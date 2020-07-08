Legal proceedings launched against two more Hanoi CDC officials

Police this month started legal proceedings against two more officials of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) for inflating the price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines used for COVID-19 testing.

Nguyen Ngoc Quynh and Nguyen Thi Kim Dung.— Photo courtesy of police

They are Nguyen Ngoc Quynh, 45 years old, head of Hanoi CDC’s Planning and Professional Department and Nguyen Thi Kim Dung, 47 years old, head of Hanoi CDC’s Administrative Organisation.

At the same time, police issued a search warrant and prohibited the two officials from leaving their residence.

They are being investigated for violating regulations on bidding, resulting in serious consequences.

In April, police launched a criminal case at the Hanoi CDC (under the city Department of Health) in which CDC director Nguyen Nhat Cam and six other officials colluded with companies to triple the price of a COVID-19 testing equipment bidding package.

Media reported each RT-PCR machine costs VND2.3 billion (US$100,000). Hanoi CDC purchased them at prices of up to VND7 billion ($304,000). VNS

