15/07/2020 20:18:31 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Lost-and-found closet at bus station brings relief

15/07/2020    20:12 GMT+7

Nguyen Van Bac, 40, a security guard at the Hanoi-based Nuoc Ngam Bus Station, has cleaned the dirt on the glass of the lost-and-found closet and neatly arranged lost items from passengers every day for a decade.

Nguyen Van Bac opens the lost-and-found closet in Hanoi-based Nuoc Ngam Bus Station. Photo saostar.vn

Bac said many passengers forgot or dropped their items while they were hurrying to get on or get off the bus.

The lost items were often found via the camera systems of the bus station. Sometimes, bus drivers found them. Sometimes, bus staff found and took the lost items to the closet with the hope to give them back to their owners, he added.

The lost items include luggage, wallets, laptops, smartphones, watches, passports, ID cards, household registration books, other important papers and even cash, he said.

When the lost items were brought to the closet, Bac and other security staff would try to find any related information of the owner on the lost items.

“We would contact the owner if we get any information,” he said.

If not, they put the lost items in the closet with a sticker, containing the day, month and year the item was lost, and wait for someone to come and claim their assets, he said.

When a person could prove the lost items belong to them, they immediately return it, he said.

Bac recalled one day two years ago, he returned VND23 million (US$995) to a male passenger, who was very upset because he dropped his savings.

Another time, Bac returned luggage containing important papers to a passenger that was a soldier.

“The soldier said to me that he felt very lucky. He thought he had already lost his luggage and important papers,” Bac said.

Nguyen Van Minh, a passenger, was given his lost wallet, containing VND28.1 million ($1,200) on December 21, 2012. He had left a thankful note in the closet after receiving his lost items.

 

Ma Van Lam, 21, a student of the Academy of Journalism and Communication, a regular passenger of the bus station said the lost-and-found closet was a good idea.

“The closet might be not new in other countries but is very new in a bus station in Vietnam,” he said.

“I think it is meaningful,” he said.

Nguyen Van Nam, a driver of a bus route of Ha Tinh – Hanoi, said he appreciated the idea of operating the closet by the bus station’s management board.

“I always advise my passengers to go to the closet to find their lost items,” he said.

Many of them found their lost things, he said.

Bac said he and his colleagues also felt very happy when lost items were given to their owner.

“It’s the joy of our job,” he said.

Bac hopes the model of the lost-and-found closet will be multiplied in many bus stations nationwide.  VNS

Transport companies have sharply reduced travel between Hanoi and other provinces after the first patients tested positive for COVID-19.

Two flight attendants working for Vietnam Airlines on a flight from HCM City to Hanoi on July 12 found a laptop and US$13,000 in a laptop bag left on the plane after passengers left.

 
 

. Latest news

