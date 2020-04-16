Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia (updated hourly)

Hanoi now in decisive week of COVID-19 fight: chairman

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (standing) speaks at the meeting of the city’s steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control on April 15

Hanoi will continue social distancing until at least April 22 under the Prime Minister’s directions, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said on April 15, noting that the city is currently in the decisive week of the COVID-19 battle.

At the meeting of the city’s steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, the official said Hanoi is controlling the pandemic well thanks to strong efforts by its political system and people.

However, he noted, it still faces high risks of virus transmission with two major hotspots in Bach Mai Hospital and Ha Loi hamlet of Me Linh commune, Me Linh district.

Chung asked for communications activities to be increased further so that locals will better comply with the PM’s Directive 16 on urgent measures against COVID-19, stressing only when people abide by this directive well can the pandemic be eradicated.

He said as detecting infections is the most important task, testing is of utmost importance to find out infected people early and prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Therefore, all suspected cases must have their samples taken for diagnosis opportunely.

All people with cough and fever must inform local healthcare facilities to have testing, according to him.

To implement Directive 16, the chairman also requested the police force of Hanoi to coordinate with district-level medical centres to maintain 30 checkpoints at the city’s gateways to disinfect vehicles, examine commuters’ body temperature and deal with those not wearing face masks.

This week will decide whether COVID-19 will break out on a large scale in Hanoi, so the forces must stay on guard around the clock to receive information from people, collect samples for testing and take response measures if there are new patients, he added.

Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Khac Hien reported that as of 4pm of April 15, the city had recorded 114 COVID-19 cases, 66.6 percent of which did not show symptoms and were discovered via testing.

Hundreds of people connected to Bach Mai Hospital confirmed as negative for coronavirus

About 679 people connected to Bạch Mai Hospital were confirmed as negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Thanh Hóa Province's Health Department said.

The Department of Health in Thanh Hóa Province on Wednesday reported that 679 people connected to Bạch Mai Hospital – a COVID-19 hotspot in Hà Nội – were confirmed as testing negative for SARS-CoV-2.

The provincial Centre for Disease Control had located 2,225 people who visited Bạch Mai Hospital, of which 923 were tested.

About 370 samples were taken from patients and 553 samples were taken from their family members.

At present, 679 samples were found to be negative for the virus and the rest are waiting for test results.

The cases have been isolated in health facilities, concentrated quarantine zones or undergoing self-isolation at home.

There are two outpatients who had been treated at Bạch Mai Hospital, but information related to them has not yet been found.

The People's Committee of Thanh Hóa Province has directed the Health Department to work with Bạch Mai Hospital and competent agencies of the provinces and cities across the country to continue locating these two outpatients to monitor and put them under quarantine.

Regarding patient No. 262 at Samsung Display Vietnam Ltd. Co., the province had found 21 local people who had close contact with the patient.

The Health Department has sent a written request to the people's committees of districts, towns and cities to strictly control people who had close contact with patient No. 262 from March 27 and take samples and set up isolation.

Localities have been asked to review and make a list of people in contact with F1 from March 27 to isolate at home as required.

Localities have been also required to actively review and list local people who are working at Samsung Display Vietnam and their families to notify the local authorities before returning home to conduct appropriate medical monitoring.

Health ministry issues emergency notice on Lucky Star Gym

The health ministry seeks people who have visited the Lucky Star Gym in Đầm Và area, Tiền Phong Commune, Mê Linh District, Hà Nội from March 15 to 25. — Photo Lucky Star Gym

The health ministry on Wednesday afternoon issued its 14th emergency notice, asking anyone who has visited the Lucky Star Gym in Đầm Và area, Tiền Phong Commune, Mê Linh District, Hà Nội, between March 15 and 25, especially from 6.30am to 8.30am and from 3pm to 4.30pm, to do the following:

- Immediately contact the nearest health authority

- Send a message to number 8889 for medical advice

- Isolate at home

- Complete a medical declaration

As of this morning, the ministry confirmed a 46-year-old man is the 13th case to contract coronavirus from Hạ Lôi Village, a COVID-19 hotspot in Mê Linh District, Hà Nội.

Free meals help casual workers survive during COVID-19 pandemic

browser not support iframe.

While many people have decided to comply with physical distancing measures and have stayed at home to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, many casual workers who earn a living on the street have faced difficulties during these tough times.

