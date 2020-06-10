Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/06/2020 15:08:04 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 10

 
 
10/06/2020    13:50 GMT+7

COVID-19 situation in Southeast Asia over last 24 hours

Indonesia on June 9 reported the highest single-day increase in the COVID-19 count with 1,043 new cases, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The daily jump raised the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 33,076, including 1,923 deaths. It has so far conducted 286,650 tests for the virus.

Over the last 24 hours, the Philippines announced six more COVID-19 deaths and 518 new infections. The country’s official tally is now at 22,992 cases, including 1,071 deaths.

The same day, Thailand recorded two new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 3,121, including 58 deaths. The new patients were among recent arrivals from Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands. The country has gone 15 straight days with no new community infections.

Meanwhile, all 19 people infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Laos have recovered, with the last patient discharged from hospital on June 9. It has been more than two months since the first case reported in the country.

Laos has been clear of new community infections for 60 consecutive days.

Lao Health Minister Bounkong Syhavong said the country will continue imposing preventive measures against the disease until the end of June and new policies would be adopted depending on the actual situation./.

No new COVID-19 cases confirmed on June 10 morning

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 10
Doctor Bui Thi Tang begins a new working day

Vietnam has gone through 55 straight days without community transmission, as no new cases were reported as of 6am on June 10, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the total 332 infections, 192 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

At present, 9,136 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine establishments, and home.

The steering committee’s report showed that 317 out of the 332 cases, or 95.5 percent, have been given the all-clear, and no fatalities have been confirmed.

Three patients tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and three others tested negative twice or more./.

Vietnamese, Russian military medicine forces share COVID-19 prevention experience

The military medicine forces of Vietnam and Russia joined a video conference on June 9 to share experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien, Head of the Military Medical Department at the General Department of Logistics, told Russian officers that Vietnam has gone through more than 50 days without community transmission.

However, the country cannot declare free of the disease as it still reports imported cases and the situation in the world remains complicated with high risks of new outbreaks.

Therefore, studying and sharing disease prevention and control experience, especially in the prevention of cross infection or infection from concentrated quarantine facilities to the community, is essential.

This was the second time the military medicine forces of Vietnam and Russia had held a teleconference on cooperation in disease prevention and control. The move is in line with Vietnam’s policy of intensifying international cooperation in this field, thus contributing to consolidating the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership./.

Philippines, AIIB ink pact on co-financing for COVID-19 response

 

The Philippines has signed an agreement with the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank (AIIB) committing the multilateral lender to extend a loan of 750 million USD to support government efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Philippine Department of Finance (DOF) said on June 9 that it intends to use the new loan to augment the funds needed to slow down the viral transmission and carry out an economic recovery plan designed to fuel growth and create jobs.

In its statement, the DOF said the loan accord cements the AIIB's commitment to co-finance with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the Philippines' COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) programme.

The AIIB loan carries a maturity period of 12 years, inclusive of a three-year grace period.

Last month, Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez signed an agreement with ADB Country Director for the Philippines Kelly Bird that would enable the government to access up to 1.5 billion USD in budgetary support from the bank to augment funds for the CARES programme.

At least 7.3 million Filipinos lost their jobs in April 2020 as the unemployment rate in the Philippines rose to a record high 17.7 percent in April 2020 due to the economic slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 lockdown since mid-March./.

Indonesia scraps provision limiting number of passengers on public transport

The Indonesian Transportation Ministry has issued a new circular amending its April rule that limited the number of passengers on public transit systems and private vehicles to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the new rules, the maximum passenger capacity for land, sea and air transportation is no longer 50 percent.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told the press that the opening of some economic activities will increase travel demand, thus the rule must be adjusted to suit the new situation.

The country has entered a transition period of relaxed restrictions called the "new normal".

A recent report from the national COVID-19 task force show there was a significant daily increase of infections on June 9 with 1,043 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 33,076 with 1,923 fatalities./.

Two more COVID-19 patients go on to make full recovery

An additional two patients suffering from the novel coronavirus were announced to have made a full recovery from the virus on June 10, increasing the total number of recovered cases to 319, making up 96.1% of all patients. 

The discharged pair are both Vietnamese citizens who had recently arrived in the country from abroad. Following their swift quarantine upon arrival at the airport, they were confirmed to have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus which leads to the COVID-19, on May 17 and May 18.

They were then admitted to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi where the pair responded well to treatment and have since gone on to test negative for the COVID-19 twice in succession. 

