Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 30

Vietnam records nine new COVID-19 community cases

Nine new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 have been detected, eight in Danang and one in Hanoi.



The latest information was released early July 30 morning by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The national total number of cases now stands at 459.

Included in the latest batch of new patients is a 76-year-old man who lives in Hanoi.

Before testing positive he had spent three weeks in Danang where he went for a health check-up at the C Danang Hospital, complaining of a fast heartbeat.

Among the eight other new cases in Danang, one is a 36-year-old woman who works as a nurse at Danang Hospital.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has ordered the ban on all crowds gathering, festivals and the closure of bars and nightclubs, taking effect from midnight July 29.

Earlier, Vietnam confirmed four new COVID-19 transmissions in the community on July 29 evening.

The 447th patient is a 23-year-old man from Nam Tu Liem district, Hanoi. He travelled to the central city of Da Nang – where new cases of coronavirus community transmission were reported over the past few days - from July 12 to 15. He is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The 448th patient is a 21-year-old women from Ea Tieu commune, Cu Kuin district, in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. She practised at Da Nang Hospital from June 22 to July 17. She is being treated at the Central Highlands General Hospital.

The 449th patient is a 57-year-old US man residing in Hoa Khanh Bac ward, Lien Chieu district, Da Nang. He was treated at Da Nang Hospital on July 6-20, then transferred to Cho Ray Hospital in southern Ho Chi Minh City on July 20 and City International Hospital in HCM City on July 21-27.

The 450th patient is a 46-year-old woman who took care of the 449th patient.

According to the committee, 276 out of the total COVID-19 cases were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

Urgent notice on movement history of eight new COVID-19 patients

Đà Nẵng's COVID-19 Prevention and Control Steering Committee has issued an urgent notice on the movement history of eight new cases of COVID-19.

According to the notice, these cases are either patients under treatment or taking care of family members being treated at three hospitals in Đà Nẵng City, including Đà Nẵng General Hospital, C Đà Nẵng Hospital, and Đà Nẵng Transport Hospital.

The first patient, a 63-year-old woman, only travelled to Đà Nẵng General Hospital to take care of her husband from May 11 to July 27 and returned home to Điện Biên Phủ Street in Thanh Khê District. She tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on July 27.

The second patient, a 40-year-old woman, stayed at Đà Nẵng General Hospital between July 14 and 20 and July 23 and 26. She went to Tâm Phúc Restaurant, 142 Restaurant, Quảng Tuý Loan Noodle Restaurant in Quang Trung Road, Vinmart Supermarket on the same street and visited a laundry service on Hải Phòng Road.

She travelled to her hometown in Đại Hồng Commune in Quảng Nam Province between July 21 and 23.

The third patient, a 42-year-old woman, travelled from her hometown in Ba Tô Commune in Quảng Ngãi Province to Đà Nẵng General Hospital on July 24. The patient did not travel around until she tested positive for the virus on July 27.

The fourth patient, a 55-year-old woman, stayed at Đà Nẵng General Hospital from the morning to the evening to take care of her son. She returned home to Hoà Hải Commune at 5pm in the evening and went back to the hospital to sleep from July 15 and July 27.

The fifth patient, a 43-year-old woman, stayed at Đà Nẵng General Hospital to take care of her husband from July 7 to July 27. The patient travelled back to her hometown in Điện Trung Commune in Quảng Nam Province using her son-in-law’s motorbike. Her daughter took turns taking care of her husband on July 24.

The sixth patient, a 19-year-old man, went to Đà Nẵng General Hospital to visit a family member on July 21. He then went to Mining Book Coffee on Hà Văn Tính Road, visited his friends on Tôn Đức Thắng Road, transported a friend from the Đà Nẵng University of Technology on Ngô Sĩ Liên Road to Phạm Như Xương Road, and Big C Supermarket in Hùng Vương Road between July 22 and 26.

The seventh patient, a 61-year-old woman, had an eye test at C Đà Nẵng Hospital on July 17 and was scheduled to have eye surgery on July 24. The patient went to Big C Supermarket on Hùng Vương Road, attended a housewarming ceremony on Phạm Tuấn Tài Road, and went to Mới Market in Nam Dương Ward every two days.

