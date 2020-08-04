Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 5

Deputy PM: pandemic fight should concentrate on high-risk areas

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, has asked the health sector and all-level authorities to concentrate on high-risk areas during the fight against COVID-19.

According to the Deputy PM, hospitals and nursing homes need the most attention, and patients in critical conditions and prolonged treatment in intensive care unit (ICU), and renal and cardiovascular departments are most vulnerable to coronavirus transmission.

The outbreak in the central city of Da Nang has put hospitals, localities, departments and agencies on alert, he further said, stressing the need to tighten rules in hospitals and seriously observe pandemic prevention and control regulations towards patients and health workers.

Dam said measures against COVID-19 should be implemented in the status of new normal, and asked the Ministry of Health to coordinate with media agencies to guide people to maintain their daily activities and production in the new situation.

Speaking at the meeting, Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long pointed to the complexity of the pandemic in Da Nang and nearby Quang Nam province, saying testing proves that the new wave began in early July.

The ministry is making all-out efforts to contain the disease by extending testing and surveillance in the community and quarantining all F1 cases that have direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

Long said up to 50,000 samples in Da Nang and Quang Nam will be taken for testing in the time ahead.

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control predicted that there will be more cases of community transmission and fatalities in the time ahead as the pandemic is sweeping through ICU, artificial kidney and heart departments where patients with serious chronic diseases are being treated.

The committee reported that as of August 4 evening, Vietnam had confirmed 670 COVID-19 cases, including 308 imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival.

Among the patients, 378 have recovered. There are 222 new cases are linked to Da Nang since July 25.

Nearly 133,280 people who had close contact with patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine and medical monitoring.

Eighteen more new cases of COVID-19 by late August 4

An additional 18 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 12 hours, bringing the total tally to 670 as of 6pm on August 4, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Of the new cases, 16 were in the central city of Da Nang, one in Dong Nai with links to the Da Nang Hospital, and one was imported.

The 16 new patients in Da Nang were all detected while in quarantine. The patient in Dong Nai had visited a relative in Da Nang Hospital and had close contact with patient 510.

The number of cases with links to the outbreak in Da Nang has risen to 222.

A total of 378 COVID-19 patients have given the all clear so far, while there have been eight fatalities.

Among the patients under treatment, 18 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, and 13 others negative for at least twice.

More than 133,270 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country.

Four COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital

The Centre for Disease Control in the northern province of Hoa Binh on August 4 said that four COVID-19 patients have fully recovered and discharged from the provincial general hospital.

The four were among 85 Vietnamese students returning to Vietnam from Russia on July 17 and were immediately quarantined upon arrival. Aged 24 and 25, the patients are from Hanoi as well as the northern provinces of Hung Yen and Nam Dinh.

According to the hospital’s director Bui Thu Hang, all tested negative three times for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as of August 3, and as such qualified to be discharged.

Philippines re-imposes partial lockdown on Luzon amid surge in COVID-19 cases

More than 27 million people in the Philippines' main island of Luzon, including the capital Manila, went back to a partial lockdown for weeks from August 4.

People have been told to stay home unless they need to go out for essential goods, exercise or work since the Philippines has emerged as a new coronavirus hotspot in Asia with the number of recorded infections surging past 100,000.

With only 24 hours' notice of the shutdown, many found themselves stranded in Manila and unable to get back to their hometowns after public transport and domestic flights were halted.

Commuter trains, buses and other public vehicles stayed off the main roads in the Philippine and police were again staffing checkpoints to restrict public travel.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that goverments and citizens should focus on what are known to work – testing, contact tracing, maintaining physical distance and wearing a mask.

Cambodia removes COVID-19 testing requirement for some schools

The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) has confirmed that several schools will no longer require their staff and students to conduct COVID-19 tests when they are allowed to reopen this month.

The Khmer Times quoted the MoEYS spokesman Ros Soveachea said the ministry and the Ministry of Health agreed that if students, their parents, or staff members of 20 education institutions in the first phase of school re-opening returned from an oversea trip before early June, or have not travelled outside of Cambodia, they do not need to undergo COVID-19 tests.

