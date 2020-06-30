Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/06/2020 15:11:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 30

 
 
30/06/2020    15:08 GMT+7

 COVID-19: No new local transmissions reported in Vietnam for 75 straight days

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 30
A COVID-19 patient is treated at Ho Chi Minh City's Cho Ray Hospital

Vietnam has gone through 75 consecutive days without new COVID-19 cases recorded in the community on June 30 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the total 355 infections, 215 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

At present, 9,877 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine facilities, and homes.

The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that 335 patients have given all-clear and there is no death.

Twenty patients are being treated at health facilities nationwide and most are in stable condition. One tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and three tested negative at least twice./.

Five more COVID-19 patients recover

Five more COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on June 29.

They are patients 344, 346, 348, 351, and 352, and all are now in a stable condition.

All recovered patients are then placed in quarantine for 14 days.

As of the same day, 335 out of 355 patients that tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 have recovered and there have been zero fatalities.

There remain 20 patients under treatment at hospitals.

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on June 29 morning, marking 74 days in a row without new local transmissions, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The total number of confirmed cases stood at 355, with 215 being imported cases./.

HCM City apartment building monitored after resident reinfected with Covid-19

Residents living on a floor of an apartment building in HCM City have been quarantined for monitoring after a man was found reinfected with SARS-CoV-2.

The HCM City Centre for Diseases Control announced late Monday evening that they were co-operating with local authorities to carry out viral tests for all residents living on the 12th floor of the Pham Viet Chanh Apartment Building in Binh Thanh District after a man here tested positive for SARS-CoV2 on June 28.

The man had been successfully treated for Covid-19 and was discharged from hospital some 20 days ago.

According to head of the Ministry of Health's Communications Department, Nguyen Dinh Anh, the man was a 20-year-old student who returned from France on May 24. He tested positive for the virus on May 25 and was treated at a local hospital.

After being discharged from hospital on June 9, he had been further monitored for 14 days at a quarantine area in Binh Thanh District. He returned home at the apartment building six days ago and has been regularly given viral tests.

As of Tuesday morning, Vietnam has gone 75 consecutive days without recording any new Covid-19 infection cases in the community, said the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the total 355 infections, 215 were imported and isolated upon arrival.

335 patients have been successfully treated and no deaths reported so far.

There are now twenty patients being treated in stable condition.

Vietnam among recipients of RoK’s ODA to fight COVID-19

 

Vietnam will be among the developing countries to receive official development assistance (ODA) totaling 36 billion won (nearly 30 million USD) this year from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to fight COVID-19 and accelerate their sustainable development, according to the RoK’s Foreign Ministry.

A press release of the ministry said besides Vietnam, other recipients include Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia, Colombia and Cambodia, adding the money is to intensify the RoK’s humanitarian assistance and medical cooperation.

The decision on this effect was made on the basis of the comprehensive consideration of the priorities in the RoK’s policies, it said and added that the country will consider whether to increase the recipients of the assistance depending on the cooperation need.

The same day, the RoK announced it recorded another 42 COVID-14 cases, bringing the national total to 12,757.

Thailand to extend state of emergency by one more month

Thailand’ Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on June 19 decided to extend the national state of emergency by another month to July 31.

The decision was made during a CCSA meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The CCSA decision comes even as Thailand proceeds with its final phase of easing its lockdown measures. Among the venues allowed to reopen on July 1 as part of Phase 5 are all schools, bars and nightclubs, as well as entertainment venues such as karaoke bars and soapy massage parlours, and game and internet cafes - all considered to be high risk for an outbreak.

The first phase began on May 3 with the reopening of parks, restaurants, open air sports venues and salons.

As of June 29, Thailand had confirmed 3,169 COVID-19 cases, including 58 deaths.

Meanwhile, Indonesia reported 1,082 new coronavirus cases on June 29, taking the national total number of infections to 55,092, according to the country’s health ministry.

The Southeast Asian nation also recorded 51 more deaths on the day, sending the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 2,805, the highest in East Asia outside China.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines soared to 36,438 after the country's Department of Health reported 985 more infections on June 29.

The department said in its bulletin that the number of recoveries further rose to 9,956 after 270 more patients have survived the disease.

The death toll also increased to 1,255 after 11 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease, it added.

