Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/10/2020 12:05:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia October 9

09/10/2020    11:46 GMT+7

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 9 morning

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases in the community to report on October 9 morning for the straight 37th day, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 9 morning hinh anh 1

Doctors at Hoa Vang Hospital in Da Nang city for COVID-19 treatment bid goodbye to the last COVID-19 patient of the hospital (Photo: VNA)

The new patient returned from Russia on flight QH9495 which landed at Can Tho airport in the Mekong Delta on September 26. He had close contact with patients 1094, 1091, 1092, and 1093. He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 while staying in quarantine in Bac Lieu province.

The country has gone through 36 straight days without community transmission of the coronavirus in the country.

As of 6pm on October 8, the total number of recoveries was 1,023, while the number of fatalities remains at 35.

Among patients still under treatment, five have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, eight negative twice and five negative thrice.

A total 14,250 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 276 at hospitals, 11,817 at designated facilities and 2,425 at home or accommodations.

The national count remained at 1,100, including 409 imported cases quarantined upon their arrival and 691 locally transmitted ones.

As many as 1,023 patients have recovered while most of the 35 related deaths were elderly people with serious underlying health conditions.

Among those still under treatment, five have tested negative once for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, eight others twice, and five thrice. No patients are in critical conditions at present, the treatment sub-committee noted.

There are 14,250 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine now./.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia October 9

German press praises Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung has spoken highly of Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the country should be taken as a model in the fight.  

Analysing anti-pandemic models between developed and developing countries, the article on October 6 said Vietnam has acted as a positive role model for controlling and preventing the novel virus.

Creativeness and effective preventive measures, not wealth or higher education ground, play the decisive role in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak, it said, highlighting while the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing in most of the European countries, Vietnam, Mongolia and Thailand virtually wipe out the virus.

The pooled testing initiative really works for countries which have small capacity in testing, it said.

Germany, which has announced nearly 10,000 deaths associated with COVID-19 should learn experience from Vietnam – a country with a population of some 100 million people that has seen only 35 fatalities./.

Close to 250 Vietnamese citizens return home from Malaysia

 

Nearly 250 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely on October 8 thanks to joint efforts by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, and budget carrier Vietjet.

Passengers on board included children under 18 years old, the elderly, pregnant women, people with illnesses, workers whose labour contracts expired, students without accommodation due to dormitory closure, and others in difficult circumstances.

The Vietnamese Embassy sent its staff to the airport to help the citizens with check-in procedures.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were rigorously taken during the flight to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon landing at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, all the crew members and passengers were given medical check-ups and put under quarantine in line with current regulations.

In the time to come, more repatriation flights will be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their demand and domestic quarantine capacity./.

Indonesia sees record daily number of COVID-19 cases on October 8

Indonesia reported 4,850 new cases of COVID-19 on October 8, a record daily number so far, raising the total to 320,564.

The same day, 108 people in the country died due to the coronavirus disease, raising the death toll to 11,580, the highest in Southeast Asia.

To help Indonesia curb the spread of the epidemic and mitigate its impact, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on October 7 signed an MoU on support to Indonesia.

Under the document, KOICA will grant 200,000 USD for the ICRC regional delegation to Indonesia and Timor Leste so that ICRC can expand its technical assistance for 67 prisons in six provinces and cities of Indonesia, benefiting more than 57,600 inmates.

Earliers, the ICRC delegation in Jakarta distributed hygiene material to 73 prisons in seven provinces and cities in Indonesia.

Also on October 8, the Philippines recorded 2,363 new COVID-19 cases and 144 deaths. The country so far counted 331,869 cases, the highest in Southeast Asia, and 6,069 fatalities./.

Patients given comprehensive care at Da Nang Hospital

In order to prevent Covid-19 infections at medical facilities now it has resumed normal operations, Da Nang Hospital has introduced a comprehensive care process for patients. Family members will be limited from entering the hospital as staff take full care of patients during inpatient treatment.

Patients hospitalised during the Covid-19 pandemic could not receive any care from family members but were given comprehensive care from the hospital’s medical staff, from dental hygiene to bathing and nutrition.

Providing comprehensive care to inpatients is an effort to limit family visits and prevent epidemics in medical facilities. To facilitate information exchange between patients, family members, and medical staff, the hospital has special phone lines for updates on patients’ health status and care.

All hospitalised patients are screened for the coronavirus. All departments have also set up a temporary isolation area to prevent cross-contamination. 

