Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 23

Vietnam goes 20 days without community COVID-19 infections

Vietnam marked 20 days with no community COVID-19 infections on Tuesday evening.

FiveCOVID-19 patients at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nộiwere given the all-clear on Tuesday.

Since the first case was detected back in January, there have been 1,069 infections nationwide. Of those, 947 people have made a full recovery and 35 fatalities have been recorded.

Also on Tuesday, 10 people were given the all-clear after beating coronavirus.

Five from these are at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, Hanoi, three from Tay Ninh General Hospital, one from Quang Nam Province and one from Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

Three are members of the same family, who were treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, the grandfather, the mother and a two-year-old baby boy.

Patient 793 was the one in the most critical condition when hospitalised on August 14. He had to be supported by the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

Patient 1045, who was 72 years old, was also in serious condition in hospital. He had difficulties breathing and was put on ventilator. He also had pre-existing diseases like benign prostate enlargement and degenerative spine. After being treated for eight days, his condition improved and was put off the ventilator of September 14.

In the new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in Viet Nam (since July 25), the north recorded four cases of COVID-19 with critical conditions. Up to date, three of these four cases have recovered. The other one is in stable conditions and clear of all symptoms.

Among 121 active patients, 15 have tested negative for the virus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 once, two others twice, and 19 thrice.

Currently, there are 23,725 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine.

According to the steering committee, at present, COVID-19 outbreaks in Viet Nam are basically put under control, but there remains a risk of infection in major urban areas if locals are subjective in disease prevention and control.

People nationwide are advised to continue wearing face masks, wash their hands regularly, keep distance with others, avoid crowed gatherings and make health declarations.

Final COVID-19 case in Da Nang makes full recovery

The Hoa Vang field hospital in the central city of Da Nang discharged its final novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient on September 23 after the local resident successfully made a full recovery from the disease.



The city’s final case was a 56-year-old man from Thanh Binh ward of Hai Chau district in Da Nang.

He had spent a total of 36 days receiving treatment at the Hoa Vang field hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19 a total of 19 times.

Since undergoing treatment at the field hospital, the patient has since tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus three times.

Upon his release from Hoa Vang field hospital, he will be placed into a quarantine facility for a period of 14 days in line with regulations relating to COVID-19 prevention and control.

Ngo Thi Kim Yen, director of the Da Nang Health Department, said that following the release of the man there is currently no positive COVID-19 patients in the city.

At present, Da Nang has gone a period of 24 days with no fresh COVID-19 cases.

US magazine highlights Vietnam’s social solidarity in COVID-19 fight

CounterPunch, a US magazine, has recently run an article highlighting the strength of social solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 in Vietnam.

Vietnam acted quickly and decisively to contain the COVID-19 pandemic by closing its borders, prohibiting flights from other countries, no longer issuing visas to foreign nationals, contact tracing, quarantine, and a short-lived nationwide shutdown, the article said.

Government actions would have been diluted, however, if the people had not cooperated by wearing face masks, observing social distancing and, at one point, only leaving their homes for essentials.

Vietnam is well-positioned with a younger generation that is more individualistic than that of its parents because of their country’s integration into the global community, the Internet, and the fact that they are growing up in a time of peace, yet still possesses a strong sense of solidarity (“mutual support within a group”) and identification with the collective, which is heightened in times of crisis.

COVID-19 was presented and understood as an invisible enemy against which the people had to unite. This solidarity ensures that most people will behave in an empathetic and compassionate manner when need be.

The article cited a British Council New Generation Vietnam survey as saying that 72 percent of respondents believe their country will be better off in 15 years than it was before 2019, which reflects the well-documented optimism of the Vietnamese people.

Their concerns and suggestions focus on corruption, political engagement, environmental protection, gender equality, and improving the economy and entrepreneurship.

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases early Sept 23

Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 cases within the past 12 hours as of 6 a.m on September 23, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The country has recorded 1,068 coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infections so far. Of the total, 691 were locally-transmitted cases, including 551 linked with Da Nang city since the latest coronavirus wave hit the locality on July 25.