Indonesian President orders quick disbursement of budget for COVID-19 fight

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered the Health Ministry to immediately disburse the 75 trillion rupiah (5.26 billion USD) budget earmarked to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the Cabinet meeting to evaluate outcomes in the COVID-19 fight on June 29, the President called for the ministry to cut complicated procedures to allow the prompt disbursement of the emergency funds.

According to him, claims from hospitals must be paid as soon as possible. Incentives to medical workers and laboratory staff must also be given as immediately as possible.

His order came after a video of an uncharacteristic reprimand, released online at the weekend by the presidential palace, expressing his anger and disappointment that only 1.53 percent of the total budget had been disbursed and instructed Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto to speed up spending.

The government has allocated the budget for several purposes, ranging from upgrading 132 referral hospitals across the country to provision of incentives to health workers.

The bulk of the 75 trillion rupiah budget is earmarked for buying medical equipment, enhancing health facilities and infrastructure and supporting health workers, according to Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture.

Incentives for doctors and nurses range from five million rupiah to 15 million rupiah each month, while allowances for each family of deceased health workers are 300 million rupiah.

During the June 29 meeting, the President also again called for a "breakthrough" in dealing with the pandemic, such as mobilising medical workers from Jakarta to regions with high rates of contagion and distributing more health equipment to areas in dire need.

He also warned regions to prepare well before easing their restrictions and moving transition into the new normal and underlined the need to involve community and religious leaders, sociologists and anthropologists in public communication about the virus in order to reach out to people at the grass roots.

 
 

Other News

.
Thousands of pigs culled as African Swine Fever returns
Thousands of pigs culled as African Swine Fever returns
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Up to 5,856 pigs have been culled after the African Swine Fever returned in 20 provinces in Vietnam.

Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year
Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam would face 5-6 tropical storms from now until the year-end, according to Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The number of deaths due to inland waterway traffic accidents in the first half of this year nearly doubled the figure of the same period last year.

Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city on June 29 commissioned a hotline to support the protection of children and adolescents from sexual abuse.

Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Extreme heat has put northern-central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri at risk of forest fires.

Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A newborn baby boy, who was found abandoned on a street on the outskirts of Hanoi, died on Monday afternoon after 21 days of intensive care at hospital.

Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response, according to the company chairman Do Tuan Dat.

Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The ministries of Public Security and Justice should make clear that drug addiction is a disease and social evil, the vice chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Social Affairs said

Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

It’s 2am in the rice field of Tam Hung Commune, Thanh Oai District in the western outskirts of Hanoi. The darkness overwhelms the immense space. Surrounding villages are still deep in sound sleep.

New thinking about sidewalk use
New thinking about sidewalk use
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

About to come to a decision, the HCMC government is poised to adopt a new thinking on how the sidewalk and roadways can be used aside from being for traffic. 

HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

HCM City authorities have seized more than 36,350 smuggled and counterfeited goods and imposed fines of about VND7 billion (US$301,600) for violations after its coordination plan No15 was launched last year in May.

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has approved a plan to shut the runways and taxiways at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat airport and Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport for repair and upgrade starting from July 1, 

HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021
HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The HCMC Department of Education and Training has announced that textbook set “Inventive horizon" compiled by the Vietnam Education Publishing House was chosen to be official textbooks for first graders in the academic year 2020-2021.

Coronavirus: Where are global cases rising and falling?
Coronavirus: Where are global cases rising and falling?
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

With the coronavirus pandemic reaching a global total of 10m cases, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a dangerous new phase in the crisis.

Dyke violations on the rise
Dyke violations on the rise
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

More than 7,000 dyke violations which happened across the nation since 2011 have not been resolved, a conference heard.

Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The government's TraceTogether tokens are aimed at people who do not have smartphones.

Hebei: China locks down 400,000 people after virus spike near Beijing
Hebei: China locks down 400,000 people after virus spike near Beijing
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

It's a small spike in Hebei near Beijing - but enough for officials to reinstate a strict lockdown.

New Can Gio Bridge, coastal tourism sites approved
New Can Gio Bridge, coastal tourism sites approved
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The Prime Minister has approved the construction of Can Gio Bridge as well as plans to develop the Can Gio Tourism Urban Area project.

Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock
Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

HCM City should build an integrated elevated road system to tackle traffic congestion as land for transport in the inner city has become scarce, experts have urged.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 29
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 cases for 74 straight days

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 