Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 14

Vietnam goes four weeks without new COVID-19 community infections

Health workers at Van Don airport prepare to serve Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad



Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on May 14 morning, marking it four weeks in a row without any community transmissions, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The committee added that 148 imported cases have been quarantined upon their arrival.

So far, 13,719 people having close contact with patients or entering from the pandemic-hit regions have been quarantined, including 324 at hospitals, 7,254 at concentrated quarantine areas and 6,141 at home.

The committee’s treatment subcommittee reported that 252 patients have given the all-clear from COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals, while 36 others are being treated at centrally-run and provincial health facilities. Most of them are in stable condition.

Six patients have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, and 11 tested negative twice or more./.

British COVID-19 patient has severe lung damage, needs transplant

A British pilot, who is the 91st COVID-19 patient in Vietnam, is suffering 90 percent damage to his lungs, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases where he is being treated.

The patient is now completely dependent on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO).

His CT results on May 13 showed severe solidification and fibrosis of the lungs, making it difficult for oxygen to get into the patient’s blood.

On May 12, the Ministry of Health (MoH) hosted a consultation with health experts from the country’s top hospitals on the case, concluding that a lung transplant is the only solution to save the patient.

However, it requires him to be given the all-clear and receive intensive antibiotic stewardship before being transferred to Cho Ray Hospital for the transplant.

Confirmed as a COVID-19 patient on March 18, the pilot has been suffering from a high fever since being hospitalised and his respiratory system has worsened despite him being just 43 years old and in otherwise good health.

He is also suffering from blood clots and cytokine storm syndrome – an intense immune response where the immune system releases a lot of cytokines through the bloodstream, which actually works against the body instead of protecting it.

His body was resistant to all types of anti-clotting medication, so the MoH has had to buy rare drugs from overseas to treat him, said Doctor Nguyen Van Kinh, head of the MoH’s professional council for COVID-19 treatment.

Another severe case of COVID-19, the 287th patient – a 50-year-old woman returning from United Arab Emirates (UAE) – is also under treatment at the hospital. Her X-ray results on May 12 showed increasing lung damage.

On May 13, the patient recovered from a fever, her pulse and blood pressure remained stable./.

An Giang traces escapee from COVID-19 quarantine camp

A COVID-19 quarantine zone in An Giang province's An Phu township (Photo: soyte.angiang.gov.vn)



Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have been looking for a man who escaped from a quarantine establishment, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Van Phuoc said on May 13.

Tran Van Nam, 28, from Kien An commune in An Giang province's Cho Moi district, returned to Vietnam illegally from Cambodia by boat through Khanh An commune, An Phu district.

He was detained by border forces and sent to a quarantine camp in Luong The Vinh High School in An Phu district on May 10 afternoon.

On May 11 morning, local forces found he had escaped from the quarantine establishment and not yet been tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control required the police, people's committees of districts, towns and city to urgently check hotels, motels and other places to find Nam.

The provincial People's Committee also requested the Department of Transport to notify bus stations in order to quickly find him, Phuoc said./.

Czech media laud Vietnam for success in COVID-19 fight

Czech media outlets have recently praised Vietnam for its success in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public radio broadcaster Rohlas.cz quoted an assessment of the US’s Johns Hopkins University as saying that Vietnam is one among the few countries well controlling the pandemic, as it has to date reported 288 infections and no fatalities, and gone without any community transmission of the disease for four weeks.

The radio emphasised that quick response, drastic measures and massive testing have helped Vietnam prevent the disease from developing into a disaster.

The broadcaster said that right after the first cases were detected in Vietnam in late January, Vietnam rapidly implemented response measures, including closing border gates with China – the epicentre at that time, and quarantining those entering the country.

When the number of infections increased from 20 to over 100, the Government decided to take more drastic measures such as imposing social distancing measures, suspending international flights, banning large gatherings of over 30 people, and closing restaurants and bars.

The daily newspaper idnes.cz also appreciated Vietnam’s rapid response and effective prevention measures.

It recently ran an article which stressed that Vietnam has assisted other countries thanks to its success in the fight. The country has provided face masks and medical supplies for not only its neighbours in Southeast Asia but also countries in Europe.

Meanwhile, the Czech News Agency (CTK) cited Worldcrunch’s assessment when affirming that Vietnam has gained impressive results in the COVID-19 fight with a low infection rate and no deaths.

The Vietnamese Government chose a “low-cost” strategy by promptly detecting any infections, and tracing possible contacts with confirmed cases, it said./.

Cambodia to relax restrictions against COVID-19 to boost economy

Cambodia’s National Committee for Combating COVID-19 on May 12 discussed easing restrictions and reopening businesses in priority sectors in a bid to boost the national economy.

In fact, Cambodian people are gradually returning to their usual routines as no new infections were recorded over the past month.

Or Vandine, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health, revealed some sectors which could be allowed to reopen such as restaurants, entertainment establishments and schools.

However, she warned that as the government charts a course to recovery from the pandemic, it is necessary for everyone to be responsible for preventing a second wave of coronavirus outbreak./.