The hospital is hoping to change the habits of family members visiting and caring for patients, among other things. Da Nang is taking the initiative to prevent risks from Covid-19 at medical facilities./.

 
 

Other News

.
Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for university
Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for university
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

After hearing that Thang Long University would enroll more students, prioritizing students who applied early, parents and students hurried to catch buses to Hanoi at night to line up for application the next morning.

Five dead, six missing due to severe floods
Five dead, six missing due to severe floods
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Severe floods, caused by torrential rains in recent days, made five people dead and six others missing as of October 8 morning.

Natural disasters cause economic losses of over 215 million USD this year
Natural disasters cause economic losses of over 215 million USD this year
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Economic losses caused by natural disasters in Vietnam this year to September 27 had amounted to VND5 trillion (over $215 million), it was reported at a meeting held in the central province of Quang Binh on October 8.

Vietnamese jungle man still misses the wild life
Vietnamese jungle man still misses the wild life
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Seven years after being taken from the forest, Ho Van Lang is still spending most of his time by the forest where he had lived for over 40 years with his father.

Hanoi Secretary: ‘creative city’ will become reality
Hanoi Secretary: ‘creative city’ will become reality
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Will Vietnam have a ‘Miracle on the Red River’ like South Korea's ‘Miracle on the Han River’?

Breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomy improves patients' quality of life
Breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomy improves patients' quality of life
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A 48-year-old woman from HCM City lacked confidence around her friends after having half of her breast removed because of a cancerous tumour. 

Flexible strategy helps Vietnam win fight against COVID-19
Flexible strategy helps Vietnam win fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The flexible and creative application of a strategy to prevent, detect, isolate, zone and control COVID-19 had played a decisive role in Vietnam’s successful battle against the pandemic, experts have said.

Floods, heavy rain ravage central region
Floods, heavy rain ravage central region
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The central region of Vietnam is experiencing adverse downpours and floods due to being affected by a low pressure.

Family planning awareness raised to mitigate threat of unwanted pregnancies amid COVID-19
Family planning awareness raised to mitigate threat of unwanted pregnancies amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

In three months a short comedy video titled “Rút Không Kịp” by famous artist Huynh Lap has attracted 2.5 million views on Youtube.

Carriages for first metro line arrive in HCM City
Carriages for first metro line arrive in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) on October 8 received three first train carriages which will be used for metro line No. 1 at Khanh Hoi port of the southern city.

German press praises Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model
German press praises Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) has spoken highly of Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the country should be taken as a model in the fight.

Long Thanh int’l airport cost to be cut by 103.5 million USD
Long Thanh int’l airport cost to be cut by 103.5 million USD
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

The cost of the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport has been cut by 2.4 trillion VND (103.5 million USD) by the State Appraisal Council.

Nearly 32 million Vietnamese workers “adversely impacted” by pandemic
Nearly 32 million Vietnamese workers “adversely impacted” by pandemic
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

As of September, 31.8 million above-15-year-old labourers in Vietnam were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with either job losses, reduced working hours and income or rotational leave.

Special policy for new Thu Duc City suggested
Special policy for new Thu Duc City suggested
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

The idea of establishing Thu Duc City has been supported by experts and voters, but they want a special policy and better name for the city suited to the current epoch and future as well.

Unsafe e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products target young customers
Unsafe e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products target young customers
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

E-cigarettes and heated tobacco products (HTPs) were not safe for children, adolescents or young people, and these new products targeting young people had in fact created a new generation of addicts, experts warned.

Conjoined twins head home nearly three months after separation
Conjoined twins head home nearly three months after separation
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

Sixteen-month-old conjoined twins Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi were discharged from hospital on October 7, 84 days after their 12-hour separation surgery.

Teachers complain about first grade curriculum
Teachers complain about first grade curriculum
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

Many teachers say they have to ‘struggle’ with the curriculum for first graders, and feel worried about students in upland and disadvantaged areas.

No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular
No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

Head of the Primary School Department under the Ministry of Education and Training Thai Van Tai talks about changes in regulations relating to the organisation, management and operation of primary schools.

1,000 labourers affected by Covid-19 receive free technical vocational training
1,000 labourers affected by Covid-19 receive free technical vocational training
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the German development agency, in cooperation with Vietnam’s Directorate of Vocational Education and Training and departments of Labour invalids and Social Affairs in eight cities

Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam's international integration has brought both challenges and opportunities for traditional craft villages, with the use of scientific and technical advances in production considered vital for them to thrive.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 