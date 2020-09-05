Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/09/2020 09:53:30 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Local firm found to manipulate medical supply bids

06/09/2020    08:48 GMT+7

BMS Medical Company, whose two executives have been arrested for the alleged manipulation of medical equipment supply bids at Bach Mai Hospital, has been found to win many huge tenders at hospitals throughout the country.

Local firm found to manipulate medical supply bids

The head office of BMS Medical Company in Hanoi's Dong Da District - PHOTO: NLDO

Since early this year, the firm has won nearly 20 material and equipment supply packages in various provinces and cities, with values ranging from billions to hundreds of billions of dong. Notably, some had the winning bids just slightly different or even equal to the values of the packages.

Pham Duc Tuan, chairman and director of BMS, and Ngo Thi Thu Huyen, BMS deputy director, have been arrested and prosecuted for inflating prices of medical supplies.

Aside from Bach Mai Hospital, BMS has cooperated with many hospitals in medical equipment supplies. On August 21, it won a procurement bidding worth nearly VND1 billion at Yen Bai Province’s General Hospital.

A day earlier, BMS won a surgery material provision bidding offered by Army Central Hospital 108 with a value of VND1.9 billion. On August 19, it was successful at a bidding at Dong Anh General Hospital, winning a VND3.23 billion contract, or VND10 million lower than the package value.

 

On April 23 alone, BMS won three packages for Covid-19 fighting equipment launched by Haiphong City’s Department of Health. The packages were between over VND3 billion to VND8 billion each.

Notably, its winning bid almost reached 100%. Since November 2015, it has taken part in 58 medical supply biddings, won 57 of them and is now waiting for result of one bidding.

For packages in Haiphong City, BMS was awarded no-bid contracts. The winning prices, surprisingly, were all equal to the reserve prices of the bidding packages.

In Nghe An Province, a consortium comprising BMS and three other companies won a package worth VND45.04 billion, compared to its value of VND45.125 billion.

Last year, BMS and Tuan Ngoc Minh Investment JSC won a bidding worth VND252.87 billion, slightly lower than its value of VND252.98 billion. SGT

 
 

.
Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on September 6 morning, keeping the national count at 1,049, including 691 locally-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Nearly 23 million students nationwide celebrated the official start of the 2020-2021 school-year on September 5 morning.

With the score of 29.4/30, Nham Minh Duc from Quang Ninh placed first in the A1-exam group at the high school finals.

Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections still remained at 1,049 as no fresh cases were reported this evening, September 5, according to the Health Ministry.

Nguyen Quang Hung, Deputy General Director of the Directorate of Fisheries talks about Vietnam’s resolve to stop all illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities in foreign territorial waters.

More than 26,000 students who were either in quarantine or live in areas where social distancing measures are in place due to COVID-19 sat the national high school examination on Thursday.

The former vice-chairman of HCM City's District 1, Doan Ngoc Hai, has bought an ambulance car to transport poor patients across Vietnam after he resigned.

In the 2020 season, Lang Son Province and other ministries have actively promoted trade, brands, as well the consumption of "Chi Lang" custard apple fruit in the markets of Hanoi and other localities nationwide.

A train designed for the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro route was sent from Dunkirk Port in France on September 2.

Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU Hanoi) is the only Vietnamese representative listed in the group of universities ranked 801st to 1,000th in the World University Rankings (WUR 2021).

The HCMC Department of Transport has estimated that the city will need more than VND21 trillion for its water transport in the next 30 years,

New COVID-19 testing strategy needed: Experts
 

The National Wage Council has advised the Government to keep the minimum wage unchanged until the end of 2021 instead of raising it as planned.

Government policies and programmes on poverty reduction have changed the lives of ethnic minority people in the northern border provinces.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that certain air routes to and from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia be resumed on September 15.

A total 26,075 candidates, equivalent to 98.45 percent, have been taking the second round of the national high school graduation examination, which began on September 3.

No new COVID-19 cases announced on Sept 3 afternoon

Foreigners entering Vietnam on a short-term working trip may not be subject to 14-day quarantine but there will be a number of conditions attached.

It has been 75 years since the words of President Ho Chi Minh echoed throughout Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi proclaiming the Declaration of Independence. 

September 2 is no ordinary day on the Vietnamese calendar, and this year especially so.