In the central city of Da Nang, hundreds of free meals from philanthropists are helping these workers overcome the difficulties.

The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly affected this woman’s income. Restaurants and shops have been empty for weeks and she has been unable to find casual work washing dishes. The free meals have helped her to survive.

The free meals prove that, even though the COVID-19 pandemic is dangerous, it’s also a chance for everyone to express their care and attention and share their love for the community.

Two more COVID-19 patients recover in the south, total at 171

Health workers take care of a COVID-19 patient

Two more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam were declared as having fully recovered on April 15, bringing the total to 171, according to the Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The new recoveries are a 34-year-old Vietnamese man (patient 145) treated at the Can Tho Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases Hospital and a 25-year-old British man (patient 235) treated at the Cu Chi COVID-19 Treatment Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Vietnamese man tested negative for virus for the first time on April 12, the second time on April 13, and the third time on April 14.

The British man, meanwhile, tested negative for the virus for the first time on April 6, the second time on April 8, and the third time on April 9.

Both are eligible to be officially recognised as having recovered and will continue to be quarantined and monitored for 14 days following their discharge from the hospitals.

Ministry of Health orders medicine from abroad to save British pilot



The Ministry of Health has ordered special medicine from overseas in an attempt to improve the deteriorating health of a British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines.

He is suffering from blood coagulation disorders due to his reaction to existing drugs, therefore causing difficulties for his health condition, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

Son stated that the country’s 91st patient remained in a critical condition on April 13 and is currently relying on ECMO therapy. According to X-ray images his lung have suffered damage and, despite recording negative results two days prior, he has subsequently tested positive for the virus.

The pilot was first confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 18 after visiting Buddha Bar, a COVID-19 hotspot located in Ho Chi Minh City. Since being taken to hospital the British national has been suffering from high temperatures and has shown signs of respiratory failure.

At present, severe COVID-19 cases are receiving treatment from doctors through professional consultations on an hourly basis

In addition to patient 91, there are two additional severe COVID-19 cases. One involves the nation’s 20th patient who is making steady progress, in addition to an 88-year-old patient, the country’s 161st case, who has a history of cerebral hemorrhagic stroke, hemiplegia, and newly opened trachea.

French online newspaper: Vietnam finds success in “low-cost” strategy

A health worker tests samples at the disease control centre of Da Nang city

The Asialyst, a French online newspaper specializing in news from Asia, posted an article recently that highlighted Vietnam’s achievements in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his article, French expert Jean-Raphaël Chaponnière said Vietnam has been successful with its “low-cost” strategy.

Its small number of cases and zero fatalities have surprised many, especially as it has invested little in its healthcare sector, he wrote. HCM City, for example, has only 900 intensive care beds, or one per 9,000 inhabitants.

He also highlighted the quick response by the Vietnamese Government when the first cases were reported in Wuhan in December and when the first case in Vietnam was reported on January 23.

Vietnam decided to suspend all flights between Vietnam and China on February 1, closed land borders with its northern neighbour, and shuttered schools after the lunar new year holiday (Tet) in late January.

According to Chaponnière, Vietnam has given priority to a “low-cost” strategy in the COVID-19 fight by systematically tracing those with possible contact with infected patients (known as F1, F2, F3, and F4), and quarantined all to control the risk of further infection.

He emphasized that the rate of infection in Vietnam is substantially lower than elsewhere around the world, despite it sharing a border of more than 1,000km with China.

This is a major success, he said, as Vietnam’s financial capacity is limited compared to developed countries.

Australian professor impressed by Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19

Vietnamese citizens returning from the UK queue up to wait for their turn to make health declaration at a quarantine centre in Hung Yen province on April 15

Professor Carl Thayer from Australia’s University of New South Wales Canberra has spoken highly of Vietnamese people’s support for measures taken by the Government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In an interview with the Lao dong (Labour) newspaper, Professor Thayer said most Vietnamese people have expressed their support for the Government’s dramatic measures to curb the spread of the disease, including quarantining at hot spots and imposing travel restrictions. People have also largely complied with recommendations to keep two metres apart and wear face masks in public.

The Government’s quarantine and contact tracing policies have proven effective, he added.

Vietnam has indeed had success in the fight against the pandemic thanks to decisive measures taken in the closing days of the Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) in late January.

