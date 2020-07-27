Two Covid-19 patients in Danang remain in critical condition

Two men infected with Covid-19 virus in the central city of Danang have remained in severe condition and one of them is undergoing the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

According to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Patient 418, 61 years old from Hai Chau District, is using a ventilator and feeding tube. The Covid-19 infection has caused him serious respiratory problems, heart and kidney failure; meanwhile, he has also contracted high blood pressure and diabetes.

He is now being treated at Danang Hospital.

Over the past one month, he did not go out of Danang and did not contact any foreigner. He went to Danang Hospital on July 5 to take care of his dad.

After respiratory-related symptoms, he was sent to the hospital on July 21 and on Sunday, doctors officially confirmed his Covid-19 infection.

Patient 416, who is a 57-year-old man from Lien Chieu District is also receiving the treatment at Danang Hospital with the ECMO support.

On July 20, he came to the hospital for a medical check-up following a cough, fever and being tired. He was then tested for Covid-19 for five consecutive times.

This is the third Covid-19 patient in Vietnam using ECMO after Patient 19, a 64-year-old Vietnamese woman and Patient 91, a British pilot, both discharged after treatment.

No new COVID-19 infections recorded on July 27 morning

No more new COVID-19 infection cases were reported in Vietnam on July 27 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health workers guide quarantined people in conducting preventive measures

The total number of infections still stood at 420, of whom 276 are imported and were quarantined upon arrival.

A report of the steering committee’s Treatment Sub-committee showed that 365 patients, or 86.9 percent, have recovered fully.

Among the active patients, five tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and three negative at least twice.

There are currently 11,954 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions being quarantined, including 232 at hospitals, 10,922 at concentrated quarantine facilities, and 800 at home.

COVID-19: Over 310 citizens flown home from RoK

More than 310 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the Republic of Korea (RoK) on a Vietnam Airlines flight on July 26.

The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, the national flag carrier, and relevant RoK agencies.

The passengers are the elderly, children aged under 18, pregnant women, those in poor health conditions, workers with expired labour contracts, and students with no accommodations due to hostel closure.

The Vietnamese Embassy sent staff to the airport to assist them.



Strict security and safety measures were enforced during the flight to protect passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.

Immediately after the flight landed at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, all passengers and crew members were given health check and quarantined as regulated.

Following the Prime Minister’s directions, domestic authorities and Vietnam’s overseas representative offices continue arranging more flights to take Vietnamese citizens home, depending on the citizens’ need and the country’s quarantine capacity.