March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections

The Ministry of Health on Sunday night announced seven more SARS-CoV-2 infections, adding to the 12 announced earlier the same day.

browser not support iframe.

browser not support iframe.

Sunday's 19 new infections are the largest single-day rise in the country and bring the total to 113.

The seven announced in the evening, all Vietnamese nationals, were in Hanoi.

The 107th patient was a 25-year-old woman and is the daughter of the 86th patient, who was one of two nurses at Bạch Mai Hospital who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

The other six patients were all quarantined upon arrival in Việt Nam.

The 108th patient was a 19-year-old man studying in the UK. He returned to Việt Nam on Wednesday on Vietnam Airlines flight VN054 on seat 3K.

The 109th patient was a 42-year-old male university lecturer in the UK. He returned to Việt Nam on March 15 on Thai Airways flight TG560 on seat 37E, after transitting through Bangkok.

The 110th patient was a 19-year-old student in the US. He returned to Việt Nam on March 19 on Japan Airlines flight JL571 on seat 1A, after transiting through Japan. He contacted a person who was confirmed infected in the US.

The 111th patient was a 25-year-old female student in France. She returned to Việt Nam on March 18 on Vietnam Airlines flight VN018 on seat 36D.

The 112th patient was a 30-year-old student in France. She contacted people with symptoms of coughing and fever at a Vietnamese phở shop, where she worked as a part-time job in France.

The 133rd patient was an 18-year-old woman and is a student in the UK.

All patients are under treatment at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Đông Anh District and in stable health conditions.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the ministry announced seven more SARS-CoV-2 infections, adding to the five announced earlier the same day.

The seven announced in the evening, all Vietnamese nationals, were in HCM City and the Mekong Delta region.

The 100th patient was a 55-year-old man in HCM City’s District 8. He has diabetes and arthritis. He flew from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur to Việt Nam on AirAsia’s AK524 on March 3 and was instructed to isolate at home.

However, from March 4 to 17, he attended religious ceremonies five times a day at Jamiul Anwar Mosque at No157B/9 Dương Bá Trạc Street in HCM City’s District 8. Despite having no symptoms of COVID-19, the district medical centre on March 18 took test samples from all members of the mosque who had attended religious ceremonies in Malaysia in recent days. HCM City Pasteur Institute confirmed the positive result on Sunday. He is now being treated at the city’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Four other cases arrived on Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN0050 from the UK to Cần Thơ Internâtionl Airport on the morning of March 18. None showed any symptoms when they arrived and were sent to the collective quarantine area immediately.

Of those, the 101st patient was a 26-year-old woman living in Vũng Tàu City on seat 26F. The 102nd patient was a 9-year-old girl living in Hà Nội’s Hoàn Kiếm District on seat 20D. The 103rd patient was a 22-year-old man living in HCM City’s Phú Nhuận District on seat 12F. The 104th patient was a 33-year-old man living in HCM City’s District 12 on seat 27D.

Two more cases were confirmed in the Mekong Delta province of Trà Vinh’s collective quarantine area. They were both on AirAsia’s flight AK575 from Malaysia to Cần Thơ International Airport on March 18. They did not show any symptoms of COVID-19 and were sent to the quarantine area.

They are a 35-year-old woman living in An Giang Province’s Chợ Mới District on seat 6E and a 20-year-old woman living in Châu Phú District on seat 6C.

Hanoians to receive one million free face masks

From now to the end of March, residents in Hanoi will be offered five free face masks each in public areas, shops and supermarkets in the city.

People can register in advance and pick up their free masks at these areas.

The programme has been initiated by iCheck Corporation (code scanner application) and Liz’N Health (American cosmeceuticals brand) in response to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s call for people to team up to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Vu The Tuan, CEO of iCheck.

“As technology is our advantage, we want to donate carbon activated protective masks imported from the US for the people in a fair, safe and transparent way,” he said.

People can register for their free masks at https://liznvn.com/ to avoid big crowds where the risk is very high. They will receive a QR that can then be used at shopping centres such as Big C Supermarket, Aeon Mall, Kids Plaza, Pico Mart, Soi Bien food shop chain and Lotte Mart./.

Medical students ready to join COVID-19 fight

The Hanoi Medical University has mobilised a total of 124 final-year students to join the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the capital city.

This is one of the university students’ activities as part of Youth Month programme, which is observed annually every March.

The volunteer students will work under the direction of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on different tasks such as conducting epidemiological investigation in isolation areas, giving support in blood tests for COVID-19 at the airport, and collecting the information of passengers on flights to Vietnam.