Schools have been closed nationwide since that time, and people arriving from overseas have undergone mandatory quarantine.

Flights to and from China and Europe have been suspended, and the Army has been mobilised to help provide quarantine facilities and medical services.

As Chair of ASEAN in 2020, Vietnam has also called for regional meetings to deliver a collective response to COVID-19.

In addition, the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Representative in Vietnam Kidong Park, foreign doctors working in the country, and visitors have lavished praise on the Vietnamese Government’s decisive actions, which have kept the number of infections to less than 300, with no fatalities.

Vietnamese leaders took action early and decisively to quarantine infected people and track down all contacts.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has regularly updated health recommendations and information for the public, to prevent confusion and fake news on social media.

People’s confidence in the Government’s response to COVID-19 remains high, Professor Thayer said, strengthened by efficient and transparent communications, which are vital to curbing the spread of the virus.

COVID-19: No new cases recorded, British pilot progressing

Testing for COVID-19

Vietnam has reported no new coronavirus cases on April 15 afternoon, keeping its tally at 267, while the British patient who has been in critical condition for the past few days is progressing, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said out of the 267 confirmed cases, 160 had entered Vietnam from abroad, making up roughly 60% of the total. The remaining 107 cases had acquired community infection.

More than 68,000 people are currently being placed in quarantine for medical observation, including 471 in hospitals, 11,413 in quarantine camps and 56,165 in their homes.

Two coronavirus patients were announced to have fully recovered from the deadly disease, taking the total number of patients discharged from hospital to 171.

Meanwhile, the British pilot who tested positive in mid-March and has since been in critical condition, made slow progress on April 15. The patient had no a high temperature, stopped using vasopressors, and showed his cognitive ability.

However, the patient has still tested positive and has relied on a ventilator, dialysis, ECMO, antibiotic therapy.

Vietnam’s leadership in regional response to COVID-19 praised

browser not support iframe.

Vietnam has demonstrated its strong leadership in spearheading a collective regional response to COVID-19, ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi has said.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s reporter in Jakarta, following the online Special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 Summits on the COVID-19 response chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 14, ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi said the summits were a concrete demonstration of ASEAN’s solidarity and leadership manifested in concrete regional cooperation with its Plus Three neighbours, especially in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Secretary-General, the summits were also an opportunity for ASEAN to enhance cooperative relationships between ASEAN Plus Three counterparts, together to respond COVID-19.

Answering Vietnam News Agency correspondent’s questions about the Summits’ outcomes, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to ASEAN Lim Sungnam said the most important outcome of the Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit on COVID-19 is the solidarity and sense of cooperation shown by all ASEAN leaders, the Korean President and Chinese Premier and Japanese Prime Minister in the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said Vietnam has shown the cohesive and responsive leadership by organising the special summit on COVID-19 for the ASEAN Plus Three in a very timely manner.

Southeast Asia fighting COVID-19, recording more infections

In Vientiane, Laos (Photo: Xinhua)

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith announced on April 15 that the Government has decided to extend the validity of Directive No. 06/TTg on COVID-19 prevention and control, with physical distancing measures to continue for 14 more days until May 3.

Laos has so far recorded 19 cases, with one patient having recovered.

On the same day, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand decided to further extend a ban on passenger flights to the country until April 30.

The order exempts State or military aircraft, emergency landings, technical landings without any passengers disembarking, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights, and cargo aircraft.

Passengers and staff on exempted flights will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Thailand also announced 30 new cases on April 15, bringing its total to 2,643, including 43 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Phnom Penh Post quoted Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi as saying it will distribute COVID-19 quick testing kits to 42 countries, including Cambodia.

Cambodia has to date recorded 122 infections, including 96 patients who have recovered.

Malaysia recorded 85 infections April 15, the lowest on a day since the Government imposed measures to curb the COVID-19 spread on March 18, raising its total to 5,072, with 83 deaths.

Six sites distributing free food helping Hanoi’s poor

President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu (R) presents free food to a needy man at a site in Dai Kim ward on Hanoi's Hoang Mai district on April 15

The Hanoi Red Cross Society (HRCS) on April 15 arranged six sites for the distribution of free food and foodstuffs in Hoang Mai, Dong Da, Thanh Xuan, Cau Giay, Nam Tu Liem, and Dong Anh districts in Hanoi, in a bid to support poor and disadvantaged local people facing difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distributions will continue until April 25.

