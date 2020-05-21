Mahout dies in elephant attack in Dak Lak

An elephant tamer in the central highland province of Dak Lak has died after being attacked by a domestic elephant.

The elephant that attacks a tamer in Dak Lak Province on May 22

Party Secretary of Lak District People's Committee, Vo Ngoc Tuyen, announced this morning, May 22, that the incident occurred at 7am when the tamer, Y Drim Kuan, 30, took an elephant out for a bath.

The 48-year-old male elephant belongs to Dang Nang Long who is known for owning the largest number of elephants in Vietnam. The elephant is being raised at Lak Lake Tourism Site.



"Some local people saw the attack and came to rush the tamer to a local hospital but he died shortly afterwards from serious injures," the official said, adding that the elephant has been controlled after running to a nearby petrol station. Dtinews

