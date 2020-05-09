Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 9

Vietnamese citizens return home safely from US

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens have returned home safely from the US and been quarantined upon their arrival, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On May 7 and 8, Vietnamese authorities and representative agencies in the US, Vietnam Airlines and relevant US agencies worked together to bring back home the citizens from San Francisco Airport.

The passengers included many children under 18 years old, overseas students who don’t have accommodation due to dormitory closures, the elderly, the sick and those living in difficult circumstances.

Upon arriving at Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, the passengers and cabin crew members were quarantined in line with regulations.

To conduct the flight, the Vietnamese Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Transport, the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in the US worked with domestic agencies and US authorities to assist the airline in completing procedures to bring home the citizens.

Many of the citizens had reportedly been stranded in San Francisco International Airport in recent times as they awaited flights to return home, with some stranded since March 22.

The Vietnamese Consulate General in San Francisco and other Vietnamese representative agencies in the US tried to assist stranded Vietnamese citizens in terms of accommodation, travelling and pandemic prevention measures.

In the coming days, more flights from other countries will bring back Vietnamese citizens home depending on the pandemic's developments, quarantine capacity of Vietnamese localities, and the demand of Vietnamese citizens living overseas./.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases in community for 23 days

Schools arrange quarantine rooms in line with regulations of the health sector

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on May 9 morning, marking 23 straight days without any infections in the community, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The total number of COVID-19 cases remained at 288, including 148 imported ones who were quarantined righter after they entered Vietnam.

To date, 241 patients have been successfully cured, accounting for 84 percent of the total.

The remaining 47 patients have been treated at health establishments across the country. Of them, 10 were tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and four others tested negative twice.

As many as 14,403 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from the pandemic-hit regions have been quarantined, including 175 at hospitals, 6,145 at other establishments and 8,083 at home./.

Eight more COVID-19 patients given all-clear



Among the newly recovered patients, one was treated at the Traditional Medicine-Function Rehabilitation Hospital of the south-central province of Binh Thuan, and seven at the second branch of the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

Those patients will continue to be quarantined and have their health monitored in the next 14 days.

The Ministry of Health is considering a lung transplant for a British man infected with COVID-19 who is the 91st patient and also the most severe case in Vietnam at present.

Vietnam had recorded no new infections in community in COVID-19 for 22 consecutive days as of the afternoon of May 8.

There were 17 new imported cases on May 7, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 288, with zero fatalities./.

Vietnam presents medical supplies to Japan

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung hands over the token of the 140,000 medical face masks to Japan's representative

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung on May 8 handed over the token of the 140,000 medical face masks from the Vietnamese Government and people to their counterparts in Japan.

The gift, the new batch of medical supplies, was made in accordance with an agreement between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Japanese counterpart Abe Shinzo during their May 4 phone talks.

Before the hand-over ceremony, Deputy FM Trung received new Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio.

Trung emphasised that as strategic partners of each other, Vietnam and Japan have actively shared information and cooperated closely in fighting COVID-19 within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, including ASEAN 3.

He spoke highly of measures taken by the Japanese government to cope with the disease, while sharing his sympathy over losses caused by COVID-19 in Japan.

He thanked the Japanese government for supporting Vietnam in combating the disease as well as its assistance for the Vietnamese community in Japan, while expressing his belief that Japan will soon defeat the epidemic.

Deputy FM Trung called for the ambassador’s close coordination to promote the extensive strategic partnership in all fields between Vietnam and Japan.

For his part, Ambassador Yamada conveyed deep thanks to the Government and people of Vietnam for thier valuable assistance, saying that the Japanese side will effectively use the gift.

He expressed his admiration for Vietnam's response to the pandemic, saying that Vietnam is a model in preventing and controlling the disease.

Japan will continue to closely work with Vietnam in the fight, support Vietnam in promoting socioeconomic development, as well as strengthen cooperation at international and regional forums, especially in the context that Vietnam serves as ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure, he said.

He promised to do his best to contribute to promoting friendship and cooperation between the two nations./.

Export of drugs used for COVID-19 treatment resumed

The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) under the Ministry of Health (MoH) has decided to allow enterprises to export drugs used to treat COVID-19 after a month-long suspension.

