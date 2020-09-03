Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/09/2020 10:50:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Massive Covid-19 testing for expatriates in Danang

06/09/2020    09:45 GMT+7

To prevent community spread, the government of Danang is conducting a massive Covid-19 testing program for expatriates in the city

A testing site in Son Tra District - PHOTOS: HA MY

Tanya Greyling, who is from South Africa, made a V-sign when posing for a photo last week. Greyling was attending one of the sessions where samples are taken from expatriates in the coastal city of Danang in central Vietnam for Covid-19 testing.

Greyling, currently teaching English in Son Tra District in Danang, said in a short interview with the Saigon Times that she appreciated the Danang government for the way it was handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the city. The government wonderfully treated the infected cases and paid due attention to the expat communities in Danang, she said. Greyling also expressed her gratitude and said she felt safe when her samples were taken. The Danang authorities were doing whatever it takes to protect residents and expatriates, she added.

Greyling was at one of the testing sites hosted by Danang authorities. These sessions of sample-taking took place in two phases with the first from August 21-25 for expatriates in Son Tra District and the second from August 26-28 for foreigners in Hai Chau District. Up to 2,180 expatriates in Son Tra and about 1,000 from Hai Chau joined the testing.

Tanya Greyling, one of the expatriates joining the testing sessions in Son Tra District

Expatriates filling testing forms

Authorities said the massive testing aimed to help expatriates feel assured and confident when they are remaining in Danang.

At the testing sites, health workers strictly followed the steps required of pandemic prevention. Meanwhile, participants had to conform to social distancing measures. All have to have their temperature taken, wear a face mask and wash their hands. The health workers were assisted by volunteers who spoke English or some other foreign languages.

Health workers taking a sample form an expatriate

According to Phan Minh Tam, a member of the Health Center of Son Tra District, during the sample-taking process, she encountered some difficulties. For instance, expatriates were from different countries, and many of whom could not speak English. This problem was solved by voluntary interpreters who spoke Korean, Thai and Chinese.

Explaining the testing, Nguyen Dac Xung, vice chairman of Son Tra District, said it was organized not only to detect and contain new infections to prevent them from spreading in communities but also help expatriates feel more assured when they were in Danang.

Following Son Tra and Hai Chau, the testing would be continued in other parts of Danang.

The first new case of Covid-19 was detected in Danang on July 26, after 99 days of no community transmission. Social distancing measures were immediately imposed on the entire city from July 28 and was to be effective for 14 days. On August 12, the social distancing regulations have been extended until there is a new notification.

By 8:30a.m. August 28, Danang had recorded 392 infected cases of Covid-19. Of them, 178 recovered and 26 died. Totally, Vietnam had 1,036 infected cases, of whom 637 recovered and 30 died. SGT

Ha My

 
Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19

Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19

Thousands of foreign workers and stranded tourists in the central city of Da Nang have been tested for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as part of the city's efforts to fight the pandemic.

Vietnam - one of the most livable places for foreigners

Vietnam - one of the most livable places for foreigners

It has been 75 years since the words of President Ho Chi Minh echoed throughout Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi proclaiming the Declaration of Independence. 

 
 

Other News

.
Local firm found to manipulate medical supply bids
Local firm found to manipulate medical supply bids
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

BMS Medical Company, whose two executives have been arrested for the alleged manipulation of medical equipment supply bids at Bach Mai Hospital, has been found to win many huge tenders at hospitals throughout the country.

No new COVID-19 cases reported on September 6 morning
No new COVID-19 cases reported on September 6 morning
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on September 6 morning, keeping the national count at 1,049, including 691 locally-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Nearly 23 million Vietnamese students begin new school-year
Nearly 23 million Vietnamese students begin new school-year
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Nearly 23 million students nationwide celebrated the official start of the 2020-2021 school-year on September 5 morning.

Highest scorer in A1-exam group dreams of becoming a policeman
Highest scorer in A1-exam group dreams of becoming a policeman
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

With the score of 29.4/30, Nham Minh Duc from Quang Ninh placed first in the A1-exam group at the high school finals.

Vietnam sees no fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 new recoveries
Vietnam sees no fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 new recoveries
SOCIETYicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections still remained at 1,049 as no fresh cases were reported this evening, September 5, according to the Health Ministry.

Vietnam says no to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing
Vietnam says no to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing
SOCIETYicon  05/09/2020 

Nguyen Quang Hung, Deputy General Director of the Directorate of Fisheries talks about Vietnam’s resolve to stop all illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities in foreign territorial waters.

Students in COVID-19-hit localities take national exam
Students in COVID-19-hit localities take national exam
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

More than 26,000 students who were either in quarantine or live in areas where social distancing measures are in place due to COVID-19 sat the national high school examination on Thursday.

Former HCM City official helps poor with free ambulance service
Former HCM City official helps poor with free ambulance service
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

The former vice-chairman of HCM City's District 1, Doan Ngoc Hai, has bought an ambulance car to transport poor patients across Vietnam after he resigned.

Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty
Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

In the 2020 season, Lang Son Province and other ministries have actively promoted trade, brands, as well the consumption of "Chi Lang" custard apple fruit in the markets of Hanoi and other localities nationwide.

Hanoi metro project train to arrive next month for display
Hanoi metro project train to arrive next month for display
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

A train designed for the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro route was sent from Dunkirk Port in France on September 2.

Vietnam university listed in THE’s top 1,000 rankings
Vietnam university listed in THE’s top 1,000 rankings
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU Hanoi) is the only Vietnamese representative listed in the group of universities ranked 801st to 1,000th in the World University Rankings (WUR 2021).

HCM City needs VND21t for water transport in next 30 years
HCM City needs VND21t for water transport in next 30 years
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

The HCMC Department of Transport has estimated that the city will need more than VND21 trillion for its water transport in the next 30 years,

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 4
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 4
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

New COVID-19 testing strategy needed: Experts
 

Minimum wage proposed to remain unchanged in 2021
Minimum wage proposed to remain unchanged in 2021
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

The National Wage Council has advised the Government to keep the minimum wage unchanged until the end of 2021 instead of raising it as planned.

Support policies provide leverage for ethnic people to escape poverty
Support policies provide leverage for ethnic people to escape poverty
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

Government policies and programmes on poverty reduction have changed the lives of ethnic minority people in the northern border provinces.

Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that certain air routes to and from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia be resumed on September 15.

Over 26,000 students sit 2nd round of national high school exam
Over 26,000 students sit 2nd round of national high school exam
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

A total 26,075 candidates, equivalent to 98.45 percent, have been taking the second round of the national high school graduation examination, which began on September 3.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 3
SOCIETYicon  03/09/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases announced on Sept 3 afternoon

Quarantine waived for foreigners entering on short-term diplomatic, business trips: Health ministry
Quarantine waived for foreigners entering on short-term diplomatic, business trips: Health ministry
SOCIETYicon  03/09/2020 

Foreigners entering Vietnam on a short-term working trip may not be subject to 14-day quarantine but there will be a number of conditions attached.

Vietnam - one of the most livable places for foreigners
Vietnam - one of the most livable places for foreigners
SOCIETYicon  03/09/2020 

It has been 75 years since the words of President Ho Chi Minh echoed throughout Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi proclaiming the Declaration of Independence. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 