As many as 980 patients have recovered while 35 have died from complications related to the disease. Most of the fatalities were the elderly with serious underlying health conditions.

Among the patients still under treatment, 11 have tested negative for the virus once, 2 twice and 12 thrice.

There are 20,872 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from the pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present, including 355 in hospitals, 12,932 in other quarantine sites, and 7,585 at home or accommodation facilities.

As the COVID-19 pandemic can return at any time, the Ministry of Health recommended people wear face masks in crowded places, and wash hands with soap or hand sanitiser regularly.

COVID-19: A foreigner tests positive after leaving HCM City

A Sri Lankan citizen was diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus after leaving Ho Chi Minh City for his hometown, according to HCM City authorities.

The Sri Lankan citizen left Vietnam on September 12 and the patient had tested negative before departure, Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, vice chairwoman of HCM City’s District administration.

However, the HCM City Centre for Disease Prevention and Control was notified on September 18 that the Sri Lankan citizen contracted the virus upon returning to the hometown.

The District 7 administration scrambled to cordon off the hotel where the Sri Lankan citizen had stayed before departure.

A total of 15 hotel staff and managers were said to have come into direct and indirect contact with the foreigner. One of them was transferred to a concentrated quarantine facility, and the other 14 were quarantined for medical observation at home.

Epidemiologists said they had disinfected the hotel and nearby houses.

The same day, HCM City authorities also reported a relapse case in the locality. The 27-year-old Chinese citizen illegally entered Vietnam and tested positive in a concentrated quarantine facility.

The Chinese man had been discharged from hospital recently after making a full recovery from the disease. However, he was confirmed to have contracted the virus again during his stay under medical surveillance.

HCM City has recorded no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the past 54 consecutive days. The city has been isolating nearly 1,000 people for medical observation, including 452 foreign experts and workers.

Health Ministry, medical experts discuss NCD treatment amid COVID-19

A virtual forum focusing on treatment for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the new normal took place on September 22.

Titled “Digital Remedies for Healthcare in the New Normal –Strengthening NCD care”, the event was held by the Ministry of Health together with the British Embassy in Vietnam, the UK-ASEAN Business Council and the ASEAN Business Advisory Council.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said that Vietnam has been able to bring COVID-19 under control as the country has no locally-transmitted cases to report for the past 20 days.

However, scientific evidence and reality in Vietnam show that COVID-19 poses higher risks to the elderly and people with NCDs, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and end-stage renal failure.

The medical system is bearing the brunt of both communicable and non communicable diseases, he pointed out.

Vietnam has rolled out some measures to battle the pandemic and NCDs at the same time, such as building recommendations for the elderly and people suffering from chronic diseases, as well as providing remote health checkups and treatment, among others.

Medical experts at the forum discussed digital remedies for healthcare in the new normal, impact of COVID-19 on NCD treatment in the region, along with solutions to respond to such diseases and the role of digital technologies in healthcare.

NCDs have been on the rise as they are the cause for 71 percent of deaths across the globe. The burden of health and costs has been more severe to the vulnerable in the context of COVID-19.

Over 220 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Japan

Over 220 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Japan on a repatriation flight of Vietjet Air on September 22 as a joint effort of competent authorities of both nations.

The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, people with illnesses, pregnant women, workers whose contracts have expired, students without accommodation due to dormitory closure and those in difficult circumstances.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan sent staff to help the citizens with pre-departure procedures at the airport.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were rigorously taken during the flight to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon their arrival at Da Nang International Airport in the central city of the same name, all the crew members and passengers were given medical checkups and put under quarantine in line with regulations.

In the time to come, more repatriation flights will be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their demand and domestic quarantine capacity.

Vietnam presents 100,000 face masks to Israel

Vietnamese mask manufacturer PSD on September 22 handed over 100,000 medical face masks to the Embassy of Israel in Vietnam to help Israeli people tackle COVID-19.

Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar expressed his gratitude to Vietnam and spoke highly of efforts made by the country in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aid manifests the two countries’ solidarity and joint efforts during times of difficulties and a proof of the Israel-Vietnam friendship and cooperation, he underlined.

