Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 26

Vietnam enters 71st day without COVID-19 local transmissions

British pilot's health improves as repatriation plans made

The British Covid-19 patient can walk after 100 days of treatment in Vietnam as his health continues improving and plans to bring him home are also being set up.

According to the Ministry of Health, they will work with the British Embassy in Vietnam to help complete procedures for hospital discharge and repatriation. One of the plans is when the patient is strong enough, a British insurance company will help transfer him to the health sector in his home country.

On the 100th day of treatment on June 26, the patient has shown outstanding recovery. His lungs can now function normally and he no longer needs breathing aid. He can also sit and walk around for a bit. The function of other organs such as liver, kidney, heart and pancreas also return to normal.

Vietnam has reported zero community transmission of Covid-19 over the last 71 days. There are 352 confirmed cases, 212 of which are imported cases and have been quarantined immediately. 117 people are being quarantined at hospitals, 6,062 people are being monitored at other quarantine centres and 710 are home-isolated.

A report from the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control showed that 329 out of 352 patients have recovered. 23 patients are in stable condition, four of them have tested negative once or twice for SARS-CoV-2.

More Vietnamese from Africa, Malaysia brought home

Vietnamese and Ethiopian flag carriers brought home over 130 Vietnamese citizens from Nigeria, Cameroon and Malaysia from June 24-25.

On June 24, 90 Vietnamese citizens in Nigeria and Cameroon, with support from the Vietnamese Embassy in Nigeria in collaboration with local authorities, moved to Lagos city, Nigeria, then boarded a flight operated by the Ethiopian flag carrier to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Later on June 25, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and Vietnam Airlines took them along with over 40 Vietnamese workers stranded in the country to the homeland.

After landing at Tan Son Nhat international airport in Ho Chi Minh, they were put under quarantine in line with regulations.

Considering epidemic situation at home and abroad and quarantine capacity in localities, representative Vietnamese agencies and domestic airlines will run more flights to bring citizens homes.

COVID-19 cases climb to over 50,000 in Indonesia

Indonesia recorded an additional 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 on June 25, pushing the country’s total to 50,187, while the number of fatalities increased to 2,620.

Infections continue to rise while the Indonesian Government allowed businesses to resume operation amid rising economic pressure.

Offices, restaurants and shopping malls have been permitted to open but with only 50 percent of capacity. Public transport has also resumed.

The Government plans to deploy 340,000 security personnel to ensure social distancing measures are observed.

Indonesia saw a 2.9 percent economic growth in the first quarter, the lowest for the past two decades. The World Bank forecast a zero percent economic growth for the country this year, while the Asian Development Bank projected a minus 1 percent growth, the lowest since the Asian financial crisis in 1998.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 33,069 after 778 more infections were confirmed on June 25. A total of 8,910 patients have recovered while fatalities increased to 1,212.