The eighth patient, a 39-year-old woman, took care of her mother at C Đà Nẵng Hospital and worked at KANE-M Đà Nẵng Company in Hoà Khánh Industrial Zone between July 16 and 23. She travelled to her hometown in Bình Định Commune in Quảng Nam Province, and to Hội An Ancient Town between July 23 and 25.

The patient went to Đà Nẵng Transport Hospital, where she was confirmed to be infected with the virus on July 28.

The committee has worked with relevant units to clarify those in close contact with the patients for testing and sterilised these places. People who were present at the locations places at the given times are required to contact the committee for health monitoring instructions.

Thua Thien-Hue Covid-19 checkpoints to prevent drivers from Danang

A check-point on Hai Van Mountain Pass

The authorities in Thua Thien-Hue Province have set up more checkpoints on the Hai Van Mountain Pass to prevent people coming from Danang City.

On July 29, the traffic police in Phu Loc District said that they had set up another checkpoint on Hai Van Mountain Pass. Drivers that have reached the checkpoint were all asked to turn back. From July 26 to 28, a medical stop set up on Hai Van Pass received over 7,200 people who want to leave Danang to travel to other northern provinces.

Thua Thien-Hue Province has set up a total of six checkpoints and medical stops at Hai Van Tunnel, A Luoi District, Phong Thu Commune in Phong Dien District, Huong Thuy Town, Huong Tra Town and Hue Station.

On July 28, Thua Thien-Hue People's Committee has sent an official document asking the police at all checkpoints to ask all drivers from Danang to turn back. Only special cases are allowed to go through such as ambulance, firms' shuttle buses for experts and cargo trucks of necessities.

Thua Thien-Hue Province hasn't reported any new Covid-19 cases yet.

COVID-19 patients in Quảng Ngãi and Đà Nẵng recover

COVID-19 patient No 370, who was being cared for at central Quảng Ngãi Province’s Bình Sơn health centre, tested negative for the first time on Wednesday after a week of treatment.

Director of the Bình Sơn health centre, Võ Hùng Viễn, said medical samples were taken two to four times a day, and the first test was negative according to the Nha Trang-based Pasteur Institute.

Viễn said patient No 419 has recovered as of Tuesday.

The provincial health department said 35 people who had close contact with patient No 419 tested negative after results announced on Monday.

It said at least 1,000 people have visited grassroots health centres to declare their health. They were in close contact or indirect communication with the two COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients (No 416 and 418) have recovered after medical checks on Tuesday.

Director of the Đà Nẵng General Hospital, Dr Lê Đức Nhân, said patient No 418 did not have a fever, while No 419 should not need Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) in a few days.

He said the two patients suffered serious conditions including pneumonia, hypertension, and diabetes for a long time before contracting SARS-CoV-2.

According to the city’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC), 2,923 medical samples had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, while 1,300 people in close contact with the COVID-19 patients have been quarantined at health centres or isolated at home.

More than 2,000 patients and their relatives had been safely transported from the general hospitals and other quarantine centres between July 26-29. Only 673 patients including 19 COVID-19 patients are at the hospital as of Wednesday.

The city has expanded social distancing orders to suburban Hòa Vang district, and a lock-down would be arranged at some places - where COVID-19 patients had visited - in the coming days.

Field hospitals would be built to deal with possible COVID-19 patients.

The city’s tourism department has listed six hotels with 200 discounted rooms for 314 tourists stranded in the city due to social distancing orders.

Donors have brought water, face masks and food for doctors, patients and their relatives at the general hospital. At least 10,000 face masks and 100 crates of water were transported to the hospital on Wednesday.

All members of Quảng Nam football club have isolated themselves at home after an assistant coach visited the C Hospital - which provides care for COVID-19 patients - several times.

Authorities in Thừa Thiên-Huế Province said they were prepared to host patients from Đà Nẵng to ease overloading at hospitals in Đà Nẵng. Doctors from Huế have been sent to support hospitals in Quảng Nam and Quảng Ngãi.

The provincial CDC said two Chinese citizens, Guang Shou, 40, and Zhao Tuan Jie, 51, who rode motorbikes from Đà Nẵng to Huế on Wednesday, have been taken to quarantine sites in Huế.

