No new COVID-19 patients overnight

31/08/2020    10:37 GMT+7

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases during the past night, keeping the national tally at 1,040 on August 31 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

No new COVID-19 patients overnight

Taking samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing (Photo: VNA)

Among the confirmed patients, 550 are related to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang which started on July 25.

The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that as many as 695 patients have been given the all-clear and there have been 32 COVID-19-related deaths so far.

Among the active patients, 40 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 48 twice and 27 three times.

The sub-committee said there are six patients who are in very serious conditions, five of them may die any time.

Currently, 57,097 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 1,111 people quarantined at hospitals, 16,006 people at concentrated quarantine establishments and 39,980 at home.

Over 30 tonnes of food presented to epidemic-affected people

People in 10 mountainous communes of Nam Tra My District, Quang Nam Province, have contributed more than 30 tonnes of food including fruits and vegetables to support people areas affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

On August 28, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Nam Tra My District transported more than 10 tonnes of food to present people in the epidemic areas of Tam Ky City, Hoi An City and Dien Ban Town in Quang Nam Province; and supported Da Nang City with more than 10 tonnes of additional food.

Also, on the same day, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Da Nang City held a meeting to praise typical volunteer groups who have actively participated in the prevention and control of Covid-19 epidemic.

At the ceremony, the Organizing Committee awarded certificates of merit to 20 clubs, groups, associations and individuals who represented 60 volunteer groups across the city who have made great contributions to the epidemic fight.

The groups have had many effective activities such as cooking tens of thousands of free meals serving hospitals, isolation zones, and forces on duty at control points; participating in loading, unloading, and transporting goods; providing free trips for poor patients to their hometowns; presenting thousands of gifts, rice and food to needy people; and mobilising billions of dong to support health facilities, and more.

More than 340 Vietnamese brought home from Macau 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Macau (China) on a flight operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 30.

The passengers included children under 18, pregnant women, the ill, labourers with expired labour contracts and stranded tourists.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon landing at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Cho, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities.

More flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home.

140 citizens brought home from Middle East, Africa

As many as 140 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya and Qatar on a flight operated by the Qatar Airways on August 30.

 

The passengers included children under 18, students who have finished their study, the elderly, labourers with expired labour contracts.

The Vietnamese embassies in South Africa and Qatar sent their staffs to assist the passengers with boarding procedures at the airports in Pretoria and Doha.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon landing at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities.

More flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.

More than 350 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Japan

More than 350 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Japan on a flight operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 29.

The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan, and the carrier, together with relevant agencies of Japan.

The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, the ill, labourers with expired labour contracts, students without accommodations, and others in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.

The Vietnamese embassy sent its staff to assist them with boarding procedures at the airport.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon landing at the Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities.

More flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.

Malaysia to extend COVID-19 control order to year’s end

Malaysia’s Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), which is applied to fight COVID-19 in the country, has been extended to December 31.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the decision in a recent televised speech, adding that based on latest developments, more time would be needed to free Malaysia from the pandemic. The RMCO phase was originally scheduled to end on August 31.

He said even though the number of new cases in the country has fallen, the virus is still raging globally.

The PM noted if there is an increase in cases in certain Malaysian locations, the government will take a targeted approach by implementing enhanced movement control order as previously enforced in several locations.

Muhyiddin expressed his support for the Ministry of Health to increase the fines for those who break these laws, to twice or thrice the current amounts.

The Malaysia government imposed the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 after it reported a spike of 125 new COVID-19 infections, making Malaysia the worst hit in Southeast Asia at the time. The stringent phase of the MCO then transitioned into a conditional phase on May 1 before the RMCO began on June 10./.

 
 

Over 93,000 foreigners working in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

As many as 93,720 foreign labourers have been working in Vietnam as of August 2020, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam is having a difficult time fully containing the spread of Covid-19 and there have been many community infections over the last few days. 

Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A Chinese man and two Vietnamese women were sentenced to 5-8 years in prison on August 29 for organising illegal entry into Vietnam.

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report on August 30
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 infections to report on the whole of August 30, and this is the first of such day since July 25, keeping the national count of the pandemic at 1,040.

Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

A 40-year-old Irish haulier pleaded guilty at Old Bailey Court on August 28 to the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK last October.

Government leader extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries on major festival
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on August 30 visited and extended greetings to leaders of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on the occasion of the Vu Lan Festival 2020.

More Vietnamese citizens arrive home on repatriation flights
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A total of 145 Vietnamese citizens in especially difficult circumstances in Eastern and Southern Africa together with 570 Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan (China) and Japan have been safely repatriated.

COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

August 30 marked the first day that Vietnam has gone without a new COVID-19 infection caused by community

Reflections on a revolution
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

At the age of 94, Le Duc Van is no longer at his best, with a hunched back and deteriorating health.

Veteran creates jobs for rural workers
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Over the years, many veterans from Nam Dinh Province have worked together to improve their economic standing and have created stable jobs for many rural workers.

COVID-19 infection toll remains at 1,040 with 677 recoveries
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

The Health Ministry announced on August 30 morning that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 infection over the past 12 hours, retaining the total number at 1,040, whilst the overall number of fully recovered patients rose to 677.

Women suffer complications from stem cell injections
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

N.T.H, 45, of District 2, HCM City was recently taken to HCM City Hospital of Dermato Venereology with bruises and swelling of her face due to stem cell injection in a local beauty salon.

Hospitals prefer gold-standard treatment for large renal stones
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Many hospitals around the world, including Vietnam's, give priority to removing kidney stones through the skin telescopically because of more dominant advantages compared to open surgeries.

A view of Hoi An on first day after lifting of social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

The daily lives of local people largely returned to normal from 6:00 a.m. on August 28 following the lifting of the social distancing order in Hoi An city.

Creativity helps fish farmer gain success, help his peers
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Thanks to advanced science and technology, Tong Huu Chau, an owner of a fish farm in HCM City’s District 12, has built a brand for his ornamental fish and his products have been exported to the US and EU.

Colombian imprisoned for stealing US$47,350 from HCMC hotel
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

The HCMC People’s Court sentenced a 36-year-old Colombian man, Martinez Lopez Samir, to 12 years in prison on August 26 for stealing more than US$47,000 from the Caravelle Hotel Saigon.

Amputee war veteran devotes his life to helping poor students chase their dreams
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Despite horrific wartime injuries, one man in Phu My Commune, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre’s Mo Cay Bac District, has become a shining example of helping others.

Farmers in Mekong Delta attend floating English class
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

There is a special class on Son Islet in the Mekong Delta province of Can Tho’s Binh Thuy District, which all farmers from the local area can attend to learn English for free on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.

Doctors struggle to save lives of COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Going on duty at night has become normal for doctors during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have become obsessed with the rhythmic beeping of ventilators and dialysis machines installed around critically ill patients.

The US$2.7 billion package should be disbursed quickly
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Dao Quang Vinh, former Director-General of the Institute of Labour, Science and Social Affairs talks on whether Vietnam should launch a second package to help people affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

