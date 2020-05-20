Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 21:37:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: survey

 
 
21/05/2020    10:29 GMT+7

A recent survey has found that learning pressure is the biggest challenge children face while staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: survey

A student from Nguyen Van Huyen Secondary School in Hanoi attends an online lesson on Hanoi Television. 

The result was released at an online meeting held on Monday in Hanoi in which participants discussed effect of the pandemic on the development of children and set forth measures to support them.

It is part of a programme “Gia đình vui, đẩy lùi COVID” (Happy family, to fight COVID) organised by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA)’s Department of Child Affairs, Management and Sustainable Development Institute, Child Rights Governance Network, and International Save-the-Children Organisation.

Ninh Thi Hong, deputy chairwoman of the Vietnam Association for the Protection of Children’s Rights, said the association has collaborated with some agencies in conducting a survey to understand the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on children.

The survey was conducted in 28 provinces and cities from April 15 to April 30 with more than 707 children and under-18s; and 2,027 caregivers.

Most children said that online learning left negative effects on their health. They didn’t know how to use the internet safely while few caregivers had the same thought.

Although the survey only accessed children who are connected to the network, it exposed some opinions of a number of children and residents. Thus, appropriate methods could be established based on the collected ideas.

 

In response to concerns raised by parents on how to deal with children’s difficulties, particularly those with disabilities and minorities whose studies have been disrupted by the pandemic, Vu Kim Hoa, deputy director of the Department of Child Affairs said the campaign has been launched to instruct both adults and children on how to use the internet wisely and safely.

The department has worked with other domestic and international organisations in building guidelines to ensure the safety for children and women at concentrated quarantine centres. Measures to prevent accidents for children including drowning with useful tips have also been provided, she said.

Hoa said the department was developing a training programme on mental health support for parents and caregivers.

It was also coordinated with United Nations Children’s Fund and other international organisations in preparing a communication campaign on child safety in the face of COVID-19, she said. VNS

Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus

Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus

Additional tuition fees for distance education during the coronavirus outbreak must be decided by parents and schools and not exceed total tuition for the academic year announced from the beginning.

Take advantage of e-learning to improve education

Take advantage of e-learning to improve education

Duong Thang Long, deputy principal of the Hanoi Open University, talks about e-learning.  

 
 

Other News

.
Da Nang authorities asks for changes to building facades
Da Nang authorities asks for changes to building facades
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The People’s Committee of Da Nang has asked the two investors behind high-rise projects to change the glass used on the façade of the buildings by the end of this month.

Time to let motorbike’s little lights shine?
Time to let motorbike’s little lights shine?
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

A new draft law by the Ministry of Transport is aiming to shed some light on Vietnam's traffic problem.

Streets around Hanoi enjoy sight of blossoming lotus flowers
Streets around Hanoi enjoy sight of blossoming lotus flowers
PHOTOSicon  21/05/2020 

With beautiful lotuses serving to brighten up streets throughout Hanoi, many of the blossoming flowers can be seen being carried by street vendors in bicycles as they sell them at the start of summer, the traditional lotus flower season.

Lychee farmers enjoy early harvest
Lychee farmers enjoy early harvest
PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

In the recent years, local farmers in Thanh Ha district, Hai Duong province have expanded areas growing early ripen lychees with better yield.

Charming white lotus flowers spotted in bloom on outskirts of Hanoi
Charming white lotus flowers spotted in bloom on outskirts of Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

With pristine white lotus flowers starting to enter full bloom in a thousand-square-metre pond located in Tam Hung commune of Hanoi’s outlying Thanh Oai district, 

Snapshots of trams reminisce about old Hanoi
Snapshots of trams reminisce about old Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

The trams have been an inseparable part of the city’s landscape for more than two thirds of a century.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 21
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

Doctors to transfer British pilot to Cho Ray Hospital before lung transplant

Central bank, Quang Ninh best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index
Central bank, Quang Ninh best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) ranked first in the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) in 2019 with 95.4 out of 100 points.

Natural disasters cause economic losses of over $1.38 billion this year
Natural disasters cause economic losses of over $1.38 billion this year
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

Natural disasters had claimed 15 lives and caused economic losses of more than 3.2 trillion VND (over 1.38 billion USD) this year to May 8, it was reported at a conference on May 19.

Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/05/2020 

The CEO admitted that she sent an attached file having the illegal nine-dash line.

British patient's lung function improves, transplant being considered
British patient's lung function improves, transplant being considered
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

The second computed tomography (CT) scan of the critically-ill British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, showed positive improvements, said Dr Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, director of HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Myanmar seizes Southeast Asia's biggest synthetic drugs
Myanmar seizes Southeast Asia's biggest synthetic drugs
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

Myanmar authorities have uncovered and seized Southeast Asia’s biggest-ever volume of synthetic drugs.

Man spends 20 years collecting documents of Uncle Ho
Man spends 20 years collecting documents of Uncle Ho
VIDEOicon  20/05/2020 

Many people collect photos, books and documents related to President Ho Chi Minh as a way to show their respect and deep gratitude to the Great Father who devoted his whole life for the nation and people. 

HCM City: Thu Thiem 2 bridge to open to traffic by late 2020
HCM City: Thu Thiem 2 bridge to open to traffic by late 2020
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

Thu Thiem 2 bridge which links district 1 and district 2 in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to open to traffic by late 2020.

Debunking rumours about ethnic group's escape
Debunking rumours about ethnic group's escape
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Rumours spark interest in one of several sub-ethnic groups of the Chứt ethnic minority, located in Minh Hoa and Tuyen Hoa districts of Quang Binh.

Hanoi roads get more expensive by the time
Hanoi roads get more expensive by the time
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Hanoi’s roads are most expensive in the country and are becoming increasingly costly, with prices in the billions of VND per metre.

Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl
Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

A well-known transgender couple – Minh Khang and Minh Anh – welcomed their first baby on May 16, making the husband Minh Khang the first transgender man in Vietnam to get pregnant and give birth to a baby.

Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

The international community has attributed Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in taking on COVID-19 to the close cooperation between the country’s Government and its people.

Critically ill COVID-19 patient thankful she is still alive
Critically ill COVID-19 patient thankful she is still alive
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Le Tuyet H. was patient number 19. She caught the disease from her niece who had flown back to Vietnam from the UK in March.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 19
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

British COVID-19 patient remains in critical condition

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 