Addressing a ceremony in Hoang Mai district, President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu spoke highly of the practical activities HRCS has conducted in recent times.

On this occasion, she handed over 225 million VND (9,600 USD) in relief to HRCS.

HRCS Chairman Dao Ngoc Trieu said its staff, members, and volunteers are determined to join hands with city authorities in the fight against the disease through activities to support poor and vulnerable groups in the capital.

Apart from the distribution of free food and foodstuffs, he added, it will also soon donate 2 tonnes of rice, 500 face masks, 500 bottles of hand sanitiser, and 30 million VND to people in quarantined areas in Me Linh district.

VFF receives 1.6 trillion VND in donations to COVID-19 fight

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) has so far received nearly 1.6 trillion VND (68 million USD) in donations to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man received some donations at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 15, including 100 million VND from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU).

Man said the VFF Central Committee is committed to distributing the received money in an open and transparent manner, thus joining hands with the State in driving back the epidemic.

The same day, permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation Tran Quoc Tuan also handed over 500 million VND to The VFF to support the effort.

Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh also received contributions from many agencies, organisations and businesses.

WHO speaks highly of Thailand’s health care system

The World Health Organisation has praised Thailand for having a good health care system, with more than 1 million village health volunteers, which helped nearly 50 percent of COVID-19 patients recover.

Spokesperson of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration Taweesin Visanuyothin said since the outset of theCOVID-19 pandemic, the medical volunteers had visited at least 12 million houses and discovered about 600,000, mostly children and the elderly, who are vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Thailand has so far recorded 2,643 infection cases, including 43 fatalities. Meanwhile, 1,497 patients have recovered.

As of April 10, over 100,000 people were tested for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Pharmacy Council of Thailand suggested the government should build medicine reserves for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic diseases because the country may face a serious lack of such kind of medicines in the next month.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization recently informed some hospitals that they will run out of some kinds of medicines in the next month while producers are facing difficulties in purchasing materials.

Vietnamese citizens lauded for support to Russia’s COVID-19 fight

Chairman of the Standing Commission on Law and Order under the St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly Alexander Kushchak recently thanked Vietnamese citizens for supporting the city’s Pokrovsk Hospital in the fight against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

His thanks come as Vietnamese in the city presented 635 pairs of medical socks on April 11 to health workers at the hospital with direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

He lauded Vietnam as a good example to follow in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Strict physical distancing and social unity, he said, have helped the country avoid the serious consequences caused by the disease in Europe and the US.

Russia’s Komsomolskaya Pravda (Komsomol Truth) newspaper, meanwhile, ran an article on April 14 with images of Vietnamese citizens presenting free face masks to local residents.

According to the article, the initiative was started by Dinh Thi Minh Thuy, 28, who sews 20-30 face masks each day for locals.

Thailand extends inbound flight ban to curb COVID-19

Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport is seen almost empty as Thailand temporarily bans all passenger flights (Photo: Reuters)

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended its inbound flight ban to April 30, except repatriation flights and some others, for COVID-19 control.

CAAT's director-general Chula Sukmanop announced the ban extension on the local media on April 15. It was the third extension of the ban which was first imposed on April 3. He cited the necessity to maintain the continuation of measures to control the disease.

The ban spares state and military aircraft, those making emergency and technical landing without disembarkation. It also spares humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights as well as repatriation and cargo flights.

People arriving on the exempted flights are subject to disease control measures including 14-day quarantine and relevant measures imposed under the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations.

The same day, Thailand reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, lifting the total to 2,643, and two new deaths, increasing the toll to 43. The new cases included 19 people in close contact with previous patients.

Vietnamese companies supporting Cambodia in fighting COVID-19

The donation is handed over to the Cambodian side at a ceremony on April 15.

Vietnamese businesses in Cambodia have raised funds totaling 11,100 USD to help the Cambodian Government and people fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nguyen Thanh Dung, head of the Vietnam Business Club in Cambodia (VBCC), handed over the donations to the Cambodian side at a ceremony on April 15.

The VBCC and the Association of Vietnamese Investors in Cambodia have provided support for local Vietnamese enterprises, contributing to cooperation between the two countries.

