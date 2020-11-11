Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/11/2020 13:56:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Local ethnic girl among leading teachers worldwide

11/11/2020    13:45 GMT+7

The Varkey Foundation announced on November 11 the top 10 of the Global Teacher Prize 2020, with Vietnamese English teacher Ha Anh Phuong featured among the finalists.

Vietnamese English teacher Ha Anh Phuong
Vietnamese English teacher Ha Anh Phuong

First established in 2014, the prize by the Varkey Foundation aims to recognise and celebrate the impact of teachers worldwide, not only on their students, but also on the communities around them.

Born in 1991 in a mountainous district of Phu Tho province, Phuong had dreamt of becoming a teacher ever since she was a little girl. Upon graduating from Hanoi University with a distinction degree, Phuong rejected offers of well-paid jobs in order to continue studying for a masters in TESOL.

After achieving her master’s degree, Phuong decided to return to her hometown in order to turn her childhood dream into a reality.

She began by working at Huong Can High School in Huong Can commune, a remote area where more than 90% of the students come from ethnic minority groups. Indeed, students at the school typically have little chance to practice English with foreigners.

 

Due to these challenges, Phuong devised a plan to create a cross-border class, enabling her students to see her friends from the United States, India, and other countries worldwide through online platforms, making the students more excited to practice English.

Through her extraordinary dedication and effort, speaking English is no longer a dreaded task for students, but has become the most anticipated and appealing subject for ethnic students studying at the school.

Most notably, Phuong’s cross-border classes have served to rejuvenate the method of teaching and studying English in Phu Tho province. As a result, the model has been widely replicated and implemented in many other educational facilities throughout the locality.

Currently, Phuong is taking part in an online teaching programme. She also has her own YouTube channel which teaches English to children for free.

Earlier in the year Phuong received a full scholarship from the Southeast Asia Youth Leadership Programme (SEAYLP) and was also recognised as a Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE) Expert. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam's smallest boy dies
Vietnam's smallest boy dies
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam's smallest boy Dinh Van K'Re has died at the central Quang Ngai Hospital for Children and Women. He was 11 years old.

Ethnic minority women succeed with start-ups
Ethnic minority women succeed with start-ups
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Gender biases and stereotypes often challenge ethnic minority women in remote areas. Many of them, however, have proved that women can do anything when they are empowered.

Liaison board for Vietnamese community in Bangladesh makes debut
Liaison board for Vietnamese community in Bangladesh makes debut
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  2 giờ trước 

A liaison board for the Vietnamese community in Bangladesh has made its debut.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 10 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 10 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Latest landslide in Quang Nam kills one

Over 5.3 millions of Vietnamese people have pre-diabetes
Over 5.3 millions of Vietnamese people have pre-diabetes
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Around 5.3 millions of Vietnamese people or 8.6 percent of the country’s population have pre-diabetes, announced Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Diabetes and Endocrinology Tran Huu Dang.

Upgrade of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runways urged to be completed by year-end
Upgrade of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runways urged to be completed by year-end
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh has urged the Transport Ministry to direct contractors to finish the upgrade of runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports and put them into operation before the year-end - the peak travel season.

Tan Son Nhat Airport to perform traffic separation from November 14
Tan Son Nhat Airport to perform traffic separation from November 14
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport will begin to perform traffic separation in front of arrival and departure terminals at Tan Son Nhat International Airport from November 14 according to a proposal of the airport.

Weekly COVID-19 update
Weekly COVID-19 update
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Vietnam confirmed 33 new imported cases of COVID-19 last week, raising its patient tally to 1,213, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

New axis road to boost development in southwestern region
New axis road to boost development in southwestern region
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

The planned new 55km-long route, or 827E axis road, connecting HCM City and Long An and Tien Giang provinces is expected to promote goods transport and tourism development in the southwestern region.

Vietnam fighting illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing
Vietnam fighting illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Removing the European Commission’s illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing “yellow card” is no easy task and cannot be done overnight, 

Woman dedicates her life to stray dogs
Woman dedicates her life to stray dogs
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

More than 100 stray dogs have been given a home by a woman in Binh Duong Province.

Freelance carpenters wait for opportunities in Hanoi
Freelance carpenters wait for opportunities in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Many carpenters are gathering on Hanoi's Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street to wait for the busy time ahead of the Tet Holiday.

Hanoi’s bus service needs revamp
Hanoi’s bus service needs revamp
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

The support of Hanoi's government for public transport in general and buses in particular is the remarkable advantage of buses compared to other forms of public transport.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 9 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 9 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

ADB approves $2.5 million grant to support Vietnam's disaster response

Education Ministry gives back $16 million initially budgeted for textbook compilation
Education Ministry gives back $16 million initially budgeted for textbook compilation
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has given back $16 million that was initially allocated to it to compile textbooks.

Quang Binh man goes above and beyond in flood relief efforts
Quang Binh man goes above and beyond in flood relief efforts
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Le Van Thang, 60, residing in Dong Hoi City, Quang Binh Province, hired a boat to deliver relief goods to families trapped in flooded areas in recent days.

Tropical depression grows into storm Etau
Tropical depression grows into storm Etau
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

A tropical depression has strengthened into a tropical storm named Etau, the 12th in the East Sea this year, and is moving west towards the central coast of Vietnam.

New tasks outlined for COVID-19 control in new stage
New tasks outlined for COVID-19 control in new stage
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Expanding COVID-19 testing is one of four key measures that played a decisive role in treating the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam, said a top health official.

Measures needed to prevent bovine 'lumpy skin disease' from spreading: Ministry
Measures needed to prevent bovine 'lumpy skin disease' from spreading: Ministry
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien has recently called on several localities to take prompt action to prevent and control the spread of viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle.

When will Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway operate commercially?
When will Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway operate commercially?
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

It is expected that the urban railway project of Cat Linh-Ha Dong will begin operating on a trial basis in December.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 