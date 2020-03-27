Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/03/2020 01:53:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Lockdown, what lockdown? Sweden's unusual response to coronavirus

 
 
30/03/2020    01:13 GMT+7

While swathes of Europe are under lockdown, Sweden is allowing life to go on much as normal.

Socialisers in Sweden: "I think we should be out for as long as we can"

While swathes of Europe's population endure lockdown conditions in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, one country stands almost alone in allowing life to go on much closer to normal.

After a long winter, it's just become warm enough to sit outside in the Swedish capital and people are making the most of it.

Families are tucking into ice creams beneath a giant statue of the Viking God Thor in Mariatorget square. Young people are enjoying happy-hour bubbles from pavement seating further down the street.

Elsewhere in the city, nightclubs have been open this week, but gatherings for more than 50 people will be banned from Sunday.

Compare that to neighbouring Denmark, which has restricted meetings to 10 people, or the UK where you're no longer supposed to meet anyone outside your household. 

'Each person has a heavy responsibility'

On the roads in Sweden, things are noticeably quieter than usual. Stockholm's public transport company SL says it saw passenger numbers fall by 50% on subway and commuter trains last week.

Polls also suggest almost half of Stockholmers are remote working.

Stockholm Business Region, a state-funded company that supports the city's global business community, estimates that rises to at least 90% in the capital's largest firms, thanks to a tech-savvy workforce and a business culture that has long promoted flexible and remote working practices.

"Every company that has the possibility to do this, they are doing it, and it works," says its CEO Staffan Ingvarsson.

His words cut to the heart of the government's strategy here: self-responsibility. Public health authorities and politicians are still hoping to slow down the spread of the virus without the need for draconian measures.

There are more guidelines than strict rules, with a focus on staying home if you're sick or elderly, washing your hands, and avoiding any non-essential travel, as well as working from home.

Sweden has so far reported nearly 3,500 cases of the virus and 105 deaths.

Image caption Families are able to enjoy the fresh air in a Stockholm park without any restrictions

"We who are adults need to be exactly that: adults. Not spread panic or rumours," Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said in a televised address to the nation last weekend.

"No one is alone in this crisis, but each person has a heavy responsibility."

 

High level of trust

A majority of Swedes watched and approved of his speech, according to a nationwide survey for Novus, a major polling company.

Meanwhile, there is a high level of trust in public authorities in Sweden, which many believe is driving locals to adhere to voluntary guidelines.

Demography may also be a relevant factor in the country's approach. In contrast to the multi-generational homes in Mediterranean countries, more than half of Swedish households are made up of one person, which cuts the risk of the virus spreading within families.

Image caption The government has not issued strict instructions on how to behave in public places

Meanwhile, Swedes love the outdoors and officials have said that keeping people physically and mentally healthy is another reason they're keen to avoid rules that would keep people cooped up at home.

"We have to combine looking at minimising the health effects of the virus outbreak and the economic impacts of this health crisis," says Andreas Hatzigeorgiou, CEO at the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

"The business community here really thinks that the Swedish government and the Swedish approach is more sensible than in many other countries."

'History will be the judge'

But as Swedes watch the rest of Europe grind to a halt, others are starting to question their country's unique approach.

"I think people are prone to listen to the recommendations, but in this kind of critical situation, I am not sure that it's enough," says Dr Emma Frans, an epidemiologist based at Swedish medical university The Karolinska Institute.

She's calling for "clearer instructions" for people on how they should interact in public places such as shops and gyms.

Image caption Honest Al's barber shop is struggling as customer numbers fall

And while business is ticking over for some, others are struggling. Around the corner from Mariatorget's busy bars, popular hipster barber shop Honest Al's has seen customer numbers plummet, despite efforts to improve safety by staggering staffing and appointments.

"My wife is also having her own company, so we pretty much depend on ourselves. Business is bad. I still have bills to pay. We're gonna have to call the banks," says owner Al Mocika.

He's putting his money on Sweden switching tactics and imposing a lockdown, something officials haven't ruled out doing in the future.

Dr Emma Frans says history will be the judge of which politicians and scientists around Europe have made the best calls so far.

"Nobody really knows what measurements will be the most effective," she says. "I'm quite glad that I'm not the one making these decisions". BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses
Hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses
PHOTOSicon  1 giờ trước 

All non-essential services based in Hanoi are to halt operations in a bid to stop the gathering of large crowds as a means of combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of midnight on March 28.

