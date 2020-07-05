Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/07/2020 14:31:21 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 6

06/07/2020    07:46 GMT+7

Vietnam safe from COVID-19 over 81 straight days

Vietnam has recorded no new coronavirus infections during the past 24 hours, staying clear of the novel coronavirus epidemic in the community for 81 days in a row, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 infections now stands at 355, of which 340 cases have fully recovered, making up 95.8%. No deaths have been reported so far. 

The remaining 15 cases are being treated at health facilities across the country, with 7 cases having tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Health professionals recently detected few coronavirus cases returning from epidemic hit countries. However, these cases could not put the community at risk as they were placed in quarantine upon their arrival at the airport.

The British pilot, the most severely ill case in Vietnam, has fully recovered and met all necessary criteria for repatriation to the UK.

The patient wished to return to his hometown in Scotland, and according to the British Embassy, he will be repatriated on a Vietnam Airlines flight due to depart from Hanoi on July 12.

Thai police to form special task force on COVID-19

The Royal Thai Police is planning the establishment of a special task force to trace tourists infected with the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 as the country is about to reopen its airspace to travellers.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) will be in charge of tracking tourists, according to a source.

Thai national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda has assigned commissioner of the CIB Pol Lt Gen Sutin Suppuang to set up a "COVID-19 Investigation Division" to prevent any potential future outbreaks.

The division will contain the spread of the virus, which might enter the country by way of foreign tourists or Thai returnees when the airspace is reopened.

Pol Lt Gen Sutin confirmed the formation of the special division, adding that he has a blueprint on the operation of the division even though the Thai government has yet to open its airspace to international flights.

COVID-19: Only eight positive cases remain

Only eight people still test positive for COVID-19 in Vietnam as the country entered the 81st day without cases in the community as of July 6 morning, said the national steering committee on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Among the total 355 cases in the country, 215 are imported and quarantined right after their arrival, and 340 have been given all-clear, or 95.8 percent.

The remaining 15 are being treated and four of them tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease at least twice, and three others negative once.

Currently 12,291 people are being quarantined either at hospitals, concentrated establishments or at home.

Hanoi presents donation of medical face masks to Ile-de-France region

The Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep has given over 150,000 medical face masks to the Ile-de-France region on behalf of the local Hanoi administration.

 

During a meeting held in Paris, France, on July 3, Valérie Pécresse, President of the Regional Council of Ile-de-France region, expressed sincere gratitude to Hanoi, while outlining her great impression of the Vietnamese fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Whilst the fight against the COVID-19 remains long and difficult, Ile-de-France is one of the French regions to have suffered the most from the breakout of the global pandemic. Indeed, the assistance from the Vietnamese side has served to help the French region in their battle against the virus, Pécresse said.

She added that economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 period is now considered a top priority. Most notably, the regional administration plans to host forums on the environment modeled after the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and anticipates Hanoi participating in these activities, while hoping the Hanoi administration will share Vietnamese experience regarding economic development following the pandemic.

The Ile-de-France region and the Vietnamese capital have enjoyed close co-operation relations for more than 30 years, with ties between the two serving as a model of decentralised co-operation relations.

Also on the occasion, the administration of Hanoi’s Dong Da district provided Choisy-le-Roi commune in the Ile-de-France region with 30,000 medical face masks.

More than 300 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Malaysia

Some 310 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Malaysia on July 5.

Some 310 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Malaysia on July 5. (Photo: VNA)

This was a joint effort of competent Vietnamese agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and competent Malaysian agencies.

The passengers included those under 18 years old, elderly and sick people, workers with expired visas and labour contracts, stranded tourists and students who did not have accommodations due to dormitory closures.

The Vietnamese Embassy sent officials to the airport to help the citizens with necessary procedures.

Upon their arrival at Can Tho international airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, the passengers were kept under quarantine and had medical checks-up in line with regulations.

