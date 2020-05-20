Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Legal proceedings launched against deadly wall collapse case in Dong Nai

 
 
21/05/2020    11:54 GMT+7

The police of the southern province of Dong Nai on May 20 decided to start legal proceedings against the deadly wall collapse case at the Giang Dien Industrial Park.

Legal proceedings launched against deadly wall collapse case in Dong Nai hinh anh 1

Police at the accienet scene

The wall, 8m high and 109m long, at the construction site of AV Healthcare Company collapsed at around 14:00 on May 14, killing 10 and injuring 14 others.

Local police have detained 56-year-old Ha Huy Hai, Director of Ha Hai Nga Co., Ltd. – the contractor of the construction work, and are coordinating with the provincial People’s Procuracy and Department of Construction, and competent forces of the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Construction in investigation.

 

Right after the accident, the Prime Minister sent a notice to the People’s Committee of Dong Nai province, ordering prompt investigation into the case and strict punishment of violations in line with legal regulations.

AV Healthcare Company has leased more than 21,000 sq.m of land at the Giang Dien Industrial Park to build a factory specialising in producing diapers, milk bottles and tampons. It hired a company as the constructor of the project./.VNA

 
 

