Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiers

Buddhist monks and nuns of Tam Chuc pagoda, Ha Nam province, on July 24 shaped lanterns into a giant lotus to show the nation’s gratitude towards fallen soldiers.

The purpose of the event is to mark the 73rd War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day which falls on July 27 every year.

The event sees hundreds of Buddhist dignitaries, monks, and nuns take part.

Buddhist followers gather together to participate in the opening of the praying ceremony.

Those in attendance perform a ritual ceremony in order to pay tribute to fallen soldiers.

A Vietnamese map which includes Hoang Sa (Paracel) islands and Truong Sa (Spratly) islands made from lotus-shaped lanterns is created by all participants.

Nearly 1,000 people take part in the ceremony held at Tam Chuc pagoda as they pray for peace and offer flowers to show their gratitude to fallen soldiers across the country.

Two young girls Thanh Huyen and Thi Huyen from Ha Nam province say this recemony helps remind them of the sacrifices made by fallen soldiers for the cause of national independence and freedom.

Zing/VOV