In the coming days, more flights will be arranged to bring back Vietnamese citizens home from other countries depending on the pandemic's developments, quarantine capacity of Vietnamese localities, and demand of Vietnamese citizens living abroad.

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam on July 5

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on July 5, meaning the country has gone through 80 consecutive days without community infections, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among 355 cases confirmed in the country so far, 215 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

Some 11,466 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine or medical monitoring.

A total of 340 patients have recovered while the remaining 15 are being treated, with three testing negative at least twice for the coronavirus. VNA/VOV

 
 

.
Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain
SOCIETY 

Torrential rain and heavy floods over the weekend have caused almost damage worth almost a half million USD to northern mountainous provinces.

Brain-eating amoeba: Warning issued in Florida after rare infection case
SOCIETY 

A case of a rare brain-eating amoeba has been confirmed in Florida, according to health officials in the US state.

China bubonic plague: Inner Mongolia takes precautions after case
SOCIETY 

A rural herdsman tested positive for the infection, which can be treated with antibiotics.

Coronavirus: FDA chief refuses to back Trump's vaccine prediction
SOCIETY 

The head of the US drugs regulator has cast doubt on President Donald Trump's prediction that a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready this year.

Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam
SOCIETY 

The Ministry of Health has asked Central Highlands provinces to take urgent preventive measures against diphtheria after 34 people have tested positive and three have died of the disease there.

Italy migrant crisis: 180 migrants allowed off rescue ship
SOCIETY 

After days of stand-off the passengers, who include children, will be taken into quarantine in Sicily.

Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage
SOCIETY 

Iranian officials say cyber sabotage may be behind the blaze, which damaged a key nuclear facility.

Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border
SOCIETY 

The border between Australia's two most populous states, Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), is to close after a spike in Covid-19 cases in Melbourne.

COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
VIETNAM & WORLD 

I owe a debt to Vietnam. Maybe I can give something back. Maybe I can just be better.

UK offers isolation exemption for 59 countries, including Vietnam
SOCIETY 

The UK government has moved to exempt arriving passengers from undergoing a 14-day period of self-isolation from 59 countries and territories, including Vietnam, when entering Britain as of July 10.

Fishermen in Binh Dinh fined for illegal fishing
SOCIETY 

Two fishermen in the southern central province of Binh Dinh have been fined a total VND1.8 billion (USD78,260) for illegal fishing in foreign waters.

Vietnamese students win Google's technology challenge
SOCIETY 

A group of students from Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) have become one of 10 winning teams at Google's Developer Student Clubs Solution Challenge 2020.

Geographical indication given to Ly Son garlic
SOCIETY 

The National Intellectual Property Office handed over a certificate to the People's Committee of Ly Son island district recognising its specialty garlic with a geographical indication (GI) during a ceremony on July 5.

Dao Do women gaining equality at work and at home
SOCIETY 

In a typical Dao Do (Red Dao) family, daughters are named May. 

Covid-19 affects 30.8 million employees in Vietnam
SOCIETY 

Some 30.8 million employees aged over 15 in Vietnam had been left reeling from the coronavirus pandemic by June, with roughly eight million being laid off or having their working hours reduced and 17.6 million given salary cuts.

British pilot healthy enough to fly home on July 12
SOCIETY 

Vietnam's most critically ill COVID-19 patient has recovered well and is now in good enough health to be flown back home to the UK on July 12 as per the request of the UK Embassy in Vietnam.

Hanoi stops renovation and repair of old villas
SOCIETY 

Villas and architectural works built before 1954 in Hanoi will not be licensed for renovation and repair in the near future.

Is it time to remove schools for the gifted in Vietnam?
SOCIETY 

Dr Nguyen Duc Thanh believes that the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted should be closed down or sold to private investors.

District and commune-level administrative units to be streamlined
SOCIETY 

Six administrative units at district-level and 546 units at communal level have been streamlined under a plan of rearrangement of administrative units for the 2019-2021 period, said the chief of Office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Total number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged at 355
SOCIETY 

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported on July 4, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 355, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

