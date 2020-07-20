Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/07/2020 10:55:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Man jailed for 12 years in legal first

20/07/2020    10:52 GMT+7

In a legal first, a man has been jailed in Vietnam for killing another man 14 years ago in the United Kingdom.

It is the first time a trial has been held in Vietnam for an offence committed in a foreign country.

Man jailed for 12 years in legal first
Le Minh Tu appears in court in Hung Yen where he was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Photos courtesy of Gwent Police

Le Minh Tu, 47, was sentenced to 12 years in prison at the People's Court of Hung Yen Province for the killing of 44-year-old Tran Nguyen who died after being badly beaten in November 2006.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin O’Keefe of Gwent Police said: “This was the first time a trial was held in Vietnam for a foreign offence. It’s taken years of work liaising with a range of authorities, but we never lost hope that we would see the outcome we now have.”

Le Van Tuan, Chief Judge of Hung Yen Province People’s Court told VNS: “Right after receiving the case, we have closely worked with relevant authorities from the UK, followed all appropriate procedures to ensure the right person is prosecuted for the right offence.

“The case has clearly proved the effective co-operation between the two countries.  A representative from the UK Embassy attended the court on Monday, saying the UK was very pleased with the helpful co-operation from Vietnam.”

Nguyen had been brought to the UK in the back of a lorry in 2006 and was illegally employed looking after a cannabis factory.

Man jailed for 12 years in legal first
Victim Tran Nguyen who was found unconscious and unresponsive outside the Royal Gwent Hospital in the United Kingdom in 2006.

That factory was raided by a rival gang and the drugs stolen, and Nguyen was thought to have been the ‘inside man’ in the robbery.

As punishment, he was taken from Newport to a house in London where he was beaten and tortured.

The gang even telephoned his wife in Vietnam so she could hear him being beaten on the phone.

They told her she must pay more than VND1 billion (US$50,000) or “Be prepared to collect your husband’s corpse”.

After the attack, he was driven back to Wales and dumped outside the Royal Gwent Hospital where he later died.

In 2008, three Vietnamese nationals went on trial at Cardiff Crown Court and were eventually convicted of manslaughter and jailed for a total of 23 years.

The fourth suspect, Le Minh Tu, fled the country and was not arrested at the time. Police in the UK had information he was first living in Germany, then the Czech Republic before returning to Vietnam.

DCI O’Keefe added: “In 2007 the Vietnamese Government passed a law that no Vietnamese national could be extradited to face criminal charges which presented us with a problem.

“Every month for the last 13 years I have been in communication with the National Crime Agency, or the Home Office, or the British Embassy in Hanoi to see what we could do to try and progress this.”

Now, 14 years since the assault, he has been captured by police in Vietnam, tried and convicted of the unlawful killing.

DCI O’Keefe said: “This has been one of the most logistically challenging enquiries ever faced by Gwent Police. For a considerable time, we didn’t know the identity of the victim or the circumstances leading to his death.

“This outcome demonstrates the commitment of all authorities, to work together to bring offenders to justice.

“I’d like to thank the Ministry Of Public Security in Vietnam who have progressed the prosecution on our behalf, together with the National Crime Agency.”

 

NCA Head of Region for Asia Pacific, Mark Bishop, added: “This was a truly landmark case which came about because of unprecedented co-operation between the NCA, Gwent Police and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security. We worked closely with them to exchange evidence, resulting in this conviction.  

“Tran Nguyen’s family have been through a horrendous ordeal and have had to wait 14 years for this verdict. I hope it brings some form of comfort or closure to them.

“It demonstrates that no matter what the offence or where in the world offenders may be, we can track them down and we can bring them to justice.”

As well as being sentenced to 12 years in prison, Le Minh Tu was also ordered to pay the family of the man he killed VND116 million. 

Widow speaks of devastation after death of her husband

In 2008 a trial was held in the United Kingdom that, at the time, was one of the most expensive ever conducted in Welsh legal history.

Three members of a drug gang were jailed for a total of 23 years for the beating that left a man dead.

All three convicted, like the victim, were Vietnamese nationals involved in the illegal production of cannabis in Wales. 

Man jailed for 12 years in legal first
Le Van Cong was convicted of manslaughter over the killing and sentenced to seven years in prison in 2008.

Tran Nguyen, 44, a father-of-two, was accused by the gang of stealing plants from the cannabis factory he tended in Newport, South Wales.

After a four-month trial at Cardiff Crown Court which cost in the region of $1.6 million, Huynh Van Quynh, 51, was jailed for nine years.

Man jailed for 12 years in legal first
Huynh Van Quynh was jailed for nine years in 2008 in connection with the death of Tran Nguyen.

Le Manh Toan (aka Than Van Le), 32, and Le Van Cong, 50, were sentenced to seven years each. All three had denied murder.