In the same move, 50 final-year students at the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine in Ho Chi Minh city have also volunteered to join the COVID-19 fight in reply to the call of the city’s Health Department.

The students have received training on inputting the data on COVID-19 cases and those who have had direct contact with the confirmed cases, conducting epidemiological investigations of those who have indirect contact with the confirmed cases, and providing medical support in isolation areas.

Also in response to Youth Month, the Vietnam Youth Federation launched an action programme in Tan Chau town, An Giang province on March 21. The programme includes the construction of two children’s playing areas in Vinh Xuong and Phu Loc commune, the award of scholarships for 40 children living in the province’s border areas, and the presentation of face masks and antiseptics to the provincial border guards.

Since the beginning of this month, youth union members in Ninh Binh province have handed out free face masks and leaflets on preventive measures against COVID-19 traders at markets and workers at the industrial parks.

Vietnamese Embassy supports citizen stranded at Malaysian airport

The Embassy of Vietnam in Malaysia has taken citizen protection measures as a Vietnamese citizen was stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Ha Vi Lam, 30, working in Macau (China), boarded a plane home on March 18 and transited in Malaysia.

However, he was estranged at the airport as the Malaysian government had enforced the Movement Control Order (MCO), which bans all foreigners from entering Malaysia in two weeks starting on March 18, in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

The airport’s hotel also shut down and refused services to new guests due to the MCO, forcing him to stay at the airport’s transit lounge.

Along with support for his meals, the embassy is helping Lam to seek a flight home, which is expected to be after March 31, following the end of the MCO’s two-week enforcement.

In case of emergency, Vietnamese citizens in Malaysia are recommended to contact the embassy’s round-the-clock hotline ( 60) 1136 682 866 or email address vnemb.my@mofa.gov.vn./.

Vietnamese in Thailand advised to obey countermeasures against COVID-19

Passengers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Embassy of Vietnam in Thailand has advised Vietnamese citizens living, working and studying in the country to rigorously comply with precautionary measures set out by the local government against the wide-spreading novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Due to the complex developments of the pandemic, the governments of Thailand and other regional countries like Laos and Cambodia have raised travel restrictions to the highest level, the embassy said in a statement.

Thailand has closed most of its land border checkpoints and introduced new entry rules for all nationalities. Accordingly, travellers are required to present virus-free medical certificates and health insurances showing minimum coverage of not less than 100,000 USD to gain entry into the country.

Some parts of Thailand have imposed travel restrictions in cities shutdown while domestic airlines suspended commercial flights between the country and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the government of Laos has halted free-visa entry for all Vietnamese passport holders starting from 0:00am on March 20 while the Cambodian government has announced to bar entry of Vietnamese nationals from 11:59pm on the same day.

At the same time, Vietnam has also extended mandatory quarantine to all people entering the country.

The embassy advised all Vietnamese people living, working and studying in Thailand to strictly obey the local government's preventive measures against the epidemic and avoid non-essential travel back home during this time.

If a Vietnamese citizen desires to return home because of urgent reasons, he/she must fill in an online application form available on the embassy’s website. The embassy will review the request and coordinate with the authorities of both sides to support him/her.

To seek help, Vietnamese citizens are advised to contact the embassy hotlines: ( 66) 8989 66653 or ( 66) 2650 8979 during working hours./.

Quang Ninh CDC qualified for SARS-CoV-2 testing

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been qualified to perform tests for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), according to a newly-released decision by the Ministry of Health.

The Quang Ninh CDC is among 22 medical laboratories across the country authorized by the ministry to conduct tests for the virus which is spreading around the globe.

The list comprises central-level facilities such as the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, Pasteur Institutes in HCM City and Nha Trang and National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

Along the Quang Ninh CDC, similar centres in other five cities and provinces – Hanoi, Da Nang, Can Tho, Yen Bai, and Lao Cai – are also included in the list, along with the General Hospital of Phu Tho province.

As of 8:00am on March 21, Quang Ninh has conducted tests for 1.645 suspected cases, of which, 1.632 cases came out negative, seven pending results and six positive.

The province has invested 173.5 billion VND (7.4 million USD) to purchase required medical equipment and supplies to aid efforts against the pandemic.

It has been providing treatment for one patient and putting 99 people in quarantine at healthcare facilities and 769 others in concentrated quarantine areas.

PM hails army for efforts in fighting COVID-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (second from left) visits a mobile SARS-CoV-2 test station of a medical institute of the army

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has commended the entire army for its efforts to overcome a wide range of difficulties and challenges to fulfill all assigned tasks in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

While attending a teleconference of the army on COVID-19 prevention and control on March 22, PM Phuc affirmed that the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) is always a pillar of the nation and its role is further promoted when the country is in danger.

