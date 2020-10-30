Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/11/2020 06:14:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Man builds library for poor children in Quang Ngai Province

04/11/2020    06:11 GMT+7

To help rural children get access to books, Nguyen Van Phap in Binh Thanh Village of central Quang Ngai Province’s Nghia Hanh District spent his own money building a library.

Man builds library for poor children in Quang Ngai Province
Children enjoy reading in the library.

It is called the “island village library” with thousands of books and magazines which help local children get acquainted with reading.

Phap, unlike the children in the poor island village, was fortunate to have access to books since childhood.

“While studying and working all over the country until today, for me, books have always played an important role and are the foundation for me to have more knowledge in life, to have new perspectives to explore the world,” said Phap.

“I had so many books and I loved them so whenever I moved to another city I had to carry them with me,” Phap said.

Three years ago, after moving from Da Lat City to Da Nang City near Quang Ngai Province, Phap decided to bring all his books home to Binh Thanh Village.

He soon realised there were few books in his home town and worse still, many young people were more interested in video games and the internet than reading.

So he decided to open the library to help spread the joy of reading.

"Initially, the library was just a small room. Later, when I had the budget I built a new house to turn into a library with a comfortable, modern, fully equipped space for readers,” said Phap.

“The reason, I named it ‘Island Village Library’ was because this village was no different from an isolated oasis during floods," he said.

The library has about 14,000 books and magazines of all kinds from reference books, comics and novels to books in the fields of culture, society, history and philosophy.

The library is divided into two separate spaces for children and adults where anyone can come read for free.

In order to have the huge number of books, Phap had to spend a lot of time purchasing titles to fill up the library.

Most of the books were bought with his own money and some others were donated by his friends and colleagues.

He has never revealed how much he spent on the library.

Man builds library for poor children in Quang Ngai Province
Nguyen Van Phap in his library. VNA/VNS Photos Le Ngoc Phuoc

The Hue University of Education graduate, who has a master's degree in business administration from Belgium’s Solvay Business School (SBS), considered the library his way of giving back to the village.

 

“As a person working in marketing, when I started a business project, the first thing I thought about was profit,” said Phap.

“But for the library project, the profit here is not money but the positive changes that books bring to the children,” he said.

“Then when they grow up, they can bring these good things together to contribute and build their homeland,” he said.

In the last three years, Phap’ library has become a popular destination for the villagers, especially children.

“This is an open world for them to freely imagine and bring their thoughts and desires out of the difficult village,” said Phap.

“The library also helps adults easily update interesting and useful knowledge when needed or simply enjoy some after-work recreational time reading books,” he said.

The library is now operated by five young people who are in charge of arranging and preserving books and guiding readers.

Phan Thi Bich Chau, a high-school student in the village said: “The library is the biggest in my hometown.”

“Thanks to Phap’s library, we - the rural children - have the chance to access interesting books which help enrich our knowledge and beautify our minds,” Chau said.

Meanwhile, Vo Ngoc Quyen, said: “Coming here I had the feeling that everyone was like a member of a family.”

“Phap really brought positive energy to our life and gives 'wings' for us to fly far on the path of education,” the girl said.

Phap encourages reading but doesn't want kids to be passive bookworms. He regularly holds mini-seminars with different topics such as photography, life soft skills or how to behave on social networks.

"My joy every day is to see students come here to read after class. I hope the books will help them in learning, growing up to be a person with rich knowledge and beautiful mind,” said Phap.

“It is important to narrow the gap between urban and rural areas in access to knowledge,” he added.

This small library in the countryside is more than a place for children to read, it's a place for them to grow.  VNS

Summer libraries welcome 7,000 children in Nghe An

Summer libraries welcome 7,000 children in Nghe An

Some 7,000 children in Tuong Duong district, in the central province of Nghe An, have enjoyed their summer break at local libraries.

Free library for bookworms in Hanoi

Free library for bookworms in Hanoi

Many bookworms in Hanoi are now happy that their intimate venue, a free library on Chua Lang street, reopened as COVID-19 situation in Vietnam has been eased.

