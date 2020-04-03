Life goes on in isolated hospital

Some 3,500 patients have been locked down in Bach Mai Hospital since March 28, including 800 in a serious condition, following an outbreak of COVID-19 with 25 cases confirmed so far.

Despite being In isolation, medical staff and doctors are carrying on with their daily routines, and their spirits are high as they fight the invisible virus.

Photos by doctors and nurses from Bạch Mai Hospital and reporters from VNS:

The entrance of Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội. Photo Mạnh Hoàng

There are fewer people inside the hospital these days but doctors and nurses are much busier. Photo Đăng Tú

Essential goods are transferred to the hospital to supply people locked inside.Photo Đăng Tú

Doctors and nurses still work normally with the highest care forvirus prevention.Photo Võ Thị Thanh

A nurse helps a patient at the RehabCentre.Photo Đăng Tú

A nurse serves a meal to a patient.Photo Đăng Tú

Medical staff have to take quick meals and naps.Photo Đăng Tú

A nurse takes a nap during a long shift.Photo Đăng Tú

Medical staff at the RehabCentre remain in goodspirits. Photo Võ Thị Thanh

Medical staff inside the hospital in ayoga session after work. Photo Võ Thị Thanh

A field hospital set up in the hospital’s grounds topreparing for the worse scenario. Photo courtesy of Bạch Mai Hospital

