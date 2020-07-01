Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian July 2

 
 
02/07/2020    15:20 GMT+7

Vietnam recorded no new cases of COVID-19 as of 6pm on July 1, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

No new COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam on July 1 hinh anh 1

Medical workers check temperature for Lao students

The country has gone through 76 consecutive days without new COVID-19 infections in the community.

Among the total 355 confirmed cases, 215 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that 336 patients or 94.6 percent of the total have given all-clear and there is no death.

At present, 19 patients are being treated at health facilities nationwide and most are in stable condition. Four tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and four tested negative at least twice.

As many as 12,960 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine facilities, and homes.

One patient recovers, no new cases reported

A 24-year-old Vietnamese man was given the all-clear from COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, according to the latest announcement from the Ministry of Health.

He was the 335th COVID-19 patient in Việt Nam and was receiving treatment at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

No new cases were reported on Wednesday evening, and Việt Nam has not seen any new cases in the community for 76 days.

At present 19 patients are under treatment. Four of them tested negative for the disease for the first time whereas four others tested negative twice.

More than 12,900 people are under quarantine at hospitals, quarantine centres and at home across the country. 

Vietnamese, Indian medical corps discuss COVID-19 prevention

Vietnamese and Indian medical corps engaged in a teleconference on COVID-19 prevention and control on July 1.

The event was co-chaired by Director of the General Department of Logistics’ Military Medical Department Maj. Gen. Nguyen Xuan Kien and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Anup Banerji.

Participants discussed the state of the pandemic in each nation and shared solutions used in response to the disease.

Exchanging knowledge on diagnosis, prevention and treatment measures, they highlighted the role of the army in the fight against COVID-19.

The sides agreed to continue organising more online conferences on the topic among experts to talk about their demand for cooperation in building treatment plans and assessing drug effectiveness.

IMF hails Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model

 

A recent article posted on the website of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spoke highly of Vietnam’s success in the fight against the COVID-19.

It said Vietnam completed the assessment of medical risks, publicised guidance against the disease, promulgated the national-level response plan and established the national steering committee at an early date, adding strict control measures were gradually applied.

While major economies in the world applied a strategy of extensive testing with high costs, Vietnam focused on high-risk cases along with tracking and quarantine, the article pointed out, saying early preventive measures and the use of public and military facilities have helped the country reduce costs in the fight.

Besides, the fund further said, transparency is a very important factor in Vietnam’s success, and the multi-media approach has consolidated the people’s trust and ensured that the whole society abide by pandemic control measures. This is also a significant lesson for other developing countries.

COVID-19: Thai schools reopen, Indonesia and Philippines record new cases

Schools across Thailand reopened on July 1 after months of online teaching due to restriction measures against COVID-19.

Preventive measures are still seriously applied at schools.

Thailand has gone through 37 days in a row without new local transmissions.

As of July 1, the country recorded 3,173 COVID-19 cases, including 58 deaths.

The same day, the Indonesian Ministry of Health reported more 1,385 COVID-19 cases and 58 fatalities, bringing the tallies to 57,770 and 2,934, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ health ministry confirmed more 999 infections and four deaths, raising the total to 38,511 and 1,270 respectively.

Indonesian capital extends large-scale social restrictions amid COVID-19

Indonesia’s Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan on July 1 announced that the capital is extending its transitional travel restrictions in the city by 14 days and tightening supervision of traditional markets and train services.

The city administration had decided to keep its large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in place until July 15 after reviewing the situation of the pandemic in Jakarta with the COVID-19 task force, Anies said.

Speaking at an online press conference, he highlighted the need for Jakarta to improve the public's discipline in using face masks, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing to minimise the number of infections in case of removing restriction measures.

This is the fifth time Jakarta has extended its PSBB since April 10.

As planned, the city administration will deploy military, police and administration officers to supervise the implementation of health protocol at traditional markets and on commuter trains, as those places had become hotbeds of transmission.

As of July 1, Indonesia reported 57,770 COVID-19 cases, including 2,934 deaths.

 
 

Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  1 giờ trước 

A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri on July 1.

Traffic safety improves in first half of the year due to pandemic, laws
Traffic safety improves in first half of the year due to pandemic, laws
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Traffic safety situation in Vietnam had improved greatly in the first half of this year, largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and two new laws, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said.

Peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s Hanoi
Peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  2 giờ trước 

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some photos taken by German photographer Hans-Peter Grumpe between 1991 and 1992 depicting local residents spending their time around Ho Guom, also known as Sword Lake, in the heart of Hanoi.

HCM City hospital performs liver transplant without foreign doctors’ assistance
HCM City hospital performs liver transplant without foreign doctors’ assistance
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Doctors at the University Medical Centre in HCM City have performed liver transplants for 11 patients two years after being trained in the procedure by doctors from South Korean’s ASAN Medical Centre.

Two suffocate in Cao Bang cave
Two suffocate in Cao Bang cave
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Two people in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang have been found dead in a local cave.

International University students win prizes at University Physics Competition
International University students win prizes at University Physics Competition
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Three student teams at International University from the space engineering programme under the Vietnam National University-HCM City won prizes at the 10th University Physics Competition.

Suspected case in HCM City negative for SARS-CoV-2
Suspected case in HCM City negative for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A 31-year-old man from Indonesia suspected of having COVID-19 has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Traffic accidents in Vietnam down 19 pct. y-o-y in first half
Traffic accidents in Vietnam down 19 pct. y-o-y in first half
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The National Committee on Traffic Safety has announced that Vietnam saw a 19 percent year-on-year decline in the number of traffic accidents in the first half of this year - the biggest fall in many years.

Careful planning needed for rice crop: expert
Careful planning needed for rice crop: expert
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Le Thanh Tung, deputy head of the Department of Plant Cultivation, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, speaks on the need to develop a long-term plan to cope with drought in the south-central region.

HCM City's last bookbinder keeps craft alive
HCM City's last bookbinder keeps craft alive
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Twenty to 25 years ago, when the Internet was not as well developed as it is now in Vietnam, a bookbinder was still a famous high-paying job.

Cliff fall turns into fight for survival
Cliff fall turns into fight for survival
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

For many people, chances of survival are slim after a fall off a cliff. But something extraordinary happened to a man named Đ.B.B., hailing from northern Quang Ninh Province.

What’s in a name?
What’s in a name?
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Recent news of a maths professor at a US community college asking one of his students to “Anglicise” her name made headlines around the world, while the offending email was widely shared on social media.

A mother-in-law breaks the mould
A mother-in-law breaks the mould
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

There is an old Vietnamese custom that a pregnant bride has to enter her husband’s house through the back door instead of the front door. If she chooses the front door, the bride will bring bad luck to the groom’s family.

Ethnic soldiers proudly serve on Son Ca Island
Ethnic soldiers proudly serve on Son Ca Island
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20 giờ trước 

Lieutenant Pham Cong Giap and Thap Van Hoan are two special soldiers working on the Son Ca (Sand Cay) Island.

Vietnam’s perfect response
Vietnam’s perfect response
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of perfect, according to a survey of our readers.

Vietnam faces highest unemployment for a decade
Vietnam faces highest unemployment for a decade
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

As of June, 30.8 million people aged over 15 have been laid off, lost jobs or got fewer wages due to fewer work hours because of Covid-19, according to the Department of Employment.

A foreigner with mild COVID-19 symptoms found in HCM City
A foreigner with mild COVID-19 symptoms found in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A foreign national has tested mild positive for SARS-CoV-2 after displaying symptoms relating to the deadly virus at FV Hospital in District 7 of Ho Chi Minh City, according to a statement issued by local health officials on July 1.

Three cases of diphtheria reported in Kon Tum
Three cases of diphtheria reported in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  01/07/2020 

The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on Monday evening reported three cases of diphtheria, bringing the total number in the province since the beginning of this year to eight.

Coronavirus: What's behind alarming new US outbreaks?
Coronavirus: What's behind alarming new US outbreaks?
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Cases are rising in Texas, Florida, Arizona and California - here's a look at the data and the theories.

WB grants US$422 mln to higher education, urban development projects in Vietnam
WB grants US$422 mln to higher education, urban development projects in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors on June 30 approved financing for two projects worth a total of US$422 million to help build a climate-resilient city in the Mekong Delta and improve the quality of Vietnam’s three national universities.