Man jailed for 12 years in legal first
Le Manh Toan (aka Thanh Van Le) was jailed for seven years following a four-month trial at Cardiff Crown Court in 2008.

In a statement read to the court at the time, Nguyen’s widow said she feared for the safety of herself and her family after speaking to the police.

Pham Thi Thien said: “When I heard the news of my husband’s death it was devastating for me and my children.

“You can imagine the situation when a wife loses her husband and children lose their father. My husband was a healthy person and he was beaten to death.”

At the time, a fourth man, Le Minh Tu who was wanted in connection with the death had vanished.

Fourteen years later, as he was sentenced for the unlawful killing at the People's Court in Hung Yen Province, justice was finally served.  VNS

Paul Kennedy and Vu Thu Ha

 
 

Other News

.
Minimalism taking hold in Vietnam
Minimalism taking hold in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Minimalism is a way of living originating in Japan and beginning to gain popularity in Vietnam. People are starting to opt for a more simplified lifestyle and mindset to find peace within themselves.

HCM City seeks to sort out mess over apartment maintenance funds
HCM City seeks to sort out mess over apartment maintenance funds
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Construction wants the People’s Committee and Ministry of Construction to enact coercive regulations to ensure apartment developers promptly hand over maintenance funds paid by buyers to apartment managements.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 19
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam records another imported COVID-19 case

Super-tiny houses remain a problem in Hanoi
Super-tiny houses remain a problem in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Hanoi is experiencing rapid urbanisation with many roads being extended and new roads built. As a result, tiny and strangely-shaped houses have sprouted up on the leftover lands.

Military doctor makes history in transplanting limb from living donor
Military doctor makes history in transplanting limb from living donor
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The world’s first limb transplant from a living donor was successfully conducted in April by surgeon Nguyen The Hoang and his colleagues at the Upper Limb Surgery and Microsurgery Department of Hanoi’s Central Military Hospital 108.

China floods: Huai river alert level raised amid heavy rains
China floods: Huai river alert level raised amid heavy rains
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Heavy rains have swept across China for weeks, from the southwest to the east coast.

Coronavirus: WHO reports record single-day global increase in cases
Coronavirus: WHO reports record single-day global increase in cases
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The number of new cases has surpassed 250,000 in a day, the World Health Organization says.

Conjoined twins successfully separated in Ho Chi Minh City
Conjoined twins successfully separated in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The 12-hour operation to separate conjoined twins in Vietnam, with the participation of nearly 100 medics, has made headlines in foreign newspapers.

Young man drives blood donation movement in Central Highlands
Young man drives blood donation movement in Central Highlands
SOCIETYicon  19/07/2020 

The noble act of blood donation goes a long way to saving lives and one young man in the Central Highlands has played a significant role in delivering safe blood to the needy in hospitals.

CAAV: All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licenses
CAAV: All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licenses
SOCIETYicon  18/07/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on July 17 that all Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines have valid licenses.

First Vietnamese girl diagnosed with excessive hair syndrome
First Vietnamese girl diagnosed with excessive hair syndrome
SOCIETYicon  18/07/2020 

Vietnam’s first case of Cantú syndrome was discovered by doctors of the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermato Venereology, health official said on July 16.

Hot weather continues to hit central provinces
Hot weather continues to hit central provinces
SOCIETYicon  18/07/2020 

The central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh continued to suffer high temperatures, badly affecting local production and daily life.

About 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year
About 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year
SOCIETYicon  18/07/2020 

Vietnam is facing the unbalanced sex ratio at birth (SRB), with about 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year, according to the State of the World Population Report 2020.

Teacher devotes herself to autistic students
Teacher devotes herself to autistic students
SOCIETYicon  18/07/2020 

“Patience and love will bring wonderful things in life."

Soldiers protect the country from pandemic
Soldiers protect the country from pandemic
SOCIETYicon  18/07/2020 

Hundreds of border soldiers and militiamen are still been on duty 24 hours a day, battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang plans seven hospital projects
Da Nang plans seven hospital projects
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

Da Nang has proposed a plan of developing seven high-quality healthcare service projects with an estimated fund of VND13.6 trillion (US$591 million) from the state budget, the city’s planning and investment department said.

HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan
HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

HCM City plans to spend nearly VND400 trillion (US$17.3 billion) on improving public transport and limiting the use of personal vehicles during the next decade.

VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention
VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Health has ordered preventive medicine units and facilities across the nation to strengthen hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD) prevention in response to the increase in the number of cases in major cities across the nation.

Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversy
Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversy
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

In a photo taken on the occasion of the closing of the academic year, students in one class can be seen holding high their certificates of merit except for one boy.

Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

Hanoi has endured a surge in dengue fever patients in recent weeks, with approximately 868 cases recorded as of mid-July.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 