had many effective activities such as cooking tens of thousands of free meals serving hospitals, isolation zones, and forces on duty at control points; participating in loading, unloading, and transporting goods; providing free trips for poor patients to their hometowns; presenting thousands of gifts, rice and food to needy people; and mobilising billions of dong to support health facilities, and more.

More than 340 Vietnamese brought home from Macau

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Macau (China) on a flight operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 30.

The passengers included children under 18, pregnant women, the ill, labourers with expired labour contracts and stranded tourists.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon landing at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Cho, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities.

More flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home.

140 citizens brought home from Middle East, Africa

As many as 140 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya and Qatar on a flight operated by the Qatar Airways on August 30.

The passengers included children under 18, students who have finished their study, the elderly, labourers with expired labour contracts.

The Vietnamese embassies in South Africa and Qatar sent their staffs to assist the passengers with boarding procedures at the airports in Pretoria and Doha.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon landing at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities.

More flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.

More than 350 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Japan

More than 350 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Japan on a flight operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 29.

The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan, and the carrier, together with relevant agencies of Japan.

The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, the ill, labourers with expired labour contracts, students without accommodations, and others in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.

The Vietnamese embassy sent its staff to assist them with boarding procedures at the airport.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon landing at the Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities.

More flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.

Malaysia to extend COVID-19 control order to year’s end

Malaysia’s Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), which is applied to fight COVID-19 in the country, has been extended to December 31.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the decision in a recent televised speech, adding that based on latest developments, more time would be needed to free Malaysia from the pandemic. The RMCO phase was originally scheduled to end on August 31.

He said even though the number of new cases in the country has fallen, the virus is still raging globally.

The PM noted if there is an increase in cases in certain Malaysian locations, the government will take a targeted approach by implementing enhanced movement control order as previously enforced in several locations.

Muhyiddin expressed his support for the Ministry of Health to increase the fines for those who break these laws, to twice or thrice the current amounts.

The Malaysia government imposed the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 after it reported a spike of 125 new COVID-19 infections, making Malaysia the worst hit in Southeast Asia at the time. The stringent phase of the MCO then transitioned into a conditional phase on May 1 before the RMCO began on June 10./.