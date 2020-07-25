Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 26

Social distancing rules applied in Danang from Sunday afternoon

Da Nang authorities have issued a range of measures to prevent community transmission of Covid-19 after two residents have been confirmed positive for the virus over the past two days.

The Municipal Department of Health was tasked to conduct massive testing to early detect infection sources and high-risk cases

Accordingly, residents are requested to:

- Wash hands regularly with soap or sanitizer;

- Wear facemask when staying outdoor;

- Keep safe distance of at least one meter.

- A crowd of more than 30 people is not allowed at public places, or outside public agencies, schools, hospitals.

The Municipal People's Committee also decided to temporarily suspend festivals, religious rituals, sports events, as well as operation of non-essential services like karaoke, massage, and discos.

Wholesale, retail sale, lottery services, hotels, restaurants, accommodation facilities, tourist sites, and passengers are allowed to operate provided that preventive measures are implemented.

Schools must be disinfected while number of students must be reduced in each classroom and online learning should be introduced.

The city's Department of Health was asked to promptly organize epidemiological investigation, contact-tracing in areas related to the confirmed Covid-19 cases, and massive testing to early detect infection sources and high-risk cases.

These rules will take effect until further notice.

Travel history of latest COVID-19 patient announced

The latest patient to be infected with COVID-19 through a community transmission has not travelled out of his home city for a month, and has had no contact with any foreigners.

The information was released Sunday by the Đà Nẵng Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control who were investigating the movements of the 61-year-old before he tested positive for coronavirus.

The man, who lives in Thanh Bình Ward, Hải Châu District with his wife and daughter, visited the same café near his house every morning after breakfast, his family told officials.

He also visited the Intensive Care Unit of Đà Nẵng Hospital on July 5 where his father was being treated.

A little under a week after visited his father, he began to feel unwell, started coughing and developed a fever. He also started to lose weight.

He asked his son-in-law to drive him for a check-up at a private clinic on Đinh Tiên Hoàng Road in Hải Châu District. Two days later, on July 17, he didn’t feel any better and went to the Hải Châu District Hospital’s Emergency Department.

Then he went to the emergency department of Đà Nẵng Hospital by himself and was hospitalised at the Respiratory Department, room 506 and diagnosed with pneumonia.

On July 23, he was moved to the ICU of Đà Nẵng Hospital.

He is currently on ventilator and in a severe conditions. Health officials are working with local authorities to investigate further his travel history and anyone he had contact with.

All the places he had visited have since been closed, and are being monitored.

Meanwhile, the health of patient 416, a 57-year-old man also from Đà Nẵng who tested positive on Saturday, has deteriorated.

Doctors at the Đà Nẵng Hospital are treating him using Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and filtering his blood.

Of all the people who have contracted the virus so far, 365 have been given the all-clear, accounting for 87.3 per cent and no fatalities have been reported.

At present, 11,187 people are placed under medical surveillance, of whom 220 are at hospitals, 10,193 centralised quarantine camps, and 774 at places of residence.

226 Vietnamese workers to be repatriated from Uzbekistan

Around 226 Vietnamese workers stranded in Uzbekistan due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be repatriated soon, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnamese people check in for a repatriation flight at the airport in Moscow on May 12.

The ministry on July 24 worked with concerned ministries, agencies and the company that sent Vietnamese workers to Uzbekistan on the workers' call for help to return home.

The 226 workers who are working for China Petroleum Jili Chemical Engineering and Construction Co.,Ltd (JCC) in Karshi city, Uzbekistan, recently sent a letter to the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia to seek for help.

In the letter, the workers said they were facing difficulties in daily life, at work, and in Covid-19 prevention and control, therefore they called for help from the embassy to return to Vietnam soon.

"After hearing about the situation, the Consular Department under the Foreign Ministry coordinated with the embassy and the company that sent the workers to Uzbekistan to clarify the case," the ministry said.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam has co-ordinated with airlines to conduct more than 60 flights repatriating nearly 16,000 Vietnamese citizens from almost 50 countries and territories due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam in an interview on July 22 with the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

Thang said that from now to the end of August, the aviation sector will continue working with diplomatic and military agencies to conduct 50 more flights to bring some 13,000 Vietnamese citizens home.

