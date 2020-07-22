Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 22

22/07/2020    11:29 GMT+7

COVID-19 cases rise to 401 as five more people test positive

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 22

At a quarantine area in Ha Nam province

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has risen to 401 as the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced five new patients on July 22 morning.

All the five patients are imported cases, four of whom came home from Russia and the other was repatriated from the US. All were immediately quarantined upon arrival.

It has now been 97 days since the country recorded the last infection in the community.

Up to 261 out of the total 401 patients are imported cases who were put under quarantine right after their arrival, posing no risk of community transmission.

As many as 365 patients were given the all-clear of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, while the remaining 36 are being treated at medical establishments across the country.

There are currently 12,484 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions being quarantined, including 114 at hospitals, 11,239 at other facilities and 1,131 at home.

Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Europe

Close to 280 Vietnamese citizens in Romania, Poland and some nearby European countries have been repatriated on a flight that landed at the Da Nang International Airport, the central city of Da Nang, on July 22.

The passengers include children under 18, people with illnesses, elderly people, students who have completed their study and faced accommodation difficulties, short-term visitors and workers with expired visa and working contracts.

The flight was arranged by authorised agencies of Vietnam, Vietnamese representative agencies in Romania, Poland, and the nearby European nations, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and competent agencies of the host countries.

As many countries have imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic, Vietnamese representative agencies in Europe had actively worked with the host countries’ authorities to prepare necessary procedures and instruct the citizens to move to airports in Bucharest and Warsaw to board the flight. They had also sent staff to the airports to coordinate with the airlines and local authorities to assist the citizens in handling relevant procedures.

Disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight. Upon landing at the Da Nang airport, the passengers received health check-ups and were sent to quarantine centres in line with regulations.

In the time ahead, authorised agencies of Vietnam, the country’s overseas representative bodies and domestic airlines will conduct more repatriation flights with regard to pandemic developments, overseas citizens’ needs, and local quarantine capacity.

From April 10 to July 16, Vietnam organised 55 flights bringing 13,323 citizens home from overseas in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Foreigners illegally entering Vietnam found in Da Nang

Da Nang police has detected two cases of foreigners illegally entering Vietnam.

In an official announcement on July 21, the city police said in an administrative inspection of a house in Duong Tu Giang street, Khue My ward, on July 11, they found four Chinese who had illegally entered Vietnam. The police has launched a case on “brokering illegal entry into Vietnam” under Article 348 of the Penal Code.

Another inspection of a hotel in Loseby street, An Hai Bac ward on July 16, revealed 27 Chinese who had also illegally entered the country. The group of foreigners have been tested for SARS-CoV-2, and the results of the first tests were all negative. They are now being quarantined at the hotel.

 

Investigation is underway into the cases.

US firms present medical supplies to HCM City

The American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AMCHAM Vietnam) and Intel Products Vietnam company presented medical supplies to the 115 Emergency Centre in Ho Chi Minh City at a ceremony on July 21.

The supplies included an ambulance and specialised equipment worth over 2.2 billion VND (95,600 USD).

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau thanked the AMCHAM Vietnam for joining hands with Ho Chi Minh City in the fight against COVID-19.

She also spoke highly of medical cooperation between the US and Vietnam, including the role of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Agency for International Development.

Deputy Director of the CDC office in Ho Chi Minh City Amy Bailey, for her part, congratulated Vietnam on its positive achievements in COVID-19 control.

Bailey said AMCHAM Vietnam’s presentation of medical supplies to Ho Chi Minh City is a vivid symbol of US firms’ core community value.

She also wished that ties between the two countries will be increasingly closer.

Five more COVID-19 patients given all-clear on July 21

No new case of COVID-19 was reported while five more patients were given the all-clear on July 21, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 control.

Vietnam has been free from community transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 for 96 days in a row since 6am April 16.

A total of 365 out of the 396 COVID-19 patients confirmed so far in the country have recovered, and there has been no death.

Meanwhile, 11,088 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, including 111 in hospital, 9,949 at concentrated facilities and 1,028 at their accommodations.

Over 300 Vietnamese repatriated from Malaysia

Relevant agencies of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and Genting Malaysia Berhad on July 21 coordinated with competent Malaysian agencies to organise a flight bringing home over 300 Vietnamese citizens.

To ensure the safety of the passengers and crew and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the carrier strictly implemented security, safety, and hygiene measures during the flight.

After landing at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of the same name, all passengers and crew members had their health checked and were taken to a concentrated quarantine centre, in line with Vietnam’s regulations.

Implementing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s directions, relevant domestic agencies and Vietnamese representative agencies abroad are coordinating to bring Vietnamese citizens home when domestic quarantine capacity permits.

 
 

