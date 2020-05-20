Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: survey

A recent survey has found that learning pressure is the biggest challenge children face while staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A student from Nguyen Van Huyen Secondary School in Hanoi attends an online lesson on Hanoi Television.

The result was released at an online meeting held on Monday in Hanoi in which participants discussed effect of the pandemic on the development of children and set forth measures to support them.

It is part of a programme “Gia đình vui, đẩy lùi COVID” (Happy family, to fight COVID) organised by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA)’s Department of Child Affairs, Management and Sustainable Development Institute, Child Rights Governance Network, and International Save-the-Children Organisation.

Ninh Thi Hong, deputy chairwoman of the Vietnam Association for the Protection of Children’s Rights, said the association has collaborated with some agencies in conducting a survey to understand the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on children.

The survey was conducted in 28 provinces and cities from April 15 to April 30 with more than 707 children and under-18s; and 2,027 caregivers.

Most children said that online learning left negative effects on their health. They didn’t know how to use the internet safely while few caregivers had the same thought.

Although the survey only accessed children who are connected to the network, it exposed some opinions of a number of children and residents. Thus, appropriate methods could be established based on the collected ideas.

In response to concerns raised by parents on how to deal with children’s difficulties, particularly those with disabilities and minorities whose studies have been disrupted by the pandemic, Vu Kim Hoa, deputy director of the Department of Child Affairs said the campaign has been launched to instruct both adults and children on how to use the internet wisely and safely.

The department has worked with other domestic and international organisations in building guidelines to ensure the safety for children and women at concentrated quarantine centres. Measures to prevent accidents for children including drowning with useful tips have also been provided, she said.

Hoa said the department was developing a training programme on mental health support for parents and caregivers.

It was also coordinated with United Nations Children’s Fund and other international organisations in preparing a communication campaign on child safety in the face of COVID-19, she said. VNS

Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus Additional tuition fees for distance education during the coronavirus outbreak must be decided by parents and schools and not exceed total tuition for the academic year announced from the beginning.