Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian July 2

Vietnam recorded no new cases of COVID-19 as of 6pm on July 1, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Medical workers check temperature for Lao students

The country has gone through 76 consecutive days without new COVID-19 infections in the community.

Among the total 355 confirmed cases, 215 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that 336 patients or 94.6 percent of the total have given all-clear and there is no death.

At present, 19 patients are being treated at health facilities nationwide and most are in stable condition. Four tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and four tested negative at least twice.

As many as 12,960 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine facilities, and homes.

One patient recovers, no new cases reported

A 24-year-old Vietnamese man was given the all-clear from COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, according to the latest announcement from the Ministry of Health.

He was the 335th COVID-19 patient in Việt Nam and was receiving treatment at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Vietnamese, Indian medical corps discuss COVID-19 prevention

Vietnamese and Indian medical corps engaged in a teleconference on COVID-19 prevention and control on July 1.

The event was co-chaired by Director of the General Department of Logistics’ Military Medical Department Maj. Gen. Nguyen Xuan Kien and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Anup Banerji.

Participants discussed the state of the pandemic in each nation and shared solutions used in response to the disease.

Exchanging knowledge on diagnosis, prevention and treatment measures, they highlighted the role of the army in the fight against COVID-19.

The sides agreed to continue organising more online conferences on the topic among experts to talk about their demand for cooperation in building treatment plans and assessing drug effectiveness.

IMF hails Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model

A recent article posted on the website of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spoke highly of Vietnam’s success in the fight against the COVID-19.

It said Vietnam completed the assessment of medical risks, publicised guidance against the disease, promulgated the national-level response plan and established the national steering committee at an early date, adding strict control measures were gradually applied.

While major economies in the world applied a strategy of extensive testing with high costs, Vietnam focused on high-risk cases along with tracking and quarantine, the article pointed out, saying early preventive measures and the use of public and military facilities have helped the country reduce costs in the fight.

Besides, the fund further said, transparency is a very important factor in Vietnam’s success, and the multi-media approach has consolidated the people’s trust and ensured that the whole society abide by pandemic control measures. This is also a significant lesson for other developing countries.

COVID-19: Thai schools reopen, Indonesia and Philippines record new cases

Schools across Thailand reopened on July 1 after months of online teaching due to restriction measures against COVID-19.

Preventive measures are still seriously applied at schools.

Thailand has gone through 37 days in a row without new local transmissions.

As of July 1, the country recorded 3,173 COVID-19 cases, including 58 deaths.

The same day, the Indonesian Ministry of Health reported more 1,385 COVID-19 cases and 58 fatalities, bringing the tallies to 57,770 and 2,934, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ health ministry confirmed more 999 infections and four deaths, raising the total to 38,511 and 1,270 respectively.

Indonesian capital extends large-scale social restrictions amid COVID-19

Indonesia’s Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan on July 1 announced that the capital is extending its transitional travel restrictions in the city by 14 days and tightening supervision of traditional markets and train services.

The city administration had decided to keep its large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in place until July 15 after reviewing the situation of the pandemic in Jakarta with the COVID-19 task force, Anies said.

Speaking at an online press conference, he highlighted the need for Jakarta to improve the public's discipline in using face masks, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing to minimise the number of infections in case of removing restriction measures.

This is the fifth time Jakarta has extended its PSBB since April 10.

As planned, the city administration will deploy military, police and administration officers to supervise the implementation of health protocol at traditional markets and on commuter trains, as those places had become hotbeds of transmission.

As of July 1, Indonesia reported 57,770 COVID-19 cases, including 2,934 deaths.