This proposal was approved by Prime Minister Hun Sen.

However, the MoEYS has yet to confirm which 20 schools will be opened in the coming days, despite many staff already returning to campuses and the schools’ names widely circulated online.

The official noted the ministry is continuing to discuss technical details of “Schools Re-opening Phase One” with the approved 20 schools, which also have to discuss further details with students’ parents for mutual agreement.

The ministry previously said that the approved 20 schools would need to follow the health measures set by the Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation.

The schools must keep their environment clean. Each class must not have more than 15 students while social distancing must be strictly enforced.

As of August 4 morning, Cambodia recorded 241 COVID-19 cases, including 200 recoveries.

All COVID-19 patients returning from Equatorial Guinea show health improvements

All 20 COVID-19 patients returning from Equatorial Guinea are now in good health, said deputy director of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases Nguyen Trung Cap on August 3.

According to him, all 219 Vietnamese workers who returned to Vietnam from Equatorial Guinea on July 29 have been tested and only 20 of them positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, he said.

The Vietnamese workers had been stranded in the African country, with initial information asserting that nearly half of them already confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Cap explained that many of the workers were confirmed to be suffering from COVID-19 in Equatorial Guinea but had tested negative now possibly because they had recovered from the disease.

However, health care workers are still cautious and strictly deploying disease preventive measures to avoid risks of cross-infection, he said.

He added that all nine critical patients in the group, including six patients with lung damage and three with malaria, had seen their conditions improve.

“We have been closely monitoring such complicated cases as we foresee risks if we ignore other diseases that the COVID-19 patients also have,” Cap said, adding that so far, there were no serious complications.

The 219 workers, the flight crew of eight and four health care workers who escorted the repatriation flight were taken into quarantine at the Kim Chung branch of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases right after their arrival in Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport.

Earlier, all patients at the hospital were moved to the hospital's campus in downtown Hanoi to make room for, and to be safe from a large number of coronavirus carrying returnees.

Testing – one of “weapons” in COVID-19 fight

The Ministry of Health has mobilised forces for COVID-19 testing at four venues in the central city of Da Nang, home to a new outbreak involving more than one hundreds of cases, according to Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son.

The four testing sites are the city disease control centre, Da Nang Lung Hospital, Da Nang General Hospital and Hospital 199 of the Ministry of Public Security, Son said at a meeting with leaders of the municipal People’s Committee on August 1.

In addition, machinery and test kits have been transported from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang, Son said, describing quarantine, contact tracing and extended testing as Vietnam’s “weapons” in the pandemic fight.

The ministry also plans to set up a national emergency storage facility to store necessary medical supplies, possibly at the Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy, Son continued.

Another urgent task is to “clean” up local hospital from COVID-19, and separate those “clean” ones with those which treat COVID-19 patients.

Regarding the building of a field hospital in Da Nang, he said the ministry will establish a consultation group in charge of assessing the hospital’s design quality.

The hospital would be used to treat COVID-19 patients or quarantine F1 cases (which have direct contact with patients) based on the latest situation, he added.

The health ministry on August 1 sent an urgent notice to People’s Committees of cities and provinces, asking them to invest in equipment and workforce for local COVID-19 testing laboratories.

Eligible private medical establishments should be encouraged to participate in providing testing, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, in Hanoi, 481 out of 72,257 people returning from Da Nang have taken PCR testing for the coronavirus, of whom 424 have turned out negative while the remainder are waiting for the result, heard a meeting of the city steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control on August 1.

Local authorities have also identified 127 F1 cases who were quarantined and tested for the virus, with all of their test results were negative.

Meanwhile, 49,829 people have taken quick tests, with 11 positive cases but PCR testing later showed 10 cases were negative and one remaining case is still pending result.

The municipal health department reported there have been no quick test kits left in the city as all have been delivered to medical facilities in districts. Therefore, those returning from Da Nang should quarantine themselves at home and come to medical facilities for check-ups and treatment if they display symptoms of cough and fever.

Given this, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung asked the health department to ask the Ministry of Health for another 20,000 test kits, striving to complete the quick testing on August 2.