It also isolated 76 people who had contact with two COVID-19 patients (No 416 and 418) in Đà Nẵng.

A student studying in Huế (who had close contact with patient No 416) tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

ASEAN Dhaka Committee presents medical supplies to Bangladesh

The ASEAN Dhaka Committee (ADC), including eight representative agencies of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, on July 29 donated medical supplies to Bangladesh in support of its fight against COVID-19.

The supplies, including a ventilator and personal protective equipment, were handed over by Vietnamese Ambassador and ADC Chair Pham Viet Chien, Ambassador of Thailand Arunrung Phothong Humphreys, and High Commissioner of Brunei Haji Haris bin Othman.

Receiving the materials, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud bin Momen expressed his belief that friendship between Bangladesh and ASEAN member states will become closer. He wished to learn from experience in COVID-19 control of several ASEAN nations, including Vietnam.

On the occasion, Chien presented over 1,500 medical masks, which are donations from the Vietnamese community in Bangladesh, to the host Government to support front-line medical staff in the fight.

Since COVID-19 broke out in Bangladesh in early March, the East Asian nation had recorded over 232,000 infection cases as of July 29, including more than 3,000 deaths and over 130,000 recovered cases.

JICA provides COVID-19 treatment equipment for Cho Ray Hospital

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on July 29 said it has delivered the first batch of medical equipment for COVID-19 treatment to Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

ThIS is part of a project worth nearly 60 million JPY (equivalent to 12 billion VND) in support of the city’s hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. The JICA-sponsored project was announced in June 2020.

Director of the hospital Nguyen Tri Thuc thanked JICA for its timely and effective support, adding new community transmissions have been recorded in the central city of Da Nang in recent days.

The hospital has sent some health workers to support the city.

JICA said it will continue consulting with the Japanese government to assist Vietnam in preventing communicable diseases, including COVID-19.

In 2016, JICA and Cho Ray Hospital jointly implemented a technical cooperation project to improve the quality of medical examination and treatment.

Thailand extends state of emergency to Aug 31

Thailand extended its state of emergency to the end of August to curb the spread of the COVID-19, even though the country has not found any new community infections for about two months.

The decree, first introduced in late March, has been repeatedly extended with the latest extension scheduled at the end of this month.

Thailand has so far reported a total of 3,298 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths.

In Cambodia, Interior Minister Sar Kheng advised capital and provincial governors to prepare facilities and entertainment venues with COVID-19 prevention measures in anticipation of the re-scheduled Khmer New Year holidays from August 17-21.

In a letter on July 27, Sar Kheng said the governors must inform guesthouse, hotel and restaurant owners to prepare alcohol or gel for handwashing and take the body temperature of guests at exits and entrances. The owners must also enforce social distancing.

Previously, Minister of Health Mam Bun Heng also issued a letter to the transport and tourism ministers and capital and provincial governors to help disseminate his ministry’s guidelines on preventing coronavirus infections during the upcoming holidays.

The letter said citizens must avoid mass gatherings and seek highly ventilated places. They must refrain from activities that could pose risks such as singing and dancing or drinking without maintaining social distancing.

On July 28, Cambodia recorded seven new confirmed cases, putting the nationally tally at 233.

Indonesia on July 29 found 2,381 new infections of coronavirus, raising the total count to 104,432, while the death toll increased by 74 to 4,975.

In the Philippines, the total count of infections reached 85,486 after the country detected 1,874 new cases on July 29. Sixteen new deaths raised the total fatalities to 1,962 cases.

Cambodia hands out over 23 million USD to the poor

Cambodia’s Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation said it has completed transferring more than 23 million USD to poor people, covering over 530,000 households.

It is estimated that about 30,000 needy households missed the deadline to receive the benefit.

The ministry said as the deadline fell on July 24, as many as 530,858 households had received more than 94,551 billion riel (about 23.2 million USD) from the government’s cash transfer programme carried out from June 2020.

The government is also jointly implementing a programme with four United Nations bodies in Cambodia to support migrant workers who have returned from Thailand during the COVID-19 crisis. The programme will cover all the 35 districts of Battambang, Banteay Meanchey and Siem Reap provinces.