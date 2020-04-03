Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/04/2020 02:39:50 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Life goes on in isolated hospital

 
 
06/04/2020    01:37 GMT+7

Some 3,500 patients have been locked down in Bach Mai Hospital since March 28, including 800 in a serious condition, following an outbreak of COVID-19 with 25 cases confirmed so far.

    Despite being In isolation, medical staff and doctors are carrying on with their daily routines, and their spirits are high as they fight the invisible virus.

    Photos by doctors and nurses from Bạch Mai Hospital and reporters from VNS:

    The entrance of Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội. Photo Mạnh Hoàng

    There are fewer people inside the hospital these days but doctors and nurses are much busier. Photo Đăng Tú

    Essential goods are transferred to the hospital to supply people locked inside.Photo Đăng Tú

    Doctors and nurses still work normally with the highest care forvirus prevention.Photo Võ Thị Thanh

    A nurse helps a patient at the RehabCentre.Photo Đăng Tú

     

    A nurse serves a meal to a patient.Photo Đăng Tú

    Medical staff have to take quick meals and naps.Photo Đăng Tú

    A nurse takes a nap during a long shift.Photo Đăng Tú

    Medical staff at the RehabCentre remain in goodspirits. Photo Võ Thị Thanh

    Medical staff inside the hospital in ayoga session after work. Photo Võ Thị Thanh

    A field hospital set up in the hospital’s grounds topreparing for the worse scenario. Photo courtesy of Bạch Mai Hospital

    VNS

    Residents around Bach Mai Hospital's COVID-19 cluster to be given quick tests

    Hanoi Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has established three task forces to implement rapid COVID-19 tests in the area around Bach Mai Hospital, fast emerging as a complicated hot spot of the country.

    Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020

    Other News

    Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

    Only one new case of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam on April 5
    SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

    The Ministry of Health at 6pm, April 5 announced one new case of Covid-19 infection in Vietnam, raising the total number to 241.

    No one left behind: Hà Nội's dialysis patients get help amid COVID-19
    SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

    Dialysis patients at Hà Nội-based Bạch Mai Hospital have seen their difficulties increase in recent days, because not only do they have to self-quarantine but also follow medical treatment and take measures to avoid the SARS-CoV2 virus.

    Five shot dead in Russia for 'talking loudly'
    SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

    Police say the shooter opened fire on a group of people gathered outside his house.

    Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends
    SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

    As many as 120 foreigners have expressed their grateful thanks for Vietnamese assistance and support when they were allowed to leave for home from a concentrated quarantine camp in Ho Chi Minh City on April 4.

    Hanoi moves to crack down on COVID-19 law-breakers
    SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

    Large fines of up to VND20 million are set to be imposed on individuals and organisations that break regulations on social distancing in the capital city of Hanoi in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

    Coronavirus: Australia launches criminal investigation into Ruby Princess
    SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

    Passengers from the Ruby Princess disembarked in Sydney without knowing the coronavirus was on board.

    Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy
    PHOTOSicon  10 giờ trước 

    No local residents could be spotted participating in their morning exercise around Hoan Kiem lake, also known as Sword lake, in Hanoi capital on the morning of April 4, three days after the order on social distancing came into force.

    Vietnam to suspend labour export until end of April
    SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

    The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on April 5 asked the Overseas Labour Management Department to order businesses to suspend sending workers abroad until the end of April.

    Nearly 600 people finish quarantine time in Hanoi
    PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

    580 overseas Vietnamese students, overseas Vietnamese and workers returning to Vietnam late March completed their 14-day quarantine period at a housing area for students in Hoang Mai district, Hanoi on April 4.

    Restaurant suggestions for delivery services in HCM City
    SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

    The ability to order food online will help people limit the amount they go out during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, with Ho Chi Minh City being home to a number of fantastic restaurants that provide shipment services.

    Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
    VIDEOicon  19 giờ trước 

    Over the past few weeks, while a large number of overseas Vietnamese students have returned home amid COVID-19 concerns, others have decided to stay on in their host countries. 

    Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
    VIDEOicon  04/04/2020 

    The pandemic is threatening the entire human race. Practicing physical distance is what we need to do to protect every individual, our beloved families in the whole society.

    HCM City establishes 62 posts for COVID-19 prevention
    SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

    Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has signed a decision to set up 62 posts and stations for COVID-19 prevention and control throughout the city.

    Foreign tourists pen heartfelt message following quarantine period
    SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

    Two tourists from Ireland have displayed their sincere thanks to Vietnamese medical workers for the assistance provided to the pair during their compulsory 14-day quarantine period in Nghe An which came about as a result of COVID-19 epidemic.

    Romans-sur-Isère: Two killed and others wounded in France knife attack
    SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

    A man is in custody after shoppers were attacked in the south-eastern town of Romans-sur-Isère.

    Coronavirus: Five-year-old among latest UK victims
    SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

    A child with underlying health conditions is among 708 people whose deaths were reported in the past day.

    Coronavirus: Spain 'close to passing peak' as deaths fall again
    SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

    Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has extended lockdown measures in the country until 25 April.

    Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia report surges in COVID-19 cases, deaths
    SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

    Indonesia on April 4 confirmed 106 new patients of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 2,092.

    Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantine
    PHOTOSicon  04/04/2020 

    Soldiers deployed for the fight against the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic have been working hard these days to assist people who are undergoing a compulsory 14-day quarantine period at military camps.