 
 

Other News

.
Lessons from natural disasters in central region
Lessons from natural disasters in central region
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

October left devastation for millions of people in central Vietnam.

A good friend of Vietnam
A good friend of Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

French Consul General in HCMC Vincent Floreani has been in Vietnam for more than three years.

HCM City expands e-government services
HCM City expands e-government services
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

HCM City authorities provided 668 online public administrative services at level 3 and 4 in various fields in the first quarter of the year, and more than 80 per cent of local residents and organisations said they were satisfied with the services.

COVID-19 costs around US$9.4 billion in budget revenue
COVID-19 costs around US$9.4 billion in budget revenue
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is projected to cost Viet Nam nearly VND 200,000 billion (US$ 9.4 billion) in budget revenue, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

Singaporean media outlet the Business Times has published an article detailing how the digital transformation efforts in Vietnam have yielded the biggest improvement in comparison to other economies in the region.

Vietnam to test Covid-19 vaccine on volunteers in November
Vietnam to test Covid-19 vaccine on volunteers in November
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Administration of Science Technology and Training and leading scientists in Vietnam had a meeting at the Military Medical University on November 2 to discuss Covid-19 vaccine trials on volunteers.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 3 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 3 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Over 100 evacuated over landslide threat in Hoa Binh

Three die in Vinh Phuc bar fire
Three die in Vinh Phuc bar fire
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Three women were killed in a fire at a bar in the northern Vinh Phuc Province on Monday night.

Skin disease spread among cows and buffaloes in Vietnam warned
Skin disease spread among cows and buffaloes in Vietnam warned
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has warned about a skin disease spread among cows and buffaloes in the country.

Typhoon Molave leaves roads throughout central Vietnam damaged
Typhoon Molave leaves roads throughout central Vietnam damaged
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The impact of typhoon Molave has served to damage the Ho Chi Minh Trail and La Son-Tuy Loan highway and key roads in the central region, with repair work set to carried out in a rapid manner to help bring transportation back to normal.

Hoi An tackling aftermath of Storm Molave
Hoi An tackling aftermath of Storm Molave
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Though Storm Molave did not damage Hoi An ancient town’s architecture, local people still suffered a great deal when the rains arrived, having not long ago recovered from a second wave of COVID-19.

Storm Goni to batter central region with torrential downpour
Storm Goni to batter central region with torrential downpour
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Goni, the 10th storm to reach the East Sea this year, is forecast to make landfall in the central region, which was hit by a number of devastating storms and floods in October.

Farmer invents his way to success
Farmer invents his way to success
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

Nguyen Kim Hung, of Cau Dao Village, the northern province of Bac Ninh’s Gia Binh District, was honoured as one of the most outstanding farmers of the country this year.

Rat meat dominates Hai Duong market
Rat meat dominates Hai Duong market
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

A market in the northern province of Hai Duong has become famous for selling rat meat which is a local specialty.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 2
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 2
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

 Vietnam enters 61st day without community transmissions of COVID-19

Education minister vows to speed up digital transformation
Education minister vows to speed up digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

The 2019-2020 academic year was challenging, but education activities were not disrupted amid COVID-19, and in fact, digital transformation activities have continued strongly in the education sector.

Storm Goni forecasted to bring heavy rains for Vietnam
Storm Goni forecasted to bring heavy rains for Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

Storm Goni, the tenth storm of the year, entered the East Sea on Monday morning and is forecasted to cause torrential rains for the central region of Vietnam.

Women play important role in family and community despite COVID-19’s challenges
Women play important role in family and community despite COVID-19’s challenges
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

Although women face a number of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, their roles in the family and community has never faded, an international conference in Hanoi heard.

HCM City, six provinces sign agreement on fighting crime
HCM City, six provinces sign agreement on fighting crime
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

A co-operation agreement was signed on Thursday between the police departments of HCM City and six southern provinces to increase efficiency in crime prevention and control in adjacent areas.

HCM City plans extensive urban development along metro route
HCM City plans extensive urban development along metro route
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities are drafting design and construction plans for urban areas along the first metro route, which is slated to become operational at the end of 2021.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 