The disease situation has improved so the export of the drugs can be resumed, it said.

Earlier, on April 16, the DAV issued a document requesting enterprises engaged in manufacturing and exporting of medicines to suspend the export of 37 items to ensure there would be enough for domestic use.

The drugs were considered by the MoH as necessary for quarantine and treatment of COVID-19.

They include antibiotics, fluids, dialysis solutions and antipyretic namely Immunoglobulin 5 percent, Vancomycin 500 mg, ceftriaxone, levotloxacin 250mg/50ml, and ceftazidime./.

COVID-19: Indonesia loosens ban on air travel

Quick COVID-19 testing in Jakarta, Indonesia

The Indonesian Ministry of Transport on May 8 announced its decision to resume air services, but at a limited level, after two weeks the country banned air and sea travel to curb the further spread of the COVID-19.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson Adita Irawati, those who are working in the fields of security, defense and health service, or having urgent health reasons will be allowed to travel by air if they have a health certificate confirming negative for the novel corona virus SARS-CoV-2.

The day earlier, Garuda Indonesia Airlines resumed domestic flights, while other airlines such as Lion Air, Wings Air and Batik Air, planed to resume domestic flights from May 10.

Indonesia has so far recorded more than 13,000 COVID-19 cases./.

Vietnam Coast Guard supports needy fishermen

Vietnam Coast Guard supports needy fishermen.

The Vietnam Coast Guard High Command and authorities of Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces on May 8 presented gifts to fishermen in difficult circumstances in the two central coastal localities.

More than 400 gift packages, including cash, rice and face masks, were handed over to the fishermen, residing in Tam Giang and Tam Quang communes in Quang Nam’s Nui Thanh district, and Binh Dong and Binh Thanh communes in Quang Ngai’s Binh Son district.

Major General Doan Bao Quyet, Deputy Political Commissar of the Vietnam Coast Guard, said apart from raising the awareness of residents in 28 coastal cities and provinces about COVID-19 prevention and control, the coast guard force has called for material and spiritual support of organisations and individuals for the combat.

The force will make great efforts to help authorities and people in coastal localities deal with consequences of the disease, promote socio-economic development and consolidate national defence and security, he said./.

Action month for workplace safety and hygiene, worker’s month launched

The action month for workplace safety and hygiene and worker’s month 2020 were launched at a ceremony held by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) in Hanoi on May 8.

Speaking at the ceremony, President of VGCL Nguyen Dinh Khang proposed trade unions at all levels and union members and workers nationwide promote a spirit of creative emulation and implement specific activities to improve productivity, ensure workplace safety, and maintain employment and stable incomes.

He also urged trade unions to focus on implementing solutions to support and protect workers facing difficulties and those who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially female workers who are pregnant, raising children, or sick.

Khang called on union members and workers to continue their efforts to overcome the difficulties and contribute to defeating COVID-19.

This year’s action month will focus on measures to promote improvements in working conditions and controlling risks in occupational safety and hygiene in the workplace.

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung asked relevant ministries, departments, localities, enterprises, and workers to implement regulations on workplace safety and hygiene as well as COVID-19 prevention measures.

He also stressed the need to proactively enhance Industry 4.0 solutions in assessing and controlling risks from unsafe and unhygienic practices in the workplace./.

Vietnam shares post-pandemic development policies

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau shared post-COVID-19 development policies that Vietnam is carrying out at an online seminar held by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry of India (ICMEI) in New Delhi on May 7.

The Vietnamese diplomat updated participants on Vietnam's experience in containing the COVID-19 outbreak, saying that Vietnam has succeeded in the "first fight” against the disease with no deaths, and nearly 90 percent of the patients recovered.

He highlighted the importance of comprehensive coordination among sectors in implementing quarantine and social distancing measures as well as people’s strict compliance with those rules, saying that this has helped Vietnam achieve positive results in the fight against the disease.

Apart from efforts and measures to minimise the influence of COVID-19 on its industries, Vietnam is also gradually resuming domestic business activities, he noted.

On May 9, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will have an online dialogue with businesses across the country to seek solutions to boost production and business activities in the coming time, Chau said.

According to the World Bank, along with China and India, Vietnam will be one of the countries recording strong recovery after the pandemic, he noted./.