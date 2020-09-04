Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 5

Da Nang loosens social distancing from September 5

The central city of Da Nang will loosen social distancing order caused by COVID-19 pandemic starting from 0am on September 5.

A corner of Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Specifically, eateries are allowed to receive orders online, sell and deliver food to clients, but disallowed to serve on the spot.

Public transport vehicles could carry no more than half of the number of passengers as well as follow pandemic prevention and control measures.

Events with more than 20 people in public places, and non-essential services continue to be suspended.

The municipal authorities called on residents to avoid going out if unnecessary, wear masks in public places or on public transport vehicles, regularly wash hands and maintain a safe distance with others.

COVID-19: No new cases over past 12 hours

Vietnam detected no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours, keeping the national count at 1,049 as of 6am on September 5, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The figure includes 691 locally-transmitted cases, with 551 related to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang.

A total of 786 patients have been given the all-clear. Meanwhile, there have been 35 fatalities so far. Most of the fatalities were the elderly with serious underlying diseases.

Among the active patients, 24 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 52 twice, and 23 three times.

The committee’s treatment sub-committee said ten patients are in critical conditions, most of them suffering from severe underlying diseases.

Over 43,150 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine nationwide.

Vietnam records three imported COVID-19 cases

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported on September 4 evening, including an 8-year-old boy, raising the total number of patients in Vietnam to 1,049.

All of the new cases were quarantined in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province after entering the country, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Patient 1,047 is an eight-year-old boy from Duy Tien district, northern Ha Nam province.

Patient 1,048 is a 35-year-old man from Phu Lo commune, Soc Son district in Hanoi.

Patient 1,049 is a man, 43 years old, from Quang Phuc ward, Ba Don township in central Quang Binh province.

The three new patients returned to Vietnam from Ukraine on September 1 on flight VN28. They tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 by the HCM City Pasteur Institute on September 4. Now they are under treatment at the Long Dien District Medical Station in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

Nineteen patients were given the all-clear on September 4 in central Da Nang city and Quang Nam province.

At present, as many as 61,968 people are under quarantine at home, in hospitals and in quarantine centres.

Thirteen COVID-19 patients recover in Quang Nam

Thirteen more COVID-19 patients have made full recovery and were released from the Quang Nam Central General Hospital and the Quang Nam Regional General Hospital in central Quang Nam province on September 4.

They have lifted the country’s total patients to recover from the disease to 768.

The recoveries included seven patients at the Quang Nam Central General Hospital, and six other cases were released from the Quang Nam Regional General Hospital.

All of these patients had four tests results come back negative for SARS-CoV-2. They currently have no cough, no fever, no breathing difficulties and are in a stable health condition.

They will be kept in quarantine and monitored for the next 14 days at their residence, according to regulations of the Ministry of Health.

As of September 4 morning, Vietnam had confirmed total 1,046 COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths. The country has reported total 691 COVID-19 community transmission cases, of which 551 cases were reported from new outbreaks since July 25.

Over 350 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Japan

More than 350 Vietnamese citizens have returned home safely from Japan on a flight late September 3.

The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities in conjunction with the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, Việt Nam Airlines and Japanese authorities.

Security, safety and disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight.

Right after the plane landed at Cam Ranh International Airport in the central province of Khánh Hoà, all people on board received check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine sites in line with regulations.

Earlier, 232 Vietnamese citizens from Uzbekistan were repatriated on a flight ordered by Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, carrying 226 workers, four students and two stranded businesspeople.

Among the workers, some had been declared as infected with SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, but were negative for the virus after the second test. Safety and hygiene measures were applied during the flight to ensure safety for all passengers and the crew.

In the context of movement restrictions caused by the pandemic, the Vietnamese Embassy closely worked with Uzbekistan Airways, local competent agencies and relevant companies to help the citizens with boarding procedures.

Previously, the embassy stayed in touch with the citizens and the Vietnamese community in the country also provided them with necessities.

All passengers and crewmembers on board received medical check-ups right after landing in the Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội before being sent to quarantine facilities.

In the future, more flights will be operated to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their needs and quarantine capacity in the country.

Saigon Children’s Charity launches second emergency COVID-19 appeal

Saigon Children’s Charity (saigonchildren) is launching its second emergency COVID-19 appeal in an effort to provide relief to areas most affected by the new COVID-19 wave and to continue its support to recipients who need assistance.

Damien Roberts, executive director of Saigon Children’s Charity, said: “This pandemic has impacted the jobs of 30.8 million people, and the worst affected are women and unskilled and informal workers, those we support the most.”

The organisation first made a COVID-19 appeal in April and raised over US$400,000 thanks to generous corporate and individual donors. These donations have allowed saigonchildren to provide 7,000 relief packages to children and their families in HCM City and the six provinces of Đồng Nai, Hậu Giang, Tây Ninh, Tiền Giang and Trà Vinh.

Since the second outbreak of COVID-19 first appeared in Đà Nẵng at the end of July, saigonchildren has witnessed a great need to expand its relief support, aimed specifically at supporting poor residents of Đà Nẵng and Quảng Nam Province.

According to the Đà Nẵng Department of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs, more than 216,380 uncontracted and freelance workers are affected by the pandemic in the city. Over 50,000 people in the city’s poor and near-poor households are among the most impacted by social distancing measures and the closure of businesses.

Due to the restrictions being applied, saigonchildren will partner with local NGOs and Union of Friendship Organizations to help distribute support packages of food staples and other necessities.

Saigonchildren is aiming to raise enough to support children from poor families based in Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng who previously were not under the wings of the charity, as well as support the children already in its programmes.

According to the charity this second COVID appeal will aim to continue the effective mission of the first appeal: improving food security to alleviate the pressure that families feel around providing an education. However, it will also be reaching out to children whose households have been impacted by COVID-19 in an attempt to provide more scholarships for deserving and hardworking children.

Laos conducts COVID-19 tests for over 40,000 people

A total of 40,356 people in Laos have received COVID-19 tests since January, unveiled a report from the Lao Ministry of Health on September 4.

Of the number, 22 tested positive for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and 21 of them have recovered.

The last patient has been treated in a designated hospital in Vientiane capital.

On September 3, a total of 2,246 people entered Laos through international border checkpoints. The temperature of each person entering Laos was checked and no one showed signs of fever.

The Lao government has warned people nationwide not to neglect containment and preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Thailand is racing ahead with contact tracing after detecting its first domestic coronavirus infection in over three months, with tests conducted on nearly 200 people with possible exposure to the new case.

Thailand reported its first non-imported case after over 100 days on September 3, after a prisoner a day earlier had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 during a mandatory test for new inmates.

So far, 194 people considered at risk. Thai authorities were using a government smartphone application to contact those who had checked-in at high-risk venues.

Thailand has reported 3,431 cases and 58 COVID-19 deaths overall, with 96 patients currently being treated in hospital.

Also on September 3, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the country will work with the Group of 20 (G-20) countries and international organisations to look into the gradual restart of cross-border travel.

This resumption of international traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be done safely through comprehensive testing and rigorous contact tracing, he said.

The minister also emphasised the need to keep global supply chains open and the importance of speeding up the digital transformation of societies.

He added that therapeutics and vaccines should be a global good for all.