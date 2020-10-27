Localities brace for storm Molave

Tropical Storm Molave entered the East Sea on October 26, becoming the ninth storm hitting Vietnam this year.
As it is forecast to be a ferocious storm which could result in heavy downpours and landfalls in central provinces, many localities have been swiftly conducting prepping measures against it.
|Fishermen in Da Nang city cover their boats to prevent being affected by the storm Molave (Photo: VNA)
|Da Nang fishermen gather their fishing boats to be brought to the mainland to the storm (Photo: VNA)
|Boats in Da Nang are gathered to be brought to mainland to avoid impacts by the storm Molave (Photo: VNA)
|Couches and umbrellas on My Khe beach are removed in an attempt to lessen damages by the storm (Photo: VNA)
|Boats are anchored at Quy Nhon fishing port in Binh Dinh province to avoid storm Molave (Photo: VNA)
|Boats are anchored at Quy Nhon fishing port in Binh Dinh province to avoid storm Molave (Photo: VNA)
|It is expected that by 10 am on October 28, the storm’s eye will be right over waters close to the coastline from Da Nang city south to Phu Yen province, with winds in the eye reaching 100-135 km/h and gust of up to 167-183km per hour (Photo: VNA)
|Border guards in Phu Yen province notice people to arrive in mainland to avoid the tropical storm (Photo: VNA)
|Many fishing vessels in Phu Yen province are now anchored at Dan Phuoc fishing port in Song Cau town to avoid storm Molave (Photo: VNA)
|Locals in Binh Hai commune, Binh Son district, Quang Ngai province reinforce their houses ahead of the ferocious storm Molave, which is forecast to result in heavy downpour and landfall in central provinces (Photo: VNA)
|Da Nang city’s authorities trim urban trees to avoid damages by the storm (Photo: VNA)
|It is expected that by 10 am on October 28, the storm’s eye will be right over waters close to the coastline from Da Nang city south to Phu Yen province, with winds in the eye reaching 100-135 km/h and gust of up to 167-183km per hour.
Border guards in Phu Yen province notice people to move their boats to safe shelters (Photo: VNA)
|Locals in island commune of Tam Hai in Nui Thanh district reinforce their accommodations (Photo: VNA)
VNP/VNA
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over a teleconference with local leaders to discuss preparations for Storm Molave, the ninth storm to hit Viet Nam this year.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code