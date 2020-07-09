Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/07/2020 18:32:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Lights given to encourage ethnic minority students go to school

09/07/2020    17:11 GMT+7

UNESCO in Vietnam and Signify Foundation in Vietnam have provided solar lighting systems and portable solar lamps to more than 5,000 students at 16 secondary schools in remote, disadvantaged areas in three provinces

 of Ha Giang, Ninh Thuan and Soc Trang.

Lights given to encourage ethnic minority students go to school
A solar lamp provided by UNESCO and Signify Foundation helps students study in the evening. — Photo courtesy of Signify

The organisations on Tuesday announced that the installation of the systems has been completed at the schools. Accordingly, 1,900 portable solar lamps, seven school-yard lighting systems and other indoor/outdoor LED lighting systems were installed under the project “Lighting up the future of the ethnic minorities in Vietnam” that was launched in the middle of last year.

The project aims to increase the lighting quality to facilitate learning as well as help raise confidence and safety in going to school and returning home.

The majority of selected schools are located in remote areas with limited access to electricity where students at times need up to two hours to commute to school. They are said to wake up as early as 4am, especially for students in non-boarding schools, to reach school on time.

By supporting the set-up of solar lighting in selected schools, the project, supported by Signify - a lighting system manufacturer - is expected to enhance safety within schools and beyond by lending portable solar lamps to light the way for students commuting to and from school.

Nguyen The Binh, the Director of Ha Giang Province's Department of Education and Training Department, said that improved lighting systems at schools not only helped teachers and educational administrators there be more committed and motivated to their work but also enabled students with difficulties to better access educational opportunities, to enjoy school more and to stay longer at school.

“Apart from ensuring the quality of education and training, teachers in mountainous disadvantaged areas have to take care of the students’ lives, especially the ones from semi-boarding schools,” Binh said, adding that they had to convince parents to send their children to schools and motivate the students not to drop out.

“Although Ha Giang has made a lot of progress in education in recent years, the conditions for the education of the students here are not yet similar to those of students in other rural areas, much less those in urban ones,” Binh said.

 

Mr. Michael Croft, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, said that: “To help solve the difficulties of Ha Giang and other mountainous provinces whose majorities are ethnic minorities, UNESCO will continue co-operating with the stakeholders such as CJ Group from Korea or Signify Foundation from Vietnam enhance the access to the educational opportunities for the ethnic minority students, especially girls.”

He added that UNESCO would mobilise further assistance from the partners for ethnic minority groups.

For examples, raising the awareness of the communities on the importance of learning and training to our ethnic children, strengthening communications, improving the counselling skills of teachers and educational administrators to create a safe, respected, equal and gender-sensitive learning environment, promoting career orientation training and improving the connections between the communities and the local enterprises.

Phung Hoai Duong, Director General of Signify Vietnam, said that ethnic minority communities, particularly students living in mountainous, remote, disadvantaged areas faced challenges due to limited access to electricity.

“We hope that when they are equipped with advanced solar lighting systems, they will have better living/studying conditions, thus, motivating them attend classes and study better,” he said, adding that the assistance was a way to unlock the potential of lights for a brighter life and a brighter world.  VNS

Schools become home for ethnic children

Schools become home for ethnic children

School has gotten that little bit better for disadvantaged children in the central province of Nghe An.

Ethnic minority student builds tent to study online

Ethnic minority student builds tent to study online

A Mong ethnic minority student living in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has built a shack on the side of a mountain and connected to 4G so he could take online lessons organised by the National Academy of Public Administration.

Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools

Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools

Schools in Cao Loc district in northern Lang Son province have included a range of extra-curricular activities on ethnic minority groups’ traditional performances and games.

 
 

Other News

.
Three drug trafficking rings busted
Three drug trafficking rings busted
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Drug Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security recently announced that it, together with relevant agencies, had busted three major drug trafficking rings.

Coronavirus: Harvard and MIT sue over US visa ruling
Coronavirus: Harvard and MIT sue over US visa ruling
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Harvard and MIT say withdrawing visas from foreign students whose courses move fully online is "chaos".

Hanoi approves projects of urban railway No 3 and 5
Hanoi approves projects of urban railway No 3 and 5
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The project of urban railway No 3’s section, connecting Hanoi Station to Hoang Mai District, and the project of urban railway No 5 linking Van Cao – Ngoc Khanh and Hoa Lac have been approved for implementation by Hanoi authorities.

Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The WHO has acknowledged there is evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by airborne particles.

Ventilators witness huge difference in prices
Ventilators witness huge difference in prices
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

With ventilators seen as essential to saving the lives of severely ill COVID-19 patients, the massive pricing gap among breathing machines bought by hospitals nationwide has triggered public scepticism. 

HCM City to hire more teachers, staff for 2020-21 academic year
HCM City to hire more teachers, staff for 2020-21 academic year
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to hire 514 additional teachers and educational staff for schools and continuing education centres in the 2020-21 academic year.

HCM City hospitals switch increasingly to cashless payment
HCM City hospitals switch increasingly to cashless payment
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The shift towards electronic payment is now an established trend with half of HCM City’s public hospitals embracing it, health authorities have said.

VN Health Ministry calls for drastic measures to control dengue fever
VN Health Ministry calls for drastic measures to control dengue fever
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Dengue fever infections could spike nationwide if drastic measures to control the disease are not taken, the Ministry of Health has warned.

Legal proceedings launched against two more Hanoi CDC officials
Legal proceedings launched against two more Hanoi CDC officials
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Police this month started legal proceedings against two more officials of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) for inflating the price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines used for COVID-19 testing.

Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The WHO has acknowledged there is evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by airborne particles.

Coronavirus: Anger over US decision on foreign students' visas
Coronavirus: Anger over US decision on foreign students' visas
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Foreign students whose courses move completely online may have to move universities to stay in the US.

Three drug trafficking rings busted
Three drug trafficking rings busted
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

The drug crime investigation police department announced on Tuesday it has busted three drug trafficking rings nationwide, arresting 17 suspects and seizing tens of kilos of drugs.

47 deaths due to natural disasters this year
47 deaths due to natural disasters this year
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

47 people had been killed and 130 others injured by natural disasters in the first half of 2020, according to a report by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach
Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Three tourists have drowned while swimming at a beach in Quy Nhon City.

Lottery company leaders face up to 16 years in prison for property embezzlement
Lottery company leaders face up to 16 years in prison for property embezzlement
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Leading officials of Dong Nai Lottery Company in the southern province of Dong Nai were sentenced up to 16 years in prison for causing losses of nearly VNĐ79 billion (US$3.4 million), the provincial court announced on Monday.

Parents are worried about new general education program
Parents are worried about new general education program
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

The students entering the first grade in the 2020-2021 academic year will be the first generation to follow the new general education program and study with new textbooks.

First patient has her own kidney transplanted at Hue Hospital
First patient has her own kidney transplanted at Hue Hospital
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

The General Hospital of Hue successfully performed a kidney transplant for a female patient.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 8
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Nearly 300 air passengers from Japan confirmed COVID-19 free in Da Nang

Decree details registration for automated border control gates
Decree details registration for automated border control gates
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Registration for automated border control gates at Vietnamese airports is now available on the public service portals, according to a newly-issued Government’s decree.

Large-scale vaccination campaign to be launched as diphtheria spreads
Large-scale vaccination campaign to be launched as diphtheria spreads
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Vietnam is to launch a large-scale vaccination campaign against diphtheria, starting on July 9, as the contagious disease is evolving in a complex manner in the Central Highlands, with a total of 65 infections, including three deaths.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 