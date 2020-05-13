Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 13

Vietnam stays clear of COVID-19 community transmission for 27 days

Measuring students' body temperature

No new COVID-19 infections were reported on May 13 morning, marking the 27th straight day Vietnam has gone without community transmission of the disease, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The nation’s COVID-19 tally has remained at 288, including 148 imported ones. To date, 252 patients have been given the all-clear and no deaths have been reported.

Of the 36 patients still under treatment, seven have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once while nine others negative at least twice.

The 91st patient, treated at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, is still in critical condition, while the 19th patient, who has been under treatment for over two months, has shown good recovery.

At present, a total of 12,634 people are kept in quarantine, including 322 at hospitals, 6,819 at other quarantine facilities, and the rest at home./.

Photo exhibition to honour efforts against COVID-19

Journalist Vu Quoc Khanh, VAPA Chairman, speaks at the launch of the photo exhibition on May 11.



The Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) is inviting photos of Vietnam in the combat against COVID-19 to an exhibition slated for June 1.

VAPA Chairman Vu Quoc Khanh said on May 11 that the event aims to push ahead with communications to raise public awareness of the pandemic, highlight Vietnam’s enormous achievements in the COVID-19 fight, and honour the photo takers.

The organising board said photos sent to the exhibition should depict the country and people in the disease prevention and control efforts, their daily lives in the pandemic, along with the exemplars and those working in the frontline.

Senders can be professional photographers, photo journalists or those able to take COVID-19-themed photos in Vietnam, and each can submit up to 20 works that are separate photos or groups of photos.

The exhibition is open for entries via website www.trienlamanhCovid-19.com from now through May 20. The best 150-200 items will be selected for the display.

The event will be held at the VAPA’s centre for artistic photo archives and exhibition in Hanoi.

More support for people affected by COVID-19

Local people affected by COVID-19 in An Hai Bac Ward, Son Tra District, Da Nang City, receive financial support from the State.





More support has continued to be provided to disadvantaged people across the nation to help ease their difficulties due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Starting from today, May 12, the National Public Service Portal will provide six additional public services to support people and businesses that are facing difficulties amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Accordingly, the services include supporting employees who postpone labour contracts or leave without pay, supporting employers to access loans to pay workers' discontinued wages, declaring the payment of enterprise income tax extension, declaration of personal tax payment extension, suspension of contribution to the pension and death benefit fund, and receiving and handling feedback and proposals from the public and enterprises at https://ncovi.dichvucong.gov.vn/p/home.

It is expected that the six new public services on the portal will support about 4 million workers and employers facing difficulties due to the epidemic, while also shortening the processing time from 6 to 10 working days for each object, compared to the direct implementation.

Meanwhile, disbursement of financial support for the disadvantaged under a VND62 trillion COVID-19 bailout package from the Government has been boosted to deliver timely assistance to those in need.

The Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of Phu Yen Province has said that eight out of the nine districts, towns and cities in the province have completed the review and got the nod from the provincial authorities on the list of groups who are eligible for receiving the financial support. They included people with meritorious services to the revolution, social protection beneficiaries and poor and near-poor households, with a total of 144,000 people. To date, some localities have disbursed VND146 billion for such groups. For other subjects, Phu Yen will rely on the guidance of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to survey, evaluate and make a specific list at a later date.

In Long An Province, the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and local authorities have reviewed and made a list of seven target groups to disburse the financial assistance. Up until now, VND144 billion has been distributed between 123,214 people in three groups of poor and near-poor households, people receiving monthly social allowances and people with meritorious services. The department is coordinating with localities to investigate, review and appraise the remaining four target groups to help them receive support as soon as possible.

On May 11, the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of Da Nang City informed that the central coastal city has started to appraise profiles of workers and household businesses affected by COVID-19 for financial support disbursement. Accordingly, they belong to three groups: household businesses suspending operation, workers with labour contracts but are not entitled to unemployment benefits, and employees who do not have labour contracts but lost their jobs. After the list and support fund is approved, within nine days at the latest, payment will be made to employees. Da Nang has about 58,000 employees supported under the Government’s bailout package and the city is expected to spend more than VND200 billion to support these groups.

