Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 15

Vietnamese expatriates in Philippines return home

Nearly 200 Vietnamese citizens who were in disadvantaged situations amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the Philippines, were repatriated on May 14 in accordance with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s direction.

Authorised agencies of the two countries, the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines and Bamboo Airway coordinated to arrange a flight to take the citizens back to Vietnam.

Those repatriated included underage children, pregnant women, sick persons, students made homeless due to dormitories closed, and tourists trapped in the Southeast Asian nation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bamboo Airway has strictly taken measures of security, safety and hygiene and epidemiology during the flight to ensure health for passengers and prevent the spread of the disease. After the flight landed in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, all persons on board were given check-ups and put under quarantine.

Domestic authorities and representative agencies of Vietnam abroad continued to advise Vietnamese abroad to abide by the guidance of local authorities, and minimising travel.

They will continue to work together to support Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged situations abroad in returning home through commercial flights./.

An Giang quarantine camp escapee returns

Trần Văn Nam has returned to the quarantine camp in An Phú District in southern An Giang Province after escaping. — Photo tienphong.vn

A Vietnamese man who escaped from a quarantine centre in southern An Giang Province after entering Việt Nam illegally from Cambodia by boat has returned, the local Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has said.

Trần Văn Nam, 28, returned to the quarantine camp in Lương Thế Vinh High School in An Phú District on Thursday morning.

Đoàn Bình Lâm, deputy head of the committee, in co-operation with the provincial Centre for Disease Control, has taken samples from the man for COVID-19 testing.

The committee has also collected the travel schedule of the man after he escaped from the quarantine centre to get the list of people in close contact with him and ask them to be quarantined as stipulated.

At 5.15pm on May 10, Nam, from Kiến An Commune, An Giang Province's Chợ Mới District, returned to Việt Nam illegally from Cambodia by boat through Khánh An Commune, An Phú District.

He was stopped by border forces and sent to a quarantine camp in An Phú District.

The man was found to have escaped from the centre a day later. He had not yet been tested for SARS-CoV-2 at that time.

Pandemic-hit employers to access interest-free loans to pay staff

A transaction office of the Bank for Social Policy in Thanh Hoa province

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has transferred to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policy (VBSP) the full 16 trillion VND (680.4 million USD) in cash to be allocated to help struggling employers and their employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu announced the move at a conference between banks and enterprises in Hanoi on May 14.

The central bank earlier allowed employers to borrow money from the VBSP at no interest for a year to pay employees forced to cease work due to the pandemic.

Tu said the economic recovery would not only take months but possibly several years, especially in the field of transportation, tourism, import and export. “Many industries are not only affected directly but also indirectly,” he noted.

The SBV has also announced hotlines of its branches in 63 cities and provinces nationwide, which have been published on its website http://sbv.gov.vn. The hotlines are expected to be a channel for businesses to reflect their problems relevant to debt restructuring, extension and interest rate cuts due to the COVID-19 outbreak./.

Russian Federation Council Chairwoman thanks Vietnam for medical supplies

Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matvyenko

Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matvyenko on May 14 thanked Vietnam for presenting Russia with medical supplies to help with the fight against COVID-19.

In a letter to Chairwoman of Vietnam’s National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Matvyenko expressed deep gratitude to the Vietnamese NA and the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Parliamentarians' Group for their valuable solidarity amid the current difficult situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical supplies, including medical masks and means to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2, will be distributed to medical institutions and social organisations to support Russian people, she said.



The Russian legislative leader also said she believes that with common efforts, Russia will soon overcome the pandemic as well as its impacts on society and the economy.



On May 14 morning, Russia recorded 9,974 new cases of COVID-19 during the previous day, raising the total to 252,245. The country also reported 93 more deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 2,305. Meanwhile, 5,527 patients were given the all clear, taking the total recoveries to 53,530./.

Malaysia allows mass prayers ahead of Eid holiday

Malaysia announced on May 14 that it will lift a ban on mass prayers in mosques, starting from May 15, as the Muslim-majority country is gradually loosening restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news follows last week's reopening of many businesses in Malaysia, which has confirmed 6,819 infections and 112 deaths. It comes ahead of the Eid holiday that ends the fasting month of Ramadan, and falls on May 24 this year.

The Kuala Lumpur capital is among Malaysia's federal territories which will allow prayers by congregations limited to 30 or fewer, said Minister of Religious Affairs Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

The measure excludes Malaysia's 12 remaining states, which have their own laws on religious matters, but Zulkifli said they were free to adopt similar measures if they wished.

Mass prayers have been banned since around mid-March in a partial lockdown after more than 2,300 people were infected in the country's biggest outbreak, following a religious gathering at a mosque attended by about 16,000 people.

Although new daily cases have declined steadily, schools and colleges will stay closed until June 9. Health authorities identified six infection clusters involving Islamic religious schools, with 635 students and staff testing positive.

On May 14, the country reported 40 new cases and one death.

Meanwhile, ít neighbour Indonesia confirmed 568 new infections and 15 fatalities on the day, raising the total to 16,006 and 1,043, respectively./.