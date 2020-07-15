Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
15/07/2020 14:48:57 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 15

15/07/2020    13:42 GMT+7

 Vietnam reports no COVID-19 infections in community for three months

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on July 15 morning that Vietnam has gone through 90 straight days without any COVID-19 infections in community.

Measuring body temperature

Among 373 total cases, 233 were imported and quarantined upon their arrival.

There are currently 12,337 people under quarantine nationwide.

According to the steering committee’s Treatment Sub-Committee, 352 patients have recovered and no fatalities have been recorded.

Among the remaining patients, four have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and two negative at least twice.

COVID-19 continues raging in Southeast Asia

The Philippines recorded 634 new COVID-19 cases on July 14 and six more deaths from the disease, raising the total cases to 57,545 and fatalities to 1,603. 

This is the lowest single-day number of new infections for the past two weeks.

The same day, Indonesia announced 1,591 more cases and 54 deaths. The country’s COVID-19 tally is now 78,572 with 3,710 deaths.

A major outbreak was found at the Surabaya branch of the national radio Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) in East Java, with 54 staff members testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

East Java has emerged as the new epicentre of COVID-19 in Indonesia since late May, with 16,877 infections, nearly half of which were in Surabaya.

Meanwhile in Thailand, the Government has temporarily banned the entry of foreign diplomats and special business representatives after the young daughter of the Sudanese attache was found to be infected with the coronavirus after the family arrived from Khartoum.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, announced the suspension on July 14, adding that it would remain in force while the CCSA addresses loopholes in its disease control measures.

On July 14, Thailand recorded seven new cases of COVID-19, all Thai citizens returning from abroad, bringing the total number of cases to 3,227, with 58 deaths.

The country has gone through 50 consecutive days without any community transmission.

240 passengers from Singapore test negative for COVID-19

All 240 air passengers, mostly Vietnamese citizens, returning from Singapore on July 11 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) according to the Da Nang Center for Diseases Control. 

 

They were on board a VietJet Air plane to repatriate Vietnamese citizens stranded in Singapore due to COVID-19 and bring foreign experts to work in Vietnam.

Upon touching down at Da Nang International Airport, all crew members and passengers underwent medical check-ups and were placed into quarantine in line with regulations.

Their samples were subsequently taken with the results of the tests coming back negative for the COVID-19 three days later.

Among the group were 228 Vietnamese citizens who have now been put into quarantine at a military camp in Quang Nam province, central Vietnam.

A total of six foreign experts have been put into a self-paid isolation area in two hotels in Da Nang.

Elsewhere, two Vietnamese citizens suffering from illness are currently in the Da Nang Lung and Respiratory Diseases Hospital where their health is now in stable condition.

Malaysia, Singapore agree to re-open borders

Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to implement the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) to address the needs of different groups of cross-border travellers.

According to a statement released by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 14, the RGL would enable cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes between the two countries.

Eligible travellers will have to abide by the prevailing COVID-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed upon by both countries, which include undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests.

They will also be expected to submit a controlled itinerary to the relevant authorities of the receiving country and adhere to this controlled itinerary during their visit, said the statement.

Meanwhile, the PCA will allow residents of Singapore and Malaysia who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to enter that country for work and return.It added that travellers will also have to abide by the prevailing COVID-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed by both countries.

The statement said that officials in Malaysia and Singapore aim to implement the RGL and the PCA on August 10, while continuing their consultation to finalise the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the two initiatives.

Malaysia and Singapore have also concurred to develop other similar measures, including a daily commuting proposal for travellers on work purposes.

 
 