On the same day, in Thanh Hoa Province, the Thanh Hoa Association of Former Teachers presented VND120 million to the Thanh Hoa Fatherland Front Committee to support the fight against COVID-19 in the province. Entrepreneur Hoang Vy from Ho Chi Minh City also presented 1,500 gifts, with each containing 10 kg of rice and some basic necessities, to 400 patients who are receiving treatment at the Provincial General Hospital and Thanh Hoa Children's Hospital, in addition to 1,100 gifts for people in difficult circumstances in the two wards of Dong Ve and Quang Thanh in Thanh Hoa City.

Also, on May 11, Vinh Phuc Province Youth Union cooperated with Vinh Phuc Labour Union to offer free breakfast worth VND25,000 each (including milk and bread) to over 6,000 young workers suffering difficulties due to COVID-19 in local industrial zones and the workers’ boarding house area in Phuc Yen City. The programme will last until May 15.

In Hanoi, students of class 9A1 and the Board of Directors of Ngo Gia Tu Secondary School in Hai Ba Trung District have presented 160 gifts to disadvantaged classmates and some families facing difficulties due to COVID-19. The beneficiaries are mainly policy families, people with meritorious services and disadvantaged families in difficult circumstances living in the wards of Bach Mai and Bach Khoa. Each gift includes rice, cooking oil, books and school supplies purchased from money raised by the students and their parents.

Indonesia installs Covid-19 mobile labs at border checkpoints

Indonesian crew workers from the Viking Orion cruise ship arrive at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta on May 11. (Photo: Antara)

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) is setting up mobile laboratories at airports, seaports and border checkpoints around the country to test arrivals for COVID-19.

BNPB Secretary Harmensyah said on May 12 that Indonesian citizens stuck overseas, most of them migrant workers, are still being repatriated and the government is worried they might be bringing the coronavirus with them.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing is still the most reliable method to detect COVID-19 cases and labs to perform the test should be available at every entry point to Indonesia.

The BPPT (Technology Assessment and Application Agency) has developed a mobile BSL2 (biosafety level-2) laboratory capable of performing 262 PCR tests in 24 hours. The agency is working with teams from Gajah Mada University, Airlangga University and Hepatika Mataram to reach 10,000 tests per day.

When test results come back negative, the returning citizens will be put in quarantine at dormitories or hotels.

If the results came back positive, the Covid-19 Task Force will send the patients to government quarantine facilities at the converted Athletes' Village in Jakarta or on Galang Island in Riau.

About 90,000 Indonesian migrant workers had already returned to the country since the coronavirus outbreak from several countries. Tens of thousands of other Indonesian citizens are to return from overseas, most of them cruise ship crew members, students and religious pilgrims, in May or June.

In another development, Indonesian Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto has held talks with Chinese State Councilor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe who said China will firmly support Indonesia’s efforts to fight against the epidemic.

Prabowo in return expressed his gratitude to the Chinese armed forces for its support and assistance, and said that Indonesia spoke highly of China's achievements in combating the virus and its contributions to global cooperation in the battle./.

Malaysia’s unemployment rate highest in 12 years

Malaysia's unemployment rate is now the highest since the 2008-2009 world financial crisis, at 3.9 percent, as people saw their livelihoods affected by COVID-19 and the movement control order (MCO), said the country’s Department of Statistics.

In a recent report, the department said the number of unemployed persons in the country increased by 17.1 percent to 610,500 in March, as compared to 521,000 in the same month in 2019.

Bank Negara Malaysia also attributed the high unemployment rate in March to the pandemic and negative impacts of MCO on the job market.

Meanwhile, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd predicted that the unemployment rate in Malaysia continues to rise in the second quarter, especially in April and May.

Affin Hwang believed that the rate is likely to stand between 5-6 percent in 2020, much higher than the level of 3.3 percent last year./.

Philippines to ease economic restrictions on Manila

The Philippines announced on May 12 an easing of restrictions on economic activities in its capital city of Manila from May 16 while extending a lockdown on the main island of Luzon to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said some manufacturing sectors in the capital will be allowed to restart at up to 50 percent workforce capacity, with public transportation partially slated to start operating again.

More movements of people will be allowed in the other areas of Luzon, where quarantine protocols will be relaxed.

Workers in these areas will be allowed to go out and work, though in phases.

All airports and seaports in those areas will remain open but only to transport goods.

Luzon has been in strict lockdown since March 16, the day President Rodrigo Duterte declared an islandwide lockdown amid rising virus cases in the Southeast Asian nation.

Duterte, in a statement issued earlier, cautioned that the envisioned easing would not mean COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, has disappeared.

The President also stressed that the nation could not afford another wave of infection./.