Many Vietnamese companies are operating successfully in the neighboring country, such as the Vietnam Rubber Group, banks such as BIDV, Agribank, Sacombank, MB, and SHB, and Viettel’s Metfone, among others.

Hà Nội Red Cross gives free food to poor people affected by COVID-19

A present given to poor people in Hoàng Mai District on Wednesday.

Hà Nội’s Red Cross Society will offer gifts including cash and free food from April 15 to 25 to poor people affected by COVID-19.

At the launching ceremony of the campaign on Wednesday, 225 people living in disadvantaged circumstances in the city received assistance worth VNĐ225 million (US$9,800) in total.

Low-income people or those facing difficulties due to the pandemic can go to six locations in the districts of Hoàng Mai, Đống Đa, Thanh Xuân, Cầu Giấy, Nam Từ Liêm and Đông Anh to receive the food packages including rice and instant noodles.

Nguyễn Thị Xuân Thu, president of Việt Nam Red Cross Society, acknowledged and praised the Hà Nội’s Red Cross Society for their meaningful work.

COVID-19 has impacted various sectors, especially vulnerable people. The Việt Nam Red Cross Society has implemented a series of campaigns to encourage frontline medical workers and armed forces who have been fighting the pandemic day and night. At the same time, a lot of assistance has been offered to people in disadvantaged circumstances nationwide, she said.

Bùi Thị Minh Nguyệt, a poor woman living in Hoàng Mai District, said she and her children earn a living from a hair salon. Since the shop was closed, they have lost their main income. One of her children is autistic so she has to spend time caring for her and could not find a part-time job.

“The rice and cash I received today will help us in many days ahead,” she told Vietnam News Agency.

Hà Nội’s Red Cross Society will send two tonnes of rice, 500 face masks, 500 hand sanitiser bottles and VNĐ30 million ($1,300) to people in quarantined at Hạ Lôi Village in the outlying district of Mê Linh.

Football federation donates VND500 million to fund COVID-19 fight

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) contributed a total of VND500 million to the Vietnam Fatherland Front on April 15 to support the country’s efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

In giving the lump sum, Tran Quoc Tuan, VFF vice chairman, expressed his hope that the donation can be used to support the country in its battle against the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

Receiving the donation, Tran Thanh Man, president of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, displayed sincere thanks to the federation while also hailing the VFF’s overall contribution to the nation’s COVID-19 fight.

This comes after the head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Park Hang-seo donated US$5,000 to aid the national effort to negate the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

In addition, football stars Van Toan and Van Quyet each gave VND130 million and VND120 million, respectively, in order to enable medical workers and soldiers working on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle to get the essential equipment they need.

Meanwhile, V.League 1 defending champions Hanoi FC have contributed an array of essential goods and cash with an approximate value of VND2 billion to the Vietnam Fatherland Front to fund their efforts to battle the current health crisis.

Elsewhere, the VFF has also launched a range of community activities to encourage greater levels of hygiene to halt the spread of the virus, such as a hand washing challenge, which has seen the participation of head coach Park Hang-seo and notable Vietnamese footballers.

Vietnamese community in US support homeland in COVID-19 fight

Vietnam’s Consulate General in San Francisco has pledged to transfer all proceeds raised by the Vietnamese expat community in the US to help combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the homeland, said Consul General Nguyen Trac Toan at the handover ceremony on April 13.

At the event, Consul General Nguyen Trac Toan heaped praise on the contribution made by the overseas Vietnamese community to fight the COVID-19 locally despite encountering numerous difficulties.

Consul General Nguyen Trac Toan stressed that the country’s efforts and swift response to the COVID-19 has been lauded globally.

During the ceremony, David Duong, Chairman of California Waste Solutions, donated US$100,000 while Nguyen Cong Chanh, a representative of Vietnamese expats in California provided approximately US$18,000 in cash to help in efforts to fight the COVID-19 back home.

In addition, members of the overseas Vietnamese community in San Francisco have joined together to present VND200 million to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

To mark the occasion, Vietnamese Consulate General staff in San Francisco and representative offices of Vietnamese agencies and businesses in California have also donated a day’s salary whilst raising a total of US$120,000 and VND200 million to the COVID-19 battle.

