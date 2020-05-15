Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
15/05/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 15

 
 
15/05/2020

COVID-19: Vietnamese expatriates in Philippines return home

Vietnamese expatriates in Philippines return home

Nearly 200 Vietnamese citizens who were in disadvantaged situations amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the Philippines, were repatriated on May 14 in accordance with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s direction.

Authorised agencies of the two countries, the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines and Bamboo Airway coordinated to arrange a flight to take the citizens back to Vietnam.

Those repatriated included underage children, pregnant women, sick persons, students made homeless due to dormitories closed, and tourists trapped in the Southeast Asian nation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bamboo Airway has strictly taken measures of security, safety and hygiene and epidemiology during the flight to ensure health for passengers and prevent the spread of the disease. After the flight landed in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, all persons on board were given check-ups and put under quarantine.

Domestic authorities and representative agencies of Vietnam abroad continued to advise Vietnamese abroad to abide by the guidance of local authorities, and minimising travel.

They will continue to work together to support Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged situations abroad in returning home through commercial flights./.

An Giang quarantine camp escapee returns

Trần Văn Nam has returned to the quarantine camp in An Phú District in southern An Giang Province after escaping. — Photo tienphong.vn

A Vietnamese man who escaped from a quarantine centre in southern An Giang Province after entering Việt Nam illegally from Cambodia by boat has returned, the local Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has said.

Trần Văn Nam, 28, returned to the quarantine camp in Lương Thế Vinh High School in An Phú District on Thursday morning.

Đoàn Bình Lâm, deputy head of the committee, in co-operation with the provincial Centre for Disease Control, has taken samples from the man for COVID-19 testing.

The committee has also collected the travel schedule of the man after he escaped from the quarantine centre to get the list of people in close contact with him and ask them to be quarantined as stipulated.

At 5.15pm on May 10, Nam, from Kiến An Commune, An Giang Province's Chợ Mới District, returned to Việt Nam illegally from Cambodia by boat through Khánh An Commune, An Phú District.

He was stopped by border forces and sent to a quarantine camp in An Phú District.

The man was found to have escaped from the centre a day later. He had not yet been tested for SARS-CoV-2 at that time. 

Pandemic-hit employers to access interest-free loans to pay staff

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 15

A transaction office of the Bank for Social Policy in Thanh Hoa province

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has transferred to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policy (VBSP) the full 16 trillion VND (680.4 million USD) in cash to be allocated to help struggling employers and their employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu announced the move at a conference between banks and enterprises in Hanoi on May 14.

The central bank earlier allowed employers to borrow money from the VBSP at no interest for a year to pay employees forced to cease work due to the pandemic.

Tu said the economic recovery would not only take months but possibly several years, especially in the field of transportation, tourism, import and export. “Many industries are not only affected directly but also indirectly,” he noted.

The SBV has also announced hotlines of its branches in 63 cities and provinces nationwide, which have been published on its website http://sbv.gov.vn. The hotlines are expected to be a channel for businesses to reflect their problems relevant to debt restructuring, extension and interest rate cuts due to the COVID-19 outbreak./.

Russian Federation Council Chairwoman thanks Vietnam for medical supplies

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 15

Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matvyenko

Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matvyenko on May 14 thanked Vietnam for presenting Russia with medical supplies to help with the fight against COVID-19.

In a letter to Chairwoman of Vietnam’s National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Matvyenko expressed deep gratitude to the Vietnamese NA and the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Parliamentarians' Group for their valuable solidarity amid the current difficult situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical supplies, including medical masks and means to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2, will be distributed to medical institutions and social organisations to support Russian people, she said.

The Russian legislative leader also said she believes that with common efforts, Russia will soon overcome the pandemic as well as its impacts on society and the economy.

On May 14 morning, Russia recorded 9,974 new cases of COVID-19 during the previous day, raising the total to 252,245. The country also reported 93 more deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 2,305. Meanwhile, 5,527 patients were given the all clear, taking the total recoveries to 53,530./.