Vietnam and Israel have carried out various cooperation activities in healthcare over the years, especially training courses in first aid for cardiovascular emergencies arranged in eight Vietnamese provinces with the participation of Israeli experts in late 2019.

A three-week lockdown is underway in Israel since September 18 as many new COVID-19 infections emerged in the country.

Indonesia records highest daily COVID-19 death toll

Indonesia reported 160 deaths due to COVID-19 on September 22, the highest death toll in a single day so far, raising the total to 9,837.

The country has the second highest number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Asia, only after India.

The same day, 4,071 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the country, bringing the national count to 252,923.

Meanwhile, the total cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines reached 291,789 after 1,635 new cases were recorded on September 22, the lowest daily number for the past fortnight.

COVID-19 fatalities in the country rose to 5,049 with 50 additional deaths on September 22.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared the Government will do everything possible to stop the spread of the pandemic until a vaccine is available. He also called on citizens to continue follow medical instructions on disease prevention, such as wearing a facemask and keeping a distance from others at public places.

Australian newspaper details Vietnamese efforts to stamp out COVID-19 twice

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has published an article highlighting the nation’s fast, efficient, and cost-effective response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) which has helped to return the lives of Vietnamese citizens back to normal.



The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) highlights Vietnam's COVID-19 containment efforts

Like many countries worldwide, a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and gained some traction. Despite this, the Australian media outlet judges Vietnamese efforts to have been successful in limiting the spread of the virus to many other localities.

The article notes that the nation’s first COVID-19 death occurred on July 31 when a 70-year-old man passed away with the virus in Da Nang.

This came just six days after a new cluster of cases were detected at a local hospital, with the outbreak growing to more than 550 cases, around half of the country’s total cases since the start of the pandemic.

"The lockdown was a lot stricter than last time and the response on our street was good, they found a case and quickly locked it down," Jos Aguiar, an Australian national working for a Vietnamese property company in Da Nang, told ABC.

According to Guy Thwaites, director of the Ho Chi Minh City-based Oxford University Clinical Research Unit, the nation has experience in dealing with infectious diseases as it has been hit by many outbreaks of viral infections over the past 20 years.

"This hasn't been a high-tech response, it's been a very rapid and very well organised response," he said.

"Whole households went into one sample," Thwaites said, adding that communities or neighbourhoods with known cases were targeted first.

"In that way they were able to test the equivalent of around 100,000 people through around 20,000 tests. This allowed them to save a lot of time and money," Thwaites added.

The article explains that whilst tourists are unable to enter the country at present, efforts to repatriate Vietnamese citizens and highly-skilled foreign workers or investors have been made the priority.

Despite this, it is believed that the economic fallout of COVID-19 will not be as punishing for the nation as it is compared to regional neighbours.

"Vietnam is still expected to be one of the few countries that will continue to grow in 2020, while the rest of the world is being projected to enter into recession," according to international consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Furthermore, the Asian Development Bank projects that the Vietnamese economy will grow by 1.8% this year, making it one of the only South-East Asian economies not to contract.

Hai Duong records one COVID-19 relapse case

A 34-year-old man from the northern province of Hai Duong who had previously been discharged from hospital for a period of 20 days after recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has once again tested positive for the virus.

The patient is confirmed to have been an F1 case related to a COVID-19 outbreak that occurred at a restaurant on Ngo Quyen street in the city of Hai Duong.

The man had originally been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus on August 17 before being admitted to the Hai Duong Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

After recording four consecutive negative tests for the virus, he was subsequently released from hospital on September 1 before undergoing a period of isolation at his home in Hai Duong.

Upon the conclusion of the 14-day isolation period implemented in line with the Health Ministry’s regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control, samples were taken from the patient on September 20 for the RT-PCR test, with his results once again coming back positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Due to fears regarding the threat of possible local transmission, authorities have acted to swiftly to lock down his home, whilst also continuing to conduct tests on individuals who had come into close contact with the patient.