Vietnamese communities in Russia, Czech Republic join local efforts against COVID-19

The Vietnamese community in St. Petersburg has present medical socks to health workers at Pokrovsk Hospital, who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese communities in both Russia and the Czech Republic have joined their host country’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Representatives from the Vietnamese community in St. Petersburg have presented medical socks to health workers at Pokrovsk Hospital, who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

Charity groups in the community have also called on Vietnamese people to raise funds for the hospital to buy medical equipment.

Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, Vietnamese Ambassador Ho Minh Tuan said that since the first phase of the outbreak the embassy has coordinated with the local Vietnamese community to set up special working groups to provide updated information on COVID-19 and quickly issue warnings.

The embassy has also updated information on Vietnam’s entry-exit regulations for those who wish to return home and promoted prevention efforts undertaken in both countries, he added.

He also noted that the Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs has expressed his appreciation of the Vietnamese community joining hands with local authorities in the fight against COVID-19.

Local media, he went on, have carried stories praising the Vietnamese community’s solidarity with the Czech people during this difficult time.

Government leaders of the two countries earlier held phone talks to discuss stronger coordination in tackling COVID-19, he added.

Vietnam to hand over medical protective gear to India



Vietnam is set to deliver a batch of medical protective equipment to India to help the South Asian nation combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to an Indian newswire.

India has already placed an order with a company of the Republic of Korea with manufacturing ties in Vietnam and Turkey for 20 units of protective gear for healthcare professionals dealing with COVID-19 patients, Deccan Herald reported on April 13.

Deccan Herald said during a phone call on April 13, Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed “on the potential for bilateral collaboration in fighting the COVID-19, including facilitating supplies of medical equipment”.

Both sides also agreed to provide necessary support to citizens from India and Vietnam living in their territories.

Deccan Herald recalled that Vietnam recently sent 450,000 protective suits to the United States, and it has now offered to provide more medical supplies to India.

Meanwhile, The Hindu said during the phone talks the Vietnamese side pledged to collaborate and assist India within its capacity to deal with the pandemic.

The Times of India hailed Vietnam’s initial success in containing the epidemic, saying with limited resources a developing economy like Vietnam has brought the disease under control, with infection kept at a low rate and no deaths reported. According to the newswire, Vietnam’s model should be followed by other developing countries.

COVID-19: Van Don Airport receives 93 stranded Vietnamese arrivals from UK

Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 15 received Vietnam Airlines flight VN54, bringing home 93 Vietnamese nationals from the coronavirus-hit United Kingdom.

Among passengers on board the flight were students, the elderly and people of special circumstances who wished to return to the home country amidst complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK and the world.

As soon as they landed in Vietnam, all passengers were required to complete mandatory medical declaration forms. The International Medical Quarantine Center and other relevant units provided screening check-ups in order to detect any suspected cases through remote body temperature scanners.

Moreover, both the hand luggage and suitcases of all passengers were thoroughly disinfected in line with regulations.

Upon completing entry formalities, all of the passengers were subsequently transferred to a concentrated isolation zone based in Hung Yen province.

With the novel coronavirus being so widespread in several European countries, the airport has ordered that all flights arriving from Europe take passengers to conduct entry procedures outside of the terminal in a bid to ensure that the airport’s general operations are not affected whilst simultaneously avoiding the potential for cross-infection.

The airport has drawn lines two metres apart on the floor of its buildings for passengers when they queue up for entry procedures to ensure they remain a safe distance apart.

Vietnam asks for Russian aid to coronavirus Vietnamese citizens



The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has sent a note to relevant Russian agencies, asking for necessary assistance to Vietnamese citizens in COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment.

The embassy said the number of coronavirus cases within the Vietnamese community in Russia, especially in Moscow, has increased considerably since the first case was confirmed in late March.

Embassy statistics showed as of April 15 about 100 Vietnamese nationals had been hospitalized in Russia for treatment of common pneumonia and pneumonia caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

At least 80 people of the total said they had tested positive for the deadly virus. Many of them who were in stable health condition, were recommended by doctors to treat themselves at home.

The increasing number of infection cases in Russian as well as the Vietnamese community has made many people not feel at ease. The Vietnamese embassy had exchanges with relevant Russian agencies on measures to provide timely, necessary assistance to Vietnamese citizens in disease diagnosis and treatment.

To date Russia has recorded nearly 25,000 infection cases, including 198 fatalities.