They are currently enjoying a stable health condition and are not showing any of the typical symptoms of the virus such as a fever, a cough, or shortness of breath. 

Both patients will now be placed into isolation in their respective homes to undergo a mandatory 14-day observation period to ensure there is no possibility of the virus reoccurring.

At present, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi is treating four COVID-19 patients left.

As of June 10, Vietnam has gone 55 consecutive days without new locally transmitted infections. It has confirmed 332 patients in total but no deaths have been reported.

With 319 patients going on to be successfully discharged from hospital, the remaining 13 cases are all receiving treatment at centrally- and locally-run hospitals, with the majority of them in a stable condition.

 
 

Vietnam aims to become healthcare destination
Vietnam aims to become healthcare destination
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

K.V., a 53-year-old foreign sailor who became sick from anthrax while at sea, recovered within just a week of treatment for the infection in Vietnam.

Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside
Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The unemployment rate among those aged 15 and above in Vietnam stood at 2.05 percent last year and the figure in urban areas is almost double that of rural areas, the 2019 population and housing census reveals.

Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  4 giờ trước 

Seven Vietnamese soldiers who once fought alongside Russian comrades in the Great Patriotic War now have their profiles included in the database of the ‘memorial road’ museum complex soon to be inaugurated in the suburb of Moscow.

Coronavirus: Brazil resumes publishing Covid-19 data after court ruling
Coronavirus: Brazil resumes publishing Covid-19 data after court ruling
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Brazil has restored a website that lists the full data on Covid-19 in the country, just hours after it was ordered to do so by the Supreme Court.

George Floyd's funeral hears calls for racial justice
George Floyd's funeral hears calls for racial justice
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The US black man's killing by a white police officer in Minneapolis caused global outrage.

Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam
Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Police from the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have arrested 11 suspects, including seven Nigerians for cheating and illegally appropriating property, worth over VND120 billion (US$5.1 million), from Vietnamese citizens online.

Health ministry raises alarm over dengue fever
Health ministry raises alarm over dengue fever
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has announced Vietnam had reported more than 24,000 cases of dengue from the beginning of this year to early this month in 58 out of its 63 provinces and cities.

Nearly 8,000 households face water shortage after dam collapses in Nghe An
Nearly 8,000 households face water shortage after dam collapses in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Nearly 8,000 households in the northern province of Nghe An’s Do Luong Town are facing a shortage of water after a dam collapsed on Saturday.

Poor builder volunteers to fix potholes for eight years
Poor builder volunteers to fix potholes for eight years
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Pham Hoang Khai may be a humble and poorly-paid builder, but that doesn't stop him giving back to his community.

Coronavirus: Lockdowns in Europe saved millions of lives
Coronavirus: Lockdowns in Europe saved millions of lives
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The researchers say the death toll would have been "huge" without a lockdown.

British pilot makes miraculous recovery
British pilot makes miraculous recovery
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A 43-year-old British pilot named Stephen Cameron, also known as Vietnam's COVID-19 Patient No. 91, has made a miraculous recovery.

Extreme heatwave in North Vietnam to recede by mid-June
Extreme heatwave in North Vietnam to recede by mid-June
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The North and Central regions are expected to endure the current heatwave for several more days to come, with the extreme heat in the North being likely to recede from June 13, according to the national weather service.

Coronavirus: How Covid-19 has changed the 'big fat Indian wedding'
Coronavirus: How Covid-19 has changed the 'big fat Indian wedding'
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Can simple intimate ceremonies be the new normal in a country obsessed with lavish weddings?

PhD training: higher requirements set on students and instructors
PhD training: higher requirements set on students and instructors
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The number of articles published in international publications by Vietnam’s higher education establishments has increased by three times compared with seven years ago.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 9
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 cases for 54 straight days

Robotic arm the first step on this 11th grader's scientific journey
Robotic arm the first step on this 11th grader's scientific journey
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

Eleventh-grade student Tran Huu Phuc is a typical teenager in many ways. Except he's invented a robotic arm, automatic hand washing matching and solar-powered equipment.

George Floyd murder suspect Derek Chauvin has bail set at $1.25m
George Floyd murder suspect Derek Chauvin has bail set at $1.25m
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin is accused of murdering the unarmed black man by kneeling on his neck.

KKK 'leader' charged for attack on Black Lives Matter protesters
KKK 'leader' charged for attack on Black Lives Matter protesters
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

A hate crime investigation is underway after a Virginia man allegedly drove his car into protesters.