"The demand is huge while the capacity of the aviation sector and quarantine centres is limited," he said. "Agencies have to give priority to children under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, people with health problems, workers with expired labour contracts and no accommodation, students without residence due to dormitory disclosure and others in especially difficult circumstances."

Over 190 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Japan

Relevant agencies of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, and the Vietnam Airlines on July 25 coordinated with Japan’s competent agencies to bring home more than 190 Vietnamese citizens from the country.

Passengers on the flight included the elderly, pregnant women, people with illnesses, stranded tourists, workers with expired labour contracts, and students without accommodations due to school closure.

To ensure the safety of the passengers and crew members and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the carrier strictly implemented security, safety, and hygiene measures during the flight.

Right after landing in the Noi Bai International Airport, all the passengers and crew members had their health checked and were taken to a concentrated quarantine centre, in line with the country’s regulations.

Implementing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s directions, relevant domestic agencies and Vietnamese representative agencies abroad are building plans to bring Vietnamese citizens home when domestic quarantine capacity permits.

COVID-19: Critically ill patient in Da Nang on ECMO life support



A local resident of Da Nang city who tested the SARS-CoV-2 virus has undergone the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a life support machine, after suffering critical respiratory failure, said doctors.

The patient, dubbed patient 416, is in critical condition and at high risk of death, said the treatment sub-committee under the Ministry of Health, adding he will be on a ventilator and an ECMO machine for a long time.

The 57-year-old man is currently staying in the intensive care unit of Da Nang Hospital, taking in sedatives and undergoing constant dialysis to maintain his kidney function.

This is the third coronavirus patient in Vietnam who has required ECMO life support. One of the two other patient was Stephen Cameron, a British citizen who was the most severe coronavirus case in Vietnam.

Doctors from Cho Ray hospital that had treated the British patient arrived at Da Nang Hospital to support their colleagues.

The ECMO machine, considered the ‘last-ditch’ intervention for a coronavirus patient, is used when all other conventional treatments fail.

The man was confirmed on July 25 to have carried the virus after five COVID-19 tests. The infection ended the 99-day long streak that Vietnam had recorded no new locally transmitted cases.

The source of infection is still unknown. The Prime Minister has directed the healthcare sector to save his life.

By July 25 afternoon, the Da Nang Department of Health identified 1,079 people who had contact with the patient. Of the total, 288 people in direct contact with the patient were placed in quarantine for medical surveillance.

The Danang Center for Disease Control (CDC) collected 175 samples for testing with 107 of them coming back negative.

Six held for organising illegal entry



Police in the northwestern province of Quang Ninh said on July 25 that they have detained and started legal procedures against six people from Mong Cai city for organising illegal entries into Vietnam.

The six are all residents of the province. They admitted working with a Chinese man via the Wechat messaging and social media app to conduct illegal entries to Mong Cai city for Chinese people from Dongxing. They used rafts to ferry the Chinese across the river at the border and motorcycles to drive the illegal migrants to the city’s centre and other areas inside Vietnam.

The group was paid CNY4,000 (US$570) for each illegal migrants. On June 10, they were caught red handed while serving four Chinese.

Cambodia suspends flights from Indonesia, Malaysia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on July 25 approved the Ministry of Health’s proposal to temporarily ban all flights from Malaysia and Indonesia to curb the spread of COVID-19 from August 1.

In an announcement released on late July 25, the ministry said it had noticed a spike in the number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past week, especially from the two countries.

Of the 108 passengers who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after arriving in Cambodia via Malaysia and Indonesia, 55 took Malaysia flights.

The announcement came the same day Cambodia confirmed eight more cases of COVID-19 among passengers on two separate flights from Indonesia.

Cambodia on July 25 confirmed 23 new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 225, the ministry said.