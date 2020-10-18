Meeting discusses support for flooding-hit areas in central region

Downpours in the central region will continue in coming days, heightening the risk of flash floods and landslides, heard a meeting of the Office of the permanent Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on October 18.

According to the provincial Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue, the province recorded 20 deaths and 27 others missing as of 9am the same day, mostly in landslide-hit Ta Rung hamlet in Huc commune and Cop hamlet, Huong Phung commune, Huong Hoa district.

Deputy Chief of the Office of the permanent Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Nguyen Van Tien at the meeting

The Office raised disaster alarm level to 4 – near the highest – to pool the involvement of ministries, agencies, localities and residents. Local people are advised to limit unnecessary travelling due to high risk of landslides and flash floods.

Concluding the meeting, deputy chief of the office Nguyen Van Tien, who is also Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, asked transport sector to promptly overcome disaster consequences while ministries, agencies and localities must follow directions in dispatches by permanent member of the Secretariat, the Prime Minister and head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

He said attention should be paid to providing food and clean water for affected residents, and ensuring the safety of water reservoirs in downstream areas, especially in Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces.