The VPA has been in the front line of the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, he said, adding that thousands of officers and soldiers have been mobilised to directly participate in the combat.

PM Phuc also praised the army’s science and technology units for their successful development and production of SARS-CoV-2 new coronavirus test kit which has greatly contributed to COVID-19 check-up and treatment.

In the time to come, the government leader asked all VPA officers and soldiers to protect themselves from COVID-19 and prevent the spread of the disease in military units. The whole army needs to make greater endeavours to well manage concentrated quarantine areas, he added.

A report delivered by the Ministry of National Defence’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control showed that, a total of 34,734 people have been quarantined at barracks across the country. Of them, 17,910 people have completed their quarantine periods and 16,538 others have been undergoing quarantine.

The Ministry of National Defence has 140 establishments which are capable of receiving more than 44,700 people for quarantine.

As of March 22 afternoon, Vietnam had reported 99 COVID-19 infection cases, of whom 17 patients have recovered./.

Tay Ninh reports no COVID-19 cases: health official

Border guard officers in Tay Ninh check temperature of people before entering the province

The southwestern province of Tay Ninh had reported neither SARS-CoV-2 infections nor suspected cases as of 13:00 on March 22, said Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Health Nguyen Van Cuong.

Cuong confirmed the information during a press conference of the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Since the COVID-19 epidemic broke out, Tay Ninh had sent 31 samples to Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City for testing, with 25 turning out negative and the rest awaiting results, he added.

Quarantine areas at border gates and border districts of the province have to date accommodated 1,702 Vietnamese-Cambodians who returned to Vietnam in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The Tay Ninh People’s Committee has approved the establishment of concentrated quarantine areas at Moc Bai international border gate and in all of the province’s districts and city./.

Da Nang people join hands to prevent pandemic

browser not support iframe.

No shortage of rice supply in Vietnam. We commit to selling at the right price, ensuring the quantity supplied to the market. The notification is put in front of a rice shop in Lien Chieu District, making sure that goods supply are plentiful, and people should not be confused due to concerns over the disease, leading to overbuying.

Meanwhile, to ensure customers’ safety, a number of shops in the city have been temporarily closed.

For businesses that are still operating, disease preventive measures have been carefully implemented.

Positive actions of the people are joining in the city’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic, ensuring safety for people and tourists when coming to the coastal city./.

Organisations, firms join hands in fight against COVID-19

Organisations and businesses nationwide have provided financial assistance for Vietnam’s fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) presented a donation worth 3 billion VND (over 128,500 USD) to the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on March 21.

To ease difficulties of businesses and airlines affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the ACV had reduced service fees at 21 airports across the country.

On March 20, the VFF Central Committee received 10 billion VND from the Long Thanh Golf Investment and Trading Joint Stock Company to support the COVID-19 combat.

The company also presented an additional 10 billion VND to help people overcome losses caused by drought and saline intrusion in the southern region.

The same day, the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) presented 2 billion VND to the VFF Central Committee.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of the SCIC previously joined hands with Vinh Phuc province’s HCYU and Red Cross Society to hand over 3,000 face masks and 120 bottles of hand sanitiser to residents of Son Loi commune of the province’s Binh Xuyen district.

The FrieslandCampina dairy products company offered 1 billion VND in cash and commodities worth 1 billion VND.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Construction presented 300 million VND each to the VFF Central Committee to back the fight against the epidemic.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) handed over 3 billion VND to the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Hanoi to purchase medical equipment to serve the COVID-19 pandemic combat./.

German newspaper praises Vietnam’s proactive, resolute COVID-19 fight

A German newspaper recently ran an article praising Vietnam’s prompt and resolute response to the COVID-19 as it is quickly spreading in many countries despite their numerous measures.

The Junge Welt daily highlighted that a neighbour of China, Vietnam applied prompt and resolute measures in response to the disease as soon as it broke out. The government decided to close down schools and repeatedly extended the decision, as well as aired lectures for students on the TV as a way to help control the spread of the disease.

The article further said Vietnam made a good preparation in terms of test as it successfully developed cheap test kits which give accurate and early results and have been ordered by over 20 other countries.

The daily added that the Vietnamese government and local authorities have also taken resolute measures against the pandemic as there were more cases after three successive weeks’ absence.



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered authorities to quickly define and tightly control the sources of the disease and restrict the entry of the people from a number of countries, together with a fortnight compulsory quarantine./. VNS/VNA/VNN/VOV