Malaysia allows mass prayers ahead of Eid holiday

Malaysia announced on May 14 that it will lift a ban on mass prayers in mosques, starting from May 15, as the Muslim-majority country is gradually loosening restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news follows last week's reopening of many businesses in Malaysia, which has confirmed 6,819 infections and 112 deaths. It comes ahead of the Eid holiday that ends the fasting month of Ramadan, and falls on May 24 this year.

The Kuala Lumpur capital is among Malaysia's federal territories which will allow prayers by congregations limited to 30 or fewer, said Minister of Religious Affairs Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

The measure excludes Malaysia's 12 remaining states, which have their own laws on religious matters, but Zulkifli said they were free to adopt similar measures if they wished.

Mass prayers have been banned since around mid-March in a partial lockdown after more than 2,300 people were infected in the country's biggest outbreak, following a religious gathering at a mosque attended by about 16,000 people.

Although new daily cases have declined steadily, schools and colleges will stay closed until June 9. Health authorities identified six infection clusters involving Islamic religious schools, with 635 students and staff testing positive.

On May 14, the country reported 40 new cases and one death.

Meanwhile, ít neighbour Indonesia confirmed 568 new infections and 15 fatalities on the day, raising the total to 16,006 and 1,043, respectively./.

 
 

.
Despite China's unilateral and unreasonable fishing ban in the East Sea, fishermen in central Vietnam are fishing within the country's territorial waters in areas where sovereignty has been proven for generations.

Five crew members of the Indonesian vessel Jagal Raya, which sank in waters off the coast of the Mekong Delta's Soc Trang province, were transferred to the Vietnam Ocean Shipping Agency's branch in Can Tho (VOSA Can Tho) on May 14 for repatriation.

Twenty four people returning to Vietnam on a flight from Russia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 312, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on May 15 morning.

Me Linh flower market has been bustling again since the lockdown period was lifted in Ha Loi Hamlet. Joy has returned to the faces of people from the flower gardens to every street corner in the hamlet.

The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests.

Typhoon Vongfong is moving towards the eastern waters of the Philippines with strong winds close to the centre of the storm reaching between 100km and 135km per hour and is likely to change its direction to enter the East Sea.

A 40-year-old woman and a 70-year-old veteran have registered to donate their lungs to a seriously sick British pilot who was Vietnam's 91st COVID-19 patient.

Due to the prolonged dry season, water levels at many reservoirs in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau are at or lower than dead water levels.

Typhoon Vongfong made a landfall in the central Philippines on May 14, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee.

The provincial People's Procuracy in Dak Nong Province on Tuesday launched criminal proceedings against a commune official who allegedly killed his wife's nephew, then staged a vehicle fire to cover up the murder and claim insurance.

Despite China's unilateral fishing ban on waters around Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands), fishermen in Quang Ngai are heading out to sea to protect their fishing grounds.

Passengers have quickly returned to crowded Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City after social distancing period ended and activities have returned to normal.

The proposal to adopt a law on daytime vehicle running lights in Vietnam has been raised again and still faced opposition.

Marriage and children have been hot topics in Vietnam of late, thanks to the Government's announcement that it wants people to marry before 30 and have two kids before 35, with tax breaks and other policies on offer to encourage procreation.

Hanoi's last area blocked for Covid-19 prevention reopens

Water plants in Hanoi were asked to implement measures to ensure supply for the city during summer when demand for water usually increases, said Deputy Director of the city's Construction Department Hoang Cao Thang.

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) is collecting opinions from universities on its draft regulation for higher education enrollment in 2020. Schools will draw up their enrollment plans based on the regulation.

When pop star Bich Phuong released her 2017 hit Bao Giờ Lấy Chồng?, or 'When Will You Get Married?', she sang for millions of single Vietnamese women in their 20s and 30s, parodying relatives' intrusive questions during Lunar New Year. 

With an index score of 77, Vietnam is ranked second globally by its citizens for its COVID-19 response, and first among Southeast Asian countries, 

Health experts called for further investment in education, jobs and leadership for nurses and midwives at a ceremony to celebrate International Nurses Day (May 12) in Hanoi on Tuesday.