Coronavirus: India's PM Modi seeks 'forgiveness' over lockdown
Coronavirus: India's PM Modi seeks 'forgiveness' over lockdown
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Narendra Modi apologises for sweeping restrictions that have left many jobless and hungry.

HCM City suspends granting new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit areas
HCM City suspends granting new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit areas
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

HCM City has announced that it will temporarily suspend the granting of new work permits to foreign workers arriving from COVID-19-affected countries and territories.

ASEAN nations see large numbers of new COVID-19 cases
ASEAN nations see large numbers of new COVID-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Philippines Ministry of Health on March 29 recorded 343 more people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the highest number in a day in the country, raising the total cases to 1,418 people, including 71 deaths.

Vietnam’s everlasting power: Unity and Solidarity
Vietnam’s everlasting power: Unity and Solidarity
VIDEOicon  1 giờ trước 

Your homeland ask you to stay strong and positive. The will power of our people will not be crumble.

Citizens rising to the pandemic challenge
Citizens rising to the pandemic challenge
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

“I am deeply honoured to call Vietnam my home and thank the Vietnamese who have made me feel so welcome in this beautiful and proud country.”

Hanoi hastens efforts to handle COVID-19 hotbed at Bach Mai Hospital
Hanoi hastens efforts to handle COVID-19 hotbed at Bach Mai Hospital
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Authorities in Hanoi are ramping up efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus from Bach Mai Hospital.

Vietnamese in Algeria urged to strictly follow anti-pandemic regulations
Vietnamese in Algeria urged to strictly follow anti-pandemic regulations
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria has asked all Vietnamese citizens to strictly abide by regulations on COVID-19 prevention in the host country since the situation is developing complicatedly.

Ministry confirms five more COVID-19 cases on March 29 morning
Ministry confirms five more COVID-19 cases on March 29 morning
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Five more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam to 179 as of 6am on March 29, said the Ministry of Health.

Elderly woman shows heartwarming act of kindness
Elderly woman shows heartwarming act of kindness
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Ngo Thi Quyt may be 95 years old, but that is not stopping her from making free face masks for the poor.

COVID-19 cases in Vietnam rise to 169
COVID-19 cases in Vietnam rise to 169
SOCIETYicon  28/03/2020 

Six new COVID-19 patients were detected after the last announcement this morning, raising the total number of cases in Vietnam to 169 as of 06:30 on March 28.

Streets fall quiet in HCM City as businesses close
Streets fall quiet in HCM City as businesses close
PHOTOSicon  28/03/2020 

The majority of streets throughout HCM City have been deserted for the entire day following a request by municipal authorities to temporarily close all business and entertainment services to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Transnational drug ring busted, 650kg of drugs seized
Transnational drug ring busted, 650kg of drugs seized
SOCIETYicon  28/03/2020 

The Drug Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security announced on March 26 that it had busted an illegal transnational drug trafficking ring, seizing almost 650kg of synthetic drugs.

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
PHOTOSicon  28/03/2020 

Many streets in the capital city of Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

In soft skills training, efforts from many parties required
In soft skills training, efforts from many parties required
SOCIETYicon  28/03/2020 

Learning to know, learning to do, learning to be, and learning to live together are the four pillars of learning as defined by UNESCO.

Coronavirus: Malaysian men in shopping muddle amid lockdown
Coronavirus: Malaysian men in shopping muddle amid lockdown
SOCIETYicon  28/03/2020 

Confusion for some in the grocery aisles as Malaysia allows only 'heads of the family' to shop.

Vietnamese becomes third largest foreign community in Japan
Vietnamese becomes third largest foreign community in Japan
SOCIETYicon  28/03/2020 

The number of Vietnamese people residing in Japan reached almost 412,000, making them the third largest foreign community in the East Asian country, just behind China and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Ethnic minority youth flock to cities, searching for employment opportunities
Ethnic minority youth flock to cities, searching for employment opportunities
FEATUREicon  28/03/2020 

Quang Thi Lan works at an industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang, where she earns VNĐ10 million (US$440) per month, including overtime and bonuses.

HCM City to suspend 54 bus routes due to COVID-19
HCM City to suspend 54 bus routes due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  27/03/2020 

The Transport Department of Ho Chi Minh City on March 27 proposed suspending 54 bus routes and cut 60 percent of trips on fixed routes from March 28 to April 5 to curb the spread of the COVD-19 pandemic.

Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee
Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee
SOCIETYicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnam has had a good control of the COVID-19 outbreak, and many patients have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the national steering committee for the pandemic prevention and control.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 