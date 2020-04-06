Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/04/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
HCM City: Famous lecturer dies after falling from 14th floor

 
 
07/04/2020

A lecturer of Banking University of HCM City has died after reportedly falling from 14th floor of an apartment building in HCM City.

Bùi Quang Tín during an interview with the press. Photo vietnamnet.vn

At around 7pm on Sunday, residents of Hoàng Anh Gia Lai Apartment Building in the city’s Nhà Bè District found a body lying on the ground floor. 

The man was already dead by the time he was found.

His body is at Nhà Bè hospital’s morgue pending investigation.

Police later identified the victim as Bùi Quang Tín, 44, a resident in Gò Vấp District.

 

Initial information revealed Tín went out with his friends on Sunday afternoon and then arrived at one of his friends’ houses.

Dr Tín was President and CEO of BizLight Business School, a lawyer and Head of Department of Admission Consultancy and Brand Development of Hồ Chí Minh City Banking University. He had extensive experience working with domestic and foreign companies such as Bank of America, IMF, ANZ, HSBC, City Bank and Sacombank.

He was also a keynote speaker for intensive legal and economic seminars held by the Central Economic Commission, Ministry of Justice and HCM City Business Association.

Tín had appeared on various television programmes of national and international television stations including Korean Broadcasting System (KBS1), Vietnam Television and Ho Chi Minh City Television.

HCM City police are investigating his death. — VNS

 
 

