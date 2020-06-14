Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda

HCM City police said on June 13 that they had detained Le Huu Minh Tuan, a resident of central Quang Nam Province, for making, storing, spreading information, materials and items for the purpose of opposing the State

of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam under Article 117 of the Penal Code.

Pham Chi Dung was arrested for making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the State of Socialist Republic of Vietnam. — Photo vov.vn

The investigation agency said the arrest was made on June 12 in connection with an investigation into Pham Chi Dung and accomplices.

The police also conducted a house search and seized many documents and material related to Le Huu Minh Tuan.

Last month, HCM City police also arrested Nguyen Tuong Thuy, 70, living in Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi, in connection with the Pham Chi Dung case.

HCM City police in November 2019 arrested Pham Chi Dung for making, storing, spreading information, materials and items for the purpose of opposing the State of Socialist Republic of Vietnam under Article 117 of the Penal Code.

According to the police, Dung has committed many serious and dangerous violations of the law, negatively impacting social security and order in the city. — VNS