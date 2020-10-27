Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/10/2020 13:57:51 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Tin nóng
 

Mass masking – factor for Vietnam’s COVID-19 success

27/10/2020    12:48 GMT+7

Vietnam has been hailed for overcoming two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic with the minimum casualties thanks to a variety of measures it has applied, especially the enforcement of masking regulation is essential to outbreak containment.

Mask wearing is compulsory in Vietnam during the COVID-19 outbreak, even when the virus has been brough under control. (Photo: Zing)
The country’s success is multifactorial but mass masking has played a crucial role in the battle against the novel coronavirus that has caused more than 43 million infected cases and nearly 1.2 million deaths globally.

As of October 26, Vietnam reported 1,168 coronavirus cases, including 98.9% recovered. The number of death toll remains at 35, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Health.

More than 44% of total infections are imported, including Vietnamese returnees and foreigners who are diplomats, business managers, investors, and high-skilled workers.

Wearing masks has become compulsory on public transport since February 21 and in public spaces and crowded events from March 16.

Even when social distancing requirements have been gradually relaxed since April 23, mass masking and hand hygiene remain compulsory, encouraged by education campaigns and enforced with fines. Non-compliance is punished with a fine up to VND300,000 (US$13).

In Vietnam, people are wearing two main types of masks: cloth and surgical, of which the former is less effective but more economical and sustainable. To ensure adequate supply of surgical masks for healthcare workers, all types of face masks, including cloth masks, have been encouraged for use in the community.

Vietnam has encouraged domestic production, required licenses for their export and issued new standards for their design, according to Minh Cuong Duong, a physician, epidemiologist and associate lecturer at the School of Public Health and Community Medicine, the University of New South Wales, Sydney.

In the early stages of the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) did not support mass masking but updated its guidelines on June 5 to encourage the practice in specific settings as part of a comprehensive control approach.

Cultural experience

 

Wearing masks in public has long been a common practice in Vietnam with the aim to protect oneself from ultraviolet light and pollution.

Vietnam’s approach is supported by increasing evidence of the effectiveness of masking in the community, Minh Cuong Duong said, adding that mounting affirmation of masks being more effective than hand hygiene alone, with both together providing the best protection.

Indeed, mass masking addresses what seems to be the most difficult source of infection to control, patients who are unaware they have the disease. COVID-19 can be transmitted during the approximately 14-day incubation period before symptoms develop, as well as by patients who develop no clear symptoms.

Vietnam’s policy also requires all inbound and outbound passengers and cabin crew to wear face masks during flights, as COVID-19 is easily transmitted in enclosed spaces such as aeroplanes.

Being a physical barrier, face masks can also remind the community not to touch their faces. This effect is particularly important once social distancing rules are lifted and people begin to feel that there is no more risk of acquiring COVID-19 in the community, the physician explained.

Cultural and personal experience can influence how receptive the community is to new ideas and practices, and the widespread acceptance of compulsory mass masking in Vietnam is grounded in the community’s prior experience with them, he argued.

Vietnamese people are used to wearing face masks to protect themselves from the environment and the pandemic is one more reason to do so. Currently, 91% of Vietnamese now wear face masks, Minh Cuong Duong concluded. Hanoitimes

Anh Kiet

Plenty of people throughout Hanoi have been fined for not wearing face masks in public places, with their failure increasing the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus to others whilst also failing to protect the health of their fellow residents.

 
 

Other News

.
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Storm Molave, the ninth of this year and the fourth within a month, will make a landfall in the central region, from Thua Thien-Hue to Khanh Hoa province,

SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The northern region of Vietnam would experience the first strong cold spell in mid-November, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Supreme People’s Procuracy has issued an indictment prosecuting former transport officials and their accomplices involving in the case of Dinh Ngoc He (alias “Ut troc”), 

SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Storm Molave to enter the East Sea

SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A total of VND26 trillion ($1.13 billion) has been used for HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in the 2016-2020 period, according to the municipal Department of Construction.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Dau Thi Lien tried to find something usable in the rubble, but there wasn't much left except for some books, clothes and a table and some chairs, all covered in mud.

SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over a teleconference with local leaders to discuss preparations for Storm Molave, the ninth storm to hit Viet Nam this year.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Continuous flooding in the past half month has caused huge damage to the transport system in the central province of Quang Binh. Many roads were eroded, seriously affecting transport in the central coastal locality.

SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Sunday evening, all Vietnamese citizens, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Six projects that would ease traffic congestion in the gateway area to Tan Son Nhat International Airports, with total investment capital of VND7 trillion, remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems.

SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam’s recent efforts to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and the determination to pioneer the digital transformation in the educational sector have been praised by international organizations and Harvard University professors.

SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday underlined the urgent need to get life back to normal for people in flood-hit areas in the central region.

SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

A tropical storm called Molave has formed in the East Sea, and is moving in northwest direction at a speed of 20 km per hour and is anticipated to gain strength within the next few days.

SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Painstakingly preparing for the formation of a new city temporarily named Thu Duc, the HCMC authorities are trying to gather feedback on it from city dwellers.

SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Association debuts

SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam had no new cases of COVID-19 to report as of 6 a.m on October 25, entering the 53rd consecutive day without any new infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

Hanoi and HCM City are willing to use urban railways once they are put into operation, according to a survey conducted by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) of more than 6,000 residents in the two big cities.

SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

People nationwide have offered support to residents of the flood-stricken central region in recent days, their hearts touched by the plight of thousands of their compatriots.

SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

PM approves over $23mil. to support flood-hit localities

SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

According to local reports, the country needs almost 45,242 teachers in public preschools in the academic year 2019-2020.

Latest news

