Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 6

Vietnam safe from COVID-19 over 81 straight days

Vietnam has recorded no new coronavirus infections during the past 24 hours, staying clear of the novel coronavirus epidemic in the community for 81 days in a row, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 infections now stands at 355, of which 340 cases have fully recovered, making up 95.8%. No deaths have been reported so far.

The remaining 15 cases are being treated at health facilities across the country, with 7 cases having tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Health professionals recently detected few coronavirus cases returning from epidemic hit countries. However, these cases could not put the community at risk as they were placed in quarantine upon their arrival at the airport.

The British pilot, the most severely ill case in Vietnam, has fully recovered and met all necessary criteria for repatriation to the UK.

The patient wished to return to his hometown in Scotland, and according to the British Embassy, he will be repatriated on a Vietnam Airlines flight due to depart from Hanoi on July 12.

Thai police to form special task force on COVID-19

The Royal Thai Police is planning the establishment of a special task force to trace tourists infected with the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 as the country is about to reopen its airspace to travellers.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) will be in charge of tracking tourists, according to a source.

Thai national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda has assigned commissioner of the CIB Pol Lt Gen Sutin Suppuang to set up a "COVID-19 Investigation Division" to prevent any potential future outbreaks.

The division will contain the spread of the virus, which might enter the country by way of foreign tourists or Thai returnees when the airspace is reopened.

Pol Lt Gen Sutin confirmed the formation of the special division, adding that he has a blueprint on the operation of the division even though the Thai government has yet to open its airspace to international flights.

Hanoi presents donation of medical face masks to Ile-de-France region



The Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep has given over 150,000 medical face masks to the Ile-de-France region on behalf of the local Hanoi administration.

During a meeting held in Paris, France, on July 3, Valérie Pécresse, President of the Regional Council of Ile-de-France region, expressed sincere gratitude to Hanoi, while outlining her great impression of the Vietnamese fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Whilst the fight against the COVID-19 remains long and difficult, Ile-de-France is one of the French regions to have suffered the most from the breakout of the global pandemic. Indeed, the assistance from the Vietnamese side has served to help the French region in their battle against the virus, Pécresse said.

She added that economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 period is now considered a top priority. Most notably, the regional administration plans to host forums on the environment modeled after the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and anticipates Hanoi participating in these activities, while hoping the Hanoi administration will share Vietnamese experience regarding economic development following the pandemic.

The Ile-de-France region and the Vietnamese capital have enjoyed close co-operation relations for more than 30 years, with ties between the two serving as a model of decentralised co-operation relations.

Also on the occasion, the administration of Hanoi’s Dong Da district provided Choisy-le-Roi commune in the Ile-de-France region with 30,000 medical face masks.

More than 300 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Malaysia

Some 310 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Malaysia on July 5.

This was a joint effort of competent Vietnamese agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and competent Malaysian agencies.

The passengers included those under 18 years old, elderly and sick people, workers with expired visas and labour contracts, stranded tourists and students who did not have accommodations due to dormitory closures.

The Vietnamese Embassy sent officials to the airport to help the citizens with necessary procedures.

Upon their arrival at Can Tho international airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, the passengers were kept under quarantine and had medical checks-up in line with regulations.

In the coming days, more flights will be arranged to bring back Vietnamese citizens home from other countries depending on the pandemic's developments, quarantine capacity of Vietnamese localities, and demand of Vietnamese citizens living abroad.

