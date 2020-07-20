Man walks from HCM City to Hanoi for charity

Scottish band the Proclaimers famously sang about walking 1,000 miles which sounds like a lot, but one Vietnamese man has them beat for distance.

Bui Ngoc Quy works in a restaurant kitchen in Phan Rang City in the coastal central province of Ninh Thuan. —Photo courtesy of Bui Ngoc Quy

Bui Ngoc Quy, of Hoang Tien Village, Chu Prong District, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, recently finished the 1,700km (about 1,056 miles) walk from HCM City to Hanoi and raised nearly VND135 million (US$5,830) to build classrooms for poor children in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau.

Quy started his 45-day journey at 4am on May 25 from his rented room in District 7, HCM City and finished it at 8pm at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi on July 9.

“I started thinking of the journey when I stayed at home during the social distancing," Quy said.

The 23-year-old said he really wanted to do something significant after social distancing ended.

“Something meaningful for me, for my life,” he said.

After social distancing ended, Quy decided to quit his job at a florist in District 7, HCM City, with a monthly salary of VND8 million (US$345) per month, to take the journey.

“I wanted to challenge myself, take advantage of youth to experience more and meet a lot of people,” he added.

A journey without money

Quy didn't bring money on his journey and his backpack only had five pairs of socks, three sets of clothes, two pairs of shoes, a smartphone, its charger and one power bank.

Quy said to prepare for the journey, he exercised very hard every day and jogged about 40km daily.

However, things did not always go as planned.

The first two days of the journey went smoothly. But his feet started blistering and his feet’s muscles were sore on the third day so he had to take a day off for every three days of walking.

Quy said the longest he walked in a day was nearly 80km through the Ca Pass in the coastal central province of Phu Yen.

He would often start from about 3-4am and would stop at a cheap restaurant or a local resident’s house to share his story and ask for free food at 7-8am. He then continued to walk until noon then stopped for a break and tried to get some free food. He would walk until 7-8pm and find a local gas station or someone's house to ask for free lodging.

“Taking the journey without money was really a hard challenge,” he said.

At first, he felt very embarrassed when he had to ask for free food and accommodation, Quy said.

“But when I was very hungry, too tired and sleepy, I ignored the embarrassment to beg for food and a place to sleep,” he said.

Quy said he often asked to wash dishes or work in the kitchen at restaurants or people's’ houses so they would give him some food in return.

“Begging for food is easier than begging for a place to sleep. I often slept on benches in parks during my journey,” he added.

Quy eats with a local family in the northern province of Thanh Hoa. — Photo courtesy of Bui Ngoc Quy

Walking for charity

On the first day of his journey, Quy considered it one of the most precious experiences of his life.

But after walking for seven days, he thought his journey would be memorable if he did something meaningful for the community.

He decided to raise funds for poor children in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau.

He contacted Vu Thi Tam, an employee of Muong Te District’s Education and Training Department to talk about his idea of raising money for the local poor children in Mu Ca Commune. Tam was on board.

Quy then posted the idea on Facebook to call for donations.

The first donation he received was VND200,000 ($8.6). Quy felt very happy because there was someone who believed in his journey and charity efforts.

Ten days later, he had raised VND120 million (US$5,174) from people across the country.

As well as supporting comments and donations, some people questioned Quy's motives and accused him of running a scam, which made his sad and even consider quitting the journey, he said.

But when he thought about all the work he had put in to get so far and the encouragement of the donors, he decided to continue, he added.

After the journey finished, he had raised a total of nearly VND135 million ($5,830) as of July 13.

Quy said he only received the donation by bank transfer as he didn't want to carry cash on the journey.

“I might have found myself in unnecessary trouble if I held cash along the journey,” he said.

Companions on the way

Le Hue, 29, of Gio Linh District, the central province of Quang Tri, heard about Quy’s journey on Facebook. Hue met Quy when Quy reached the province and participated in a 35km section of Quy’s journey, from the province’s Hai Lang District to Dong Ha District.

“Walking with Quy on an extremely hot day in the province, I suddenly understood the hardship that Quy experienced in his journey to conquer himself," Hue said.

Hue woke up at 3am, felt full of energy and started walking, however, so Hue could not lift up his feet due to tiredness, he said.

“I admire Quy,” Hue said.

Nguyen Anh Tai, the owner of a hair salon in Vinh City, the central province of Nghe An, walked with Quy for 50km from Vinh City to Dien Chau District.

Tai said he had planned to walk from the city (where Tai lives and works) to the district (Tai’s hometown) many times but had yet to do.

After Tai heard about Quy’s journey via Facebook, he contacted to Quy and asked Quy to let him walk together.

Quy, who was covered in sweat when he reached Hanoi’s Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, said he had finally finished his long journey.

“By the journey, I want to inspire young people to live a meaningful life by starting doing little but kind things,” he said.

He went to Lai Chau Province on Thursday to begin the initial steps to transfer the donation for the local poor children. VNS

