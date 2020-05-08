Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 8

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on May 8 morning

Vietnam recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on May 8 morning, marking 22 consecutive days without a single infection in the community.

The announcement from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control came the day after 17 passengers returning to Vietnam on a flight from overseas tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of people in Vietnam who have been infected remains at 288 with zero fatalities.

All of the new patients reported on May 7 evening are Vietnamese nationals returning from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a Vietnam Airlines flight. They include a new born baby.

All 17 are being treated and in stable conditions at the General Hospital in southern Bac Lieu province.

There were 297 people on board the flight which landed at the Can Tho International Airport on May 3.

All the passengers along with cabin crew were immediately taken in quarantine after landing.

As of May 8 morning, 233 out of a total of 288 patients in Vietnam have recovered.

The remainders have been treated at health establishments nationwide, of whom 14 tested negative for the virus once and seven tested negative twice or more./.

ASEAN military medical forces discuss COVID-19 fight

The ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine (ACMM) held a teleconference in Hanoi on May 7 to discuss a joint drill on COVID-19 prevention and control mechanisms.

The event was presided over by Director of the General Department of Logistics’s Military Medical Department Maj. Gen. Nguyen Xuan Kien, who is also head of the ACMM Board of Directors.

Participants shared the view that the complicated developments of the pandemic around the world and in ASEAN member states require their medical forces to exert efforts to contain it.

They agreed on scenarios and activities for the drill to review ASEAN military medical forces’ experience in coping with the pandemic. They also looked into the building of an action plan to improve their readiness based on the World Health Organisation’s advice.

Delegates also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in scientific research and expertise sharing, thus determining collaboration mechanisms between ASEAN military medical